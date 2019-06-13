Prevail Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

PRVL is still pre-Phase 1 stage; the IPO is probably more suited to long-term institutional holders comfortable with ultra-early-stage life science firms.

The firm is developing treatments for Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

Prevail Therapeutics has filed to raise $125 million in a U.S. IPO.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $125 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing Adeno-Associated Virus-based [AAV-based] gene therapies for the treatment of serious neurodegenerative diseases.

PRVL’s status is still pre-Phase 1 trial, so the IPO is an ultra-high-risk investment that is more suited to institutional investors with long timeframes for holding shares.

Company & Technology

New York-based Prevail Therapeutics was founded in 2017 to developed AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease [PD] with GBA1 mutation and neuropathic Gaucher disease.

Management is headed by Founder, Director, and CEO Asa Abeliovich, who has previously co-founded Alector and served as its consulting chief innovation officer.

The severity of PD with GBA1 mutation and neuropathic Gaucher disease depend on the lack of the enzyme beta-glucocerebrosidase [GCase] which the gene GBA1 encodes.

Management states that patients with PD with GBA1 mutation “have a mutation in one chromosomal copy of GBA1 and Gaucher disease patients have mutations in both chromosomal copies of GBA1.”

Moreover, approved enzyme replacement therapies are unable in cross the blood-brain-barrier meaning that they are ineffective in halting neurodegeneration of the central nervous system [CNS] caused by the GCase deficit.

The firm utilizes the AAV9 for the delivery of genes in the CNS, which management claims to have been clinically tested by a third party in patients with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, where with a single administration, AAV9 was observed to enable gene delivery in the CNS and broad brain-wide biodistribution.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Prevail include The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, BVF Partners, EcoR1 Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Adage Capital Management, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management, Pontifax, Omega Funds, Surveyor Capital, and AbbVie Biotech Ventures, Boxer Capital. Sources: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global PD therapeutics market was valued at $2.18 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $5.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of about 11% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the high prevalence of PD, increasing geriatric population globally, as well as an increase in funding for clinical research and grants among others.

The North American and European regions are expected to dominate the worldwide PD therapeutics market due to rise in clinical R&D budgets, the large base of an aging population, as well as increase in awareness regarding the disease in these regions.

The European region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of over 11% annually during the period due to various awareness initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations, high prevalence of PD in the developed countries, as well as promising product pipeline.

The researchers estimate that PD affects around 7 to 10 million people worldwide, around 1 million of which are US citizens, while the Global Burden of Disease Study expects the disease to affect 13 million people worldwide by 2040.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Sanofi Genzyme (SNY)

Lysosomal Therapeutics

Alector (ALEC)

Biogen (BIIB)

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Prothena Corporation (PRTA)

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financial Status

PRVL’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms; they feature no revenue and large R&D and G&A expenses from advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results from July 6, 2017, to March 31, 2019. (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $100.3 million in cash and $13.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

PRVL intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.353 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the IPO. It is typical for life science companies to have some degree of ‘support’ from an investor, so the absence of this is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $364.3 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to $60.0 million to advance the development of PR001, including to fund our planned Phase 1/2 trials for PR001 for the treatment of PD-GBA and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; approximately $18.0 million to $25.0 million to advance the development of PR006, including our ongoing preclinical studies for PR006 for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and approximately $20.0 million to $25.0 million to advance the development of PR004, including our ongoing preclinical studies for PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Prevail is a pre-clinical trial stage biopharma seeking a rather large IPO to advance its lead candidate into Phase 1 safety trials.

The market opportunity is reasonably large with moderate expected growth due to an aging world population.

PRVL has no announced commercial collaboration partners, however, one of its investors is AbbVie’s (ABBV) venture arm.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 14.0% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Prevail is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $364.3 million for a company that hasn’t entered Phase 1 trials yet for its lead candidate.

This ultra-early-stage of development is extremely risky and in my view is more appropriate for institutional investors with long-term hold timeframes.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 19, 2019.

