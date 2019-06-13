The Asset Allocator: How To Beat An Index Fund, And Why For Most It's Better Not To Try (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
To beat an index fund, a sufficiently wealthy person could copy its components exactly, and harvest short-term losses against his tax bill.
But this podcast (4:36) argues that for those with more ordinary portfolio sizes, it’s better not to beat the index fund. Fund fees have come way down over the years, and it is now possible to create a custom-tailored portfolio at a very low cost.