RumbleOn Has It All To Prove

Because previous management disappointments we can only rate it as a speculative buy but the potential is very large here.

However, developments still underwhelmed with six consecutive quarters of earnings misses, strategy shifts and a series of capital raises.

On paper, their business model looked very promising and the company has indeed produced spectacular growth.

RumbleOn (RMBL) is a really innovative online vehicle buying and selling platform that has ran into financial trouble caused by start-up cost, slower than expected growth and trying to do all at once. They had to resort to lots of capital raises in order to keep going.

However, after the shares have been pummeled, they are now at very low valuations whilst we think we're not far off from the point where operational leverage will start to kick in which will improve finances.

We only rate this a speculative buy because management has disappointed in the past, but the upside could be very substantial.

Management explains quite clearly what they set out to do on the Q1CC:

RumbleOn’s goal is not to purchase vehicles at the lowest possible price, but to disrupt the highly inefficient friction laden, used vehicle supply chain. Our market opportunity is not only the 45 plus million unit pre-owned consumer vehicle market; our opportunity is the more than $1 trillion pre-owned vehicle supply chain. If we capture even 1% of the total market, we would be generating approximately $10 billion in revenue annually

Before we get into how they are doing this, let's see how they've been faring until now:

Data by YCharts

This is of course a rather peculiar figure, an extreme picture of a start-up company that invest in disruption, and given the revenue growth, is quite successful at it.

Business model

Software platform

Acquisitions

Leverage into different segments (starting with motors and power sports, now moving to automotive, trucks, etc.)

Add additional services like RumbleOn Finance launch in Q3, insurance, classifieds, etc.

Low SG&A and CapEx

Big Data allows them the instant cash offer and helps with increasing gross margin

The company argues that the peer-to-peer sales process of second hand vehicles is very inefficient, and there is indeed considerable truth in that as buyers are unsure what they're buying and sellers might not get the best price for premium products as a result. From their May 2019 IR presentation:

Central to this is their software platform, which was bought early 2017:

SA contributor Catalyst Capital provided a good summary of its capabilities:

The acquired system provides instant vehicle appraisal, inventory management, customer relationship and lead management, equity mining, and other key services necessary to drive the Rumbleon.com online marketplace. Over the course of 16 years, the developers of the software designed and built, for large multi-national clients, a number of dealer and high quality applications solutions, and it is this software that allows RMBL to do instant cash offers sight unseen. The software works on any vehicle with a VIN, be it motorcycles (current market), RVs and boats (to be launched in 2019) or cars and trucks.

So this is a tried and tested platform. Apart from leveraging the platform over different segments (the company started with motocycles, then moved to recreational vehicles, powerboats, vehicles, trucks, etc.) another way to leverage is to enable it to deal with all elements of the supply chain:

Leverage

There are other additions like

RumbleOn.com: classifieds

Dealer direct

RumbleOn Finance (launch in Q3)

RumbleOn Insurance

Adding RVs and pleasure boats

The sale of parts

Another trick up their sleeve was the introduction of online classifieds in Q4 2018 where people can put up their vehicles, motorcycles, boats etc. Contrary to existing online classifieds this is a nation-wide platform and the data of the vehicles will have been vetted, giving buyers considerably more ease at heart and allows sellers to see real-time pricing on their vehicle.

The first batch of supplies was also easy as these were the people who turned down RumbleOn's cash offer, so the customer acquisition is very clever and the margins are huge, Catalyst Capital argues that competitors like Cars.com (CARS) and CarGurus (CARG) operate similar businesses with 90%+ gross margins.

It also works the other way around, the classifieds can be used to generate cash offers, here is management explaining (Q1CC):

And what I mean by that is, we're bringing people in for the anticipation of getting a cash offer for their asset, and they could be in multiple stages in the process of actually selling their vehicle. They could be just checking to see what the value is, because maybe they want to do something in the future, they want to find out how much underwater they are. There's a million reasons.

Another addition is Dealer Direct, enabling dealers to purchase inventory 24/7, rather than once a month at auctions, as is customary. This will enable them to respond much better to customer inquiry and shifts their model from a 100% push to something that could be more demand led.

While financing car loans to consumers will require capital (a maximum of $10M, according to management on the Q1CC), it's what generates much of the margins for competitors. Apart from that, it also increases the amount of purchases, especially when done in a seamless way which is something the company is providing, having it all in one platform.

Asset light

Up until recently the business was remarkably asset light. The company basically didn't touch any car, unlike for instance Caravana (NYSE:CVNA) which we also wrote about.

Caravana owns huge warehouses and pretty cool car vending machines, but that ties up quite a bit of capital.

However, a pretty substantial deviation from the business model arrived when the company acquired distributors Wholesale Inc. and Wholesale Express to enter the automobile market.

That in itself isn't the problem, the problem is that with those acquisitions they depart from their asset light model, owning distribution centers. The company paid $23M comprised of $16M in cash and $7M in RMBL Class B shares.

In order to pay for the deal, the company issued a $21.5M private placement of Class B shares and expanded an existing credit facility by $5.0M. And they added AutoSport USA a distributor for pre-owned vehicles in Florida in February. In a presentation, management provided the rationale for the acquisitions of Wholesale and Wholesale Express (AutoSport is similar so this applies to that acquisition as well):

We find the most compelling of these:

RumbleOn will provide online buying and selling from consumers to Wholesale Inc to greatly enhance sales and margin

RumbleOn will immediately create a distinct barrier to entry by becoming the most diverse supplier of all vehicle types to the overall vehicle marketplace.

RumbleOn will have a unique and meaningful point of differentiation from all other vehicle distributors by being the only nationwide online provider that allows for the buying, selling, trading, financing and listing of any vehicle across all segments by creating easy liquidity for any vehicle for both consumers and dealers.

It all seems a logical step leveraging the platform they already have and the synergies with the classifieds seem particularly promising to us. Indeed, in answering a question to the acquired businesses, from the Q1CC:

The only difference we did, with regards to their retail business is, we eliminated their bricks and mortar location, and we took them 100% online and converted them to one price selling and the -- and the pricing policies of a RumbleOn. And I would tell you that, their lead generation for -- on basically the same amount of inventory has grown exponentially.

While all this sounds promising, things haven't really gone well since with financial results.

Growth

The growth is surely spectacular, with cars already making up almost three-quarters of sales:

And that's with the growth of car revenue only coming from the acquired legacy businesses without adding their own channels yet. Management explains the potential (Q1CC):

I would urge everyone to compare the site itself to the only other, no large free site, Craigslist, which is currently dominant in private party listings of all kinds of vehicles. You will see that our national search for potential buyers, the incredible level of services reducing risk inherent in private party transactions, and most importantly, the only site that also provides you with fair and real cash offers with every listing. Our cash offer is updated monthly as long as the vehicle is listed with RumbleOn. We have several additional opportunities to monetize the near-term use of the sites such as service charges for inspection, shipping, and our proprietary safe exchange, as well as many future opportunities such as outside advertising.

But investors haven't joined the enthusiasm to put it mildly, and the graph of the stock price development isn't anything like these growth graphs. SA contributor Alta Fox Opportunities Fund, an initial enthusiast of the company exited their position soon after the Wholesale acquisitions and provided three reasons:

Loss of management credibility, not meeting their own projections, raising capital when investors have been told there is no immediate need, etc.

Their original motorcycle business is performing "well below expectations."

The conclusion from Alta Fox:

For a company like RMBL early in its lifecycle trying to disrupt a massive market with technology, forming that narrative is not easy because there is not a long operating history or great comparable companies. This makes the incremental data points and execution by management even more important. For RMBL, the incremental data points have been negative and the company's execution and credibility have suffered. I think management's initial legacy motorcycle business was not scaling as profitably as they hoped and they decided to shift gears and divert attention away from that underperformance by acquiring a large amount of revenue within a competitive automotive wholesale business.

And indeed, the company produces a history of earnings misses (6 quarters in a row) and a series of capital raises to make up for these (see below).

Q1 Results

From the 10-Q:

Net loss was $8.27M but it's nice they spit things out which reveals a couple of things:

Growth is slowing down considerably.

Gross margin on their powersports business (12.5%) is really quite good and one could take this as evidence of the inherent power of their business model.

SG&A exploded, no surprise there as this is the result of the acquisitions of the wholesale automotive business whilst they had yet to integrate that business with their existing channels.

However, on the Q1CC management argued that the $20M SG&A would be the normal run rate (there was $1M in non-recurring in the Q1 figure), that is, any scaling of the business will produce operational leverage.

Margins

It becomes immediately obvious that the company has very little operating cost, despite the enormous ramp in revenues:

Data by YCharts

Gross margins suffered from the acquisitions but the 12.5% gross margin in their motorcycle business is really quite encouraging, as is the less than 30 day inventory turnover goal, which is really quite remarkable and at least twice as good as the competition.

In fact, one might want to realize that the present inventory turnover is only 16-18 days but this will change somewhat when they introduce the consumer credit (Q1CC):

And the reason why we've used the term keep inventory turns below 30 days average days to sale is, presently we're in the 16 day to 18 day range, but we are as we add finance and we're starting to get better and better retail data. Our thought is – is that we will give consumers a window of opportunity ahead of dealers. And what I mean by that is, today, if we acquire a vehicle from you today, it's immediately available for sale to consumers and to dealers. But if we have meaningful data that says there's a high likelihood of that being very hot merchandise in the retail channel, we might give that an extra one week of life to consumers only prior to making it available to dealers.

Management's claim that their SG&A run rate will be roughly $20M per quarter, going forward should relief some worries, although with management credibility having taken a bit of a battering the last couple of quarters investors with a more nervous disposition might want to wait to see that play out.

Marketing spend will remain below $500 per unit which is standard for the industry. However, unlike others, RumbleOn acquires consumers on both sides, buy and sell so the metrics still compare favorable to the competition here.

Also, because they are already widely know with people owning a power sports, they can leverage their data into cars.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company is still bleeding a considerable amount of cash which is why they've entered in two finance deals recently. Debt and equity are growing almost as fast as revenues:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation has imploded quite comprehensively and while EPS is expected to improve, it will still be quite negative with analyst expecting EPS at -$1.20 improving to -$0.59 next year.

Discussion and conclusion

On paper the business model looks compelling but in practice things haven't moved nearly as smooth as investors hoped. A series of earnings misses, capital raises and disappointing growth and strategy shifts produced a lot of disgruntled investors like Alta Fox who performed a lot of deep DD.

However, we think there is still the possibility for this to revive:

Valuation has really collapsed.

The company sprouts an unheard off >30 days inventory turn.

The business model is still very asset light, despite the wholesale acquisitions.

The growth of vehicle sales was legacy growth, no integration with the existing platform had taken place yet.

There are numerous promising avenues for generating new revenue streams that have only just begun or will be implemented in the near future.

If SG&A can indeed stabilize at $20M a quarter the company's finances should improve fairly briskly.

We think this could still work, what happened is:

Growth is slower than management projected

The company wants to do everything at once

Together these led to much greater cash needs and a host of capital raises and it would probably have been better if the company would have fleshed out its model with motorcycles, RVs and boats first.

We think the core of the business model is still very promising and we think the shares are a speculative buy with a potentially very big upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMBL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.