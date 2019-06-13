Oracle Earnings Preview: Struggling With Cloud, But Buyback Keeps Floor Under Stock

Oracle is much like a number of 1990s growth giants, i.e. it's still struggling to transform the business model into the next generational software platform and it isn't easily done.

Revenue growth estimates for the next 3-5 years looking for 2%-3% growth, well down from Oracle's halcyon days.

The share repurchase plan - which is enormous - has kept a floor under the stock.

Oracle's Cloud initiative has really struggled, as the software giant struggles to refashion the business model.

Oracle (ORCL), the database software giant that has really struggled to get its Cloud product growing steadily, reports their fiscal Q4 (May '19) quarter, next Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, after the closing bell.

Street consensus (per IBES by Refinitiv) is expecting $1.07 in earnings per share on $10.93 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y/y) growth of 9% and -3% respectively.

Oracle's revenue growth has been flat (i.e low-single digit to slightly negative) for the last year as the expected growth in SaaS (software-as-a-service) and PaaS (platform-as-a-service) has not materialized, which led the software giant to change their disclosure around the Cloud segment a year ago, which is always a red flag.

The three components to the Oracle Cloud segment (and admittedly I am no techie and break out in a sweat when I pump gas), SaaS, PaaS and IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) were showing some growth, albeit lumpy and inconsistent, but like a number of the tech giants from the 1980s and 1990s, the decline in Oracle's legacy database business - which in the Oracle earnings report is listed as "new software licenses" and was still 20% of total revenue, was eroding at a rate of 5%-7% per year. "New Licenses" were as much as 35% of Oracle's total revenue as of May 2013 but had fallen to 20% as of last May 18. (Because of the rather circumspect change in disclosure around the Cloud revenue, I stopped breaking out the numbers on the spreadsheet, since the new data had no historical comparison.)

Table 1:

Average rates of growth for key P/L metrics:

4-qtr avg 12-qtr avg 20-wtr avg Rev gro -1% +2% +1% Op inc gro +4% +5% +1% shares o/s gro -8% -4% -3% EPS gro 11% 10% 4%

Source: valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet

The power of the buyback:

The entire discussion above is somewhat moot since - even with spotty and inconsistent execution on the Cloud - Oracle's cash position and cash-generation is keeping a floor under the stock as the buyback has been ENORMOUS the last 3 quarters.

Here's a few of the metrics for readers to chew on:

Spent on buyback 3-qtr avg ($'s bl's) $9.96 bl 4-qtr avg $8.7 bl 12-qtr avg $3.9 bl 20-qtr avg $3.3 bl

Just the last three quarters, Oracle has tripled what its average 5-year buyback spend is, and they still have $40 billion of cash to work with.

Although Table 1 gave the reader some hint of the share repurchase, what is the "year-over-year growth rate" of fully diluted shares outstanding for the last 8 quarters:

Table 2

Qtr end # of f/d shares o/s y/y growth 2/19 3.6 bl -12% 11/18 3.8 -11% 8/18 4.0 -7% 5/18 4.14 -2% 2/18 4.12 -2% 11/17 4.28 2% 8/17 4.28 1% 5/17 4.25 0%

Source: financial and valuation s/sheet from earnings reports, 10-Q's

Table 3:

This might be an even more interesting table for readers:

Cash and securities as a % of Oracle's market cap:

While it might be a little tough to read, Oracle's cash and marketable securities totaled $40 bl as of Feb '19 and represented 21% of Oracle's market cap, on the day the spreadsheet and estimates were updated.

The peak was $71.5 billion and 42% as of the middle of 2017, so the database giant is finally using the cash that has been building up for years.

Table 4:

Looking at EPS and Revenue estimate trends:

May '19 est 2/19 11/18 8/18 2021 EPS est $4.06 $4.02 $3.93 $3.81 2020 EPS est $3.78 $3.76 $3.67 $3.64 2019 EPS est $3.44 $3.44 $3.40 $3.36 2021 EPS est gro rt 7% 7% 7% 5% 2020 EPS est gro rt 10% 9% 8% 8% 2019 EPS est gro rt 10% 10% 9% 8% 2021 PE 13x 13x 12x 13x 2020 PE 14x 14x 13x 14x 2019 PE 15x 15x 14x 14x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $41.3 $41.2 $41.6 $42.6 2020 rev est $40.2 $40.2 $40.6 $41.3 2019 rev est $39.3 $39.3 $39.6 $40.1 2021 rev est gro rt 3% 2% 2% 3% 2020 rev est gro rt 2% 2% 3% 3% 2019 rev est gro rt -1% -1% -1% 1%

Estimate source: IBES by Refinitiv as of June 12, 2019

Readers can see how Oracle revenue is seeing negative revisions albeit at a slow erosion rate, while EPS estimates continue to track higher, much of which is due to share repurchases.

Valuation metric 3-yr avg "expected" EPS growth 9% 3-yr avg "expected" revenue growth 1% 3-yr average PE 14x Price-to-sales 4.8x Price-to-book 7.7x Price-to-cash-flow 13x Price-to-free-cash-flow 15x P/Cash-flow (ex-cash) 10x P/Free-cash (ex-cash) 12x Dividend yield 1.90% Div as % of FCF 23% FCF yield 7% Morningstar moat rating Wide Mstar "intrinsic value" est $46

Source: valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet

How has Oracle performed?

Over a 1-year time frame ORCL is beating the S&P 500, but lags for 2, 3, 5 and 10-year time frames.

Summary/conclusion:

Like a number of Tech giants from the 1990s, Oracle is trying to reshape their business model from their traditional database business to the Cloud today, and after altering their disclosure around the Cloud segment of the business Morningstar estimates that the Cloud is currently 16% of total Oracle revenue, and is probably growing at a slow pace (my words, not Morningstar's.)

The key financial metric for readers is revenue growth projections over the next two-three years and that is currently just 1% expected.

Oracle has the same problem as IBM (NYSE:IBM): The revenue growth is down to nothing, low-single digits at best.

The saving grace for the software giant is that their cash and free cash flow is allowing management to put a floor under the stock by buying back $27-$28 billion in stock just in the last 3 quarters which amounted to 15% of today's estimated Oracle market cap of $188 billion.

Oracle still has $40 billion in cash of the Feb '19 quarter-end down from a high of $70 billion 5 quarters ago, so while the cash position has been nearly cut in half $40 billion can still last a while.

The challenge for Oracle seems to be starting to generate revenue growth before the share repurchase ammunition runs out. Oracle has $51 billion in long-term debt and sports a debt-to-cap of 47% (as of Feb '19) so there is still room for debt issuance, if needed.

NetSuite was Oracle's last big acquisition back in 2017, and I'm sure Larry Ellison, Safra Catz and the rest of the Oracle team will continue to look at big acquisitions to transform the business. The problem is - at Oracle's lower valuation - all-stock transaction would be more expensive from a dilution standpoint. Oracle isn't getting the kind of benefit that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) gets from making expensive acquisitions with a higher PE stock.

The September 2000 high for Oracle was $46-$47 per share, so a heavy-volume trade below that level would not be a good sign technically.

Software businesses are easier to transform than hardware businesses, but the legacy database business is slowly dying, yet it's also a competitive advantage since - per Morningstar - there are high switching costs to leaving the database giant given the data.

For me, Oracle is a company that is "stuck-in-the-middle" of generational transformation, whose outcome is uncertain given the lead that Microsoft's Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon's AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) have in the Cloud, although the legacy business is giving the software giant time to make the transformation.

No question the best metric readers and shareholders could see moving forward is faster revenue growth expectations.

Clients were long a much bigger position in the stock until Oracle's somewhat suspect disclosure around the Cloud business left the impression the growth just wasn't materializing as had been advertised, and the lion's share of the position was sold in the high $40s. The buyback is a huge positive, but revenue growth will be needed for the software giant.

Cash eventually runs out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.