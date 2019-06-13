Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) just had a great quarter, beating analyst estimates out of the water. Invariably, news articles (and authors on Seeking Alpha) marveled at its success. To be sure, it's hard to be successful in 2019 as a primarily brick-and-mortar retailer, so this kind of beat is rare. But as I'll demonstrate, some of this is smoke and mirrors. AutoZone is not only good at selling auto parts, they're also good at financial engineering.

Almost ten years ago, I shorted AZO on concerns they were carrying too much debt with an unsustainable expansion plan. In the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis, the balance sheet looked terrible, with low cash on hand, high inventory, a near junk credit rating, and shareholder's equity having turned negative. One share of stock represented a few million dollars of liabilities after subtracting all assets.

But I wasn't short for very long. AutoZone did well during the recession, as the average age of cars increased faster than normal. Their creditors continued to lend them money. After a few quarters of revenue growth and an understanding of their inventory strategy, I realized they could keep things going for quite some time, buying back shares and shrinking the available float. I've long held the opinion that AZO's long-running share buyback strategy was essentially a slow leveraged buyout (LBO). Except instead of a private equity firm doing the LBO, it's being done from within. They've been buying back shares well before the current rage.

This simple chart below just about tells the whole story. It shows AZO's astounding commitment to the buyback program, with a clear inverse correlation to balance sheet debt. The blue line shows the number of diluted shares outstanding, while the red reflects their total debt. Few public companies can show this kind of consistency on a 20-year chart.

(Source: Koyfin fundamental graph)

AutoZone spends a lot of money buying back shares. In Q3 2019 alone, they spent $466M. To put this in perspective, in just over half a year, AZO buys the equivalent of the entire Pep Boys business, assuming a valuation of $1.03B (the amount Carl Icahn paid for Pep Boys in 2016). This is mind-boggling.

This distorts simple valuation metrics greatly. Because so many shares are being retired, it's easy for AutoZone to beat year-over-year comparisons on an earnings per share (EPS) basis. This lowers the P/E ratio, making AZO look like a cheap stock. But investors need to look at the balance sheet to get the full picture.

The Debt

AutoZone has a ton of it, at $5.15 B as of Q3 2019. A handful of SA authors have written about AutoZone's debt in the past. Let's revisit this for 2019.

Management must maintain a certain debt-to-EBITDAR (earnings before impairment, interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense) ratio of 2.5 or lower. That ratio by itself is not terribly high. But the reason it makes me uncomfortable is that instead of merely buying back shares only with free cash, management borrows more debt as long as the ratio stays at 2.5. They intentionally keep the number at 2.5 by adjusting debt accordingly based on the EBITDAR of the last 4 quarters.

This is done, of course, to buy back shares at all-time highs - a common theme these days.

Moody's credit rating for AutoZone is Baa1 (as of Dec 2018), which is in the bottom half of the investment grade scale. Moody's states that AutoZone's rating could improve if they improve to a 2.25 ratio, or downgrade if the ratio worsens to 3.

If there's an opportunity to improve to a debt-to-EBITDAR of 2.25, why not do it? Assuming obligations such as leases and rent remain steady, this could simply mean reducing the LT debt from $5.15B to $4.39B. Sure, earnings comps would look terrible while this is happening, but if I were management, the added benefit would be that the stock price would plummet, making each share cheaper to buy once debt is reduced and buybacks are resumed. This would kill two birds with one stone, at the expense of existing shareholders and option grantees. But with such a low float and no near-term need for equity raises, there's little point in having the stock at such high prices.

Let's look at the breakdown and due dates of AZO's long-term debt (amounts in thousands of USD).

4.000% Senior Notes due November 2020, effective interest rate of 4.43% $500,000 2.500% Senior Notes due April 2021, effective interest rate of 2.62% $250,000 3.700% Senior Notes due April 2022, effective interest rate of 3.85% $500,000 2.875% Senior Notes due January 2023, effective interest rate of 3.21% $300,000 3.125% Senior Notes due July 2023, effective interest rate of 3.26% $500,000 3.125% Senior Notes due April 2024, effective interest rate 3.32% $300,000 3.250% Senior Notes due April 2025, effective interest rate 3.36% $400,000 3.125% Senior Notes due April 2026, effective interest rate of 3.28% $400,000 3.750% Senior Notes due June 2027, effective interest rate of 3.83% $600,000 3.750% Senior Notes due April 2029, effective interest rate of 3.86% $450,000 Commercial paper, weighted average interest rate of 2.64% and 2.29% at May 4, 2019 and August 25, 2018, respectively $976,800 Total debt before discounts and debt issuance costs $5,176,800 Less: Discounts and debt issuance costs $24,883 Long-term debt $ 5,151,917

(Source: AutoZone 10-Q for quarter ending 5/4/2019)

Borrowing rates are actually quite good, and due dates are spread out well. Interest expense is not insignificant, at about $176M TTM. Again, if you don't have to be in this position, why do it? Yes, debt is cheap and you can leverage it to grow the business. But you have to service it, and it eventually comes due. Take the story of Toys R Us, for example. They ultimately did not fail because Amazon took all their sales. They failed because an LBO loaded the company with over $5B of debt and $400M a year in interest expense. They did not have enough working capital to comfortably increase inventory for the holiday shopping season.

Luckily AutoZone is not quite in this situation. They are still opening new stores and pumping out free cash. But they should also be cautious. This is not unique to AutoZone, though they seem to have been at it the longest. When I look at their close competitors Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and O'Reilly (ORLY), both have also gorged on cheap debt. Things will not end well for some of these auto parts retailers.

Why AutoZone Is Not a Viable Short Candidate

As I stated earlier, I was previously short the stock, and I wanted to revisit the topic. Despite my concerns about the growing balance sheet debt, AutoZone is actually less of a short candidate than it was years ago. It has grown revenue, store count, and free cash flow significantly.

They are also running the business better than their competitors. AutoZone uses a hub-and-spoke operating model where larger/central stores hold inventory for smaller locations. They do have to staff and maintain a delivery fleet of over 16K vehicles, but this is presumably cheaper than having the necessary square footage to duplicate inventory at every location. AutoZone appears to have suppliers agree to float their parts at a favorable payment term schedule, as we can see in the chart below. Cash conversion cycle values have been negative or are close to zero.

(Source: Koyfin 10y chart of CCC, DIO, DSO, DPO)

With the Federal Reserve having paused rate hikes in the near term and may even cut rates later this year, AutoZone should be able to enjoy low rates for the foreseeable future, even with its Baa1 credit rating.

In addition, AutoZone's available float of shares is down to under 25M shares remaining. The company is likely the biggest buyer of its stock, with a current buy-back authorization of $1.17B. In fact, if one believes AutoZone can continue opening stores and increasing same-store sales, we can project that AZO's stock price will almost certainly continue higher. It can be disastrous to be short a low float stock, as the world saw with the 2008 VW/Porsche short squeeze event, when share prices briefly went high enough to make VW the largest public company in the world, by market cap.

Below we can see the negative correlation of share price to diluted shares outstanding heading back toward -1, after the company's stumble in 2017.

Data by YCharts

Due to this correlation, when I had a short position in AZO, I plotted out a rough estimate of how the stock price could change depending on the number of diluted shares remaining. I believe this correlation (R² = 0.864) is a better predictor of AZO's future stock price than traditional valuation methods such as DCF. Here's what that might look like, assuming the business continues to run like it has. This puts the stock price around $1,300 in 10 years, which would give a CAGR of 1.73% assuming a start price of $1,095 (current share price as of 6/11/2019). That's meager compared to the 20% CAGR of the past 10 years. That's just not a good return, and management should not be buying so aggressively at these levels either.

(source: Author's spreadsheet with 20-year data from Koyfin.com)

That's not to say there aren't numerous headwinds. Long-term, Peak Car and Peak Oil are likely to have a meaningful impact as electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars become more prevalent. Anecdotally, my family is already on our second leased EV, with the only replacement item for both cars just being tires, which AutoZone doesn't sell (their now-divested AutoAnything.com does sell tires). EVs don't require oil/air/fuel filters, spark plugs, most fluids, etc. Regenerative braking reduces brake wear substantially, reducing the need for one major auto part category. The list goes on. EVs of course, will need expensive battery pack replacement over time, but with current technologies, AutoZone is not in a position to sell these.

Another headwind is competition from Amazon (AMZN) and numerous automotive e-commerce sites. This includes AutoZone's prior ownership of AutoAnything.com, which management stated was unprofitable, selling that operation to a private equity firm after 5 years of ownership. Even Home Depot (HD) is now selling some common auto supplies such as motor oil and batteries. In response to these e-commerce threats, AutoZone announced next-day delivery in 2018. Management will have to continue to innovate and compete in e-commerce to avoid falling behind.

Conclusion

I believe the stock price is on the high-end of its long-term trend, but I do not see any near-term catalysts for the stock price to drop significantly. AutoZone's enormous buy-back program will continue to prop up the "bid" for a scarce and shrinking share float. A recession may even benefit AutoZone, by increasing the average age of U.S. cars and lowering borrowing rates.

Shareholders and prospective buyers should be aware of AutoZone's balance sheet and financial covenants, not just its impressive growth and earnings numbers. Corporate buybacks make it easy to improve EPS and earnings growth. But leveraging debt to buy back shares, even at low rates, is a little like "robbing Peter to pay Paul."

I believe management would do well to reduce the debt-to-EBITDAR ratio by retiring debt, allowing the share price to decline for the purposes of buying back shares more cheaply and at a slower pace.

If management can keep things running smoothly over the next few years, any remaining shareholders will be in rare company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.