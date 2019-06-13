Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: How To Beat An Index Fund, And Why For Most It's Better Not To Try (Podcast)

To beat an index fund, all you’d have to do is copy its components exactly, and make an objective improvement to it.

A sufficiently wealthy person could thus harvest short-term losses against his tax bill and handily beat the fund he copied.

For advisors with a more middle-class clientele, such a strategy would not be worth the trouble.

But this podcast (4:36) argues that for those with more ordinary portfolio sizes, it’s better not to beat the index fund. Fund fees have come way down over the years, and it is now possible to create a custom-tailored portfolio at a very low cost.

