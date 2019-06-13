Comstock's Transformative Deal Makes Sense

It’s not every day that a company goes through a transformative acquisition, but when it does occur, it’s worth diving into. Such is the case today with Comstock Resources (CRK) following management’s announcement that the company has agreed to acquire Covey Park Energy, LLC in a deal valued (including debt) around $2.2 billion. With a market cap of just $510 million itself, this is a significant undertaking by the business, and normally such moves might not be perceived as a net positive for all shareholders, but here the picture has been looked at in a good light. While there are still some uncertainties relating to this transaction, the move itself is noteworthy and investors can likely count on it resulting in increased value creation on their end.

A look at the deal

Shares of Comstock soared on June 10th, closing up 8.8% at $4.82 per unit after news broke that the company was buying Covey Park in a multibillion-dollar transaction. This move, according to management, will give the business a significant stake in the Haynesville (on top of the stake it already has) and establish the firm as a leader in the region with 1.1 Bcfe (billion cubic feet equivalent) of net daily production.

Perhaps it’s due to the fact that Covey Park is a private company, but the terms of this agreement are rather complex in nature, with several working parts for investors to consider. In its simplest form, Comstock will be paying to the equity owners of Covey Park cash consideration of $700 million, plus it will be issuing common stock to them worth another $173 million (28.833 million common units at a price of $6 apiece), on top of issuing perpetual convertible preferred stock worth $210 million.

In addition to this, the management team at Comstock has agreed to assume the $625 million in 7.5% senior notes on Covey Park’s books, plus the firm will be refinancing Covey Park’s revolving credit facility into a $2.5 billion (with $1.5 billion eventual borrowing base) facility where it will essentially refinance $390 million in Covey Park’s debt and cover $253 million of the purchase price with said facility. Management also, as part of this entire deal, intends to redeem $155 million in preferred stock currently held by investors in Covey Park.

As one might expect, the relatively small size of Comstock compared to the overall deal means that it has nowhere near the cash to comfortably cover a transaction of this size. To address that, the company has solicited the help of Jerry Jones, a Texas-based investor, who will give to Comstock $300 million in cash in exchange for 50 million common units at a price of $6 each (which is 24.5% higher than where shares closed at on June 10th). Jones will also be giving the firm $175 million in exchange for perpetual convertible preferred stock that, like the $210 million issued to Covey Park’s owners, will be convertible after a year at $4 per share, may be forced redeemed at any time by Comstock at face value, and that will carry a yield of 10% per annum, with payments due each quarter.

This is a big move for Comstock

This transaction, according to the management team at Comstock, has significant positive ramifications for shareholders in the company. For starters, as you can see in the image below, there is significant acreage overlap between the two firms. This alone should serve to allow the combined company to benefit from a clustering of resources that should, in turn, result in improved economies of scale. Specific field-level synergies have not been estimated (at least not publicly), but anything generated there would be in addition to the $25 million in annual run-rate corporate overhead savings experienced by the firm.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

Collectively, the firm’s production should rise materially. This can be seen in the image below. According to management, production this year should come out to about 73 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), but next year growth should be even greater than that, rising 16.7% compared to 2019 to 85.17 million boe. Management forecasts that even with planned growth capex, the company on the whole should generate free cash flows in 2020 of between $75 million and $100 million. In all, this should help the firm to reduce its leverage. Comstock today has a net leverage ratio of 3.4, but pro forma for the acquisition, this is expected to decline to 2.9. By the end of 2021, however, this number will drop to 2 or lower if all goes according to management’s plan.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

This larger, more efficient operator, may end up scaring some of its investors off, in part because of the significant dilution being experienced. If all of the preferred shares end up converting (and they may not if management decides to redeem them in cash instead), then the share count of Comstock following the transaction’s completion will be around 280.95 million. This is nearly triple the 105.87 million units outstanding as of Comstock’s latest quarterly filing. However, I would make the case that this dilution may be accretive to shareholder value.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

Not only will leverage likely reduce, not only due to the immediate effects of the transaction, but due also to the company’s continued growth, but the price implied on the company is quite low. On the whole, the implied market capitalization of the business today is about $1.35 billion. Debt at Comstock today, net of cash, is about $1.29 billion. Add to that the debt associated with this transaction and the market cap implied on the business, and we end up with an EV (enterprise value) of $4.06 billion.

According to management, the combined firm’s EBITDAX should be around $935 million if the $25 million in annual run-rate synergies are realized at the corporate level, but apparently without any other synergies priced in. This translates to an EV/EBITDAX multiple of only 4.3, which is in line with a lot of its peers, and is likely quite a bit lower than where the company should be trading for given projected growth, its positive free cash flow outlook, and 2.9 pro forma leverage ratio.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, this transaction made by Comstock looks to be quite appealing. On the whole, management’s move on this front will allow the company the opportunity to become a larger player in the space overnight and will establish itself as a big participant in the Haynesville. If management’s forecasts are correct, and so long as energy prices don’t fall materially from here, this should open the door to some attractive long-term prospects for investors who see through the lens that I see through regarding the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.