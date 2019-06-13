RIP Legacy Reserves

However, there are downsides here, particularly when it comes to shareholders and the fact they should end up with nothing or close to it.

June 11 was a disappointing day for shareholders and perhaps some bondholders in Legacy Reserves (LGCY). This is due to the fact that management elected to make a voluntary filing under the US Bankruptcy Code (Chapter 11 for a restructuring), wherein the company has agreed to work with its senior-most lenders to wipe out significant amounts of debt. This move devastated any remaining shareholders in the business and while certain details have not yet been offered up, investors would likely be best off considering a sale of any units they do still hold today.

A look at the filing

According to a press release issued by the management firm at Legacy, the company has decided, after months of supposedly trying to improve operations, to file a voluntary RSA, or restructuring support agreement. In short, what this means is that the company is distributing ownership in the equity of the firm to senior owners of the entity’s debt and will be changing around some of the terms of its remaining debt, in order to bring leverage more in line with where lenders believe it should be in order for the entity to be considered healthy.

Not much is currently known about the RSA. I looked on the SEC’s EDGAR Database to see if any additional details have been provided, and I also checked for filings on the website of the Southern District of Texas, but nothing has been put out there as I type this on the evening of June 11. Within 30 days of making the official filing, the company intends to submit the "Plan" for restructuring to the courts, so it could still be a month or longer before significant news comes about. In the meantime, here’s what we do know about the current arrangement:

Based on the data provided, the RSA has put forth a path by which Legacy will reduce its debt by more than $900 million. This is inclusive of a $200 million equity infusion that will be made by GSO, the firm’s Second Lien investors, via a rights offering. More likely than not, this will mean that all of GSO’s debt will be converted into equity, and while this is purely speculative in nature, it’s likely that the senior notes holders will see a significant haircut or, depending on how things go, it’s possible they could be wiped out entirely (though I believe this would be wholly inappropriate given the company’s implied value).

In addition to these changes, Legacy will ensure that its current credit facility is repaid in full. This will be accomplished by a refinancing of the current credit facility with a new one, and included in this deal will be $100 million in DIP financing. DIP, or debtor-in-possession financing is cash provided to a company undergoing restructuring so that it may maintain its current operations during the bankruptcy process. Lenders who agree to provide this financing are given certain assurances by the company and the courts to make sure they aren’t at risk of a loss of capital. Following the completion of the restructuring, Legacy will also be given a senior secured credit facility with a maximum borrowing capacity of $500 million under it.

Some developments and what they mean

This move is an excellent one from the perspective of GSO, because they have essentially guaranteed themselves attractive assets at a price that will end up looking quite cheap a year or two from now. The first lien lenders, while not really winners, aren’t losers either, because they are being repaid with a new credit facility and the new credit facility lenders are at least some of the same as the old facility lenders. Everybody else, it seems, will walk away losers in this transaction.

Take, for instance, Legacy’s senior notes holders. Units had been trading mostly between $0.10 and $0.13 on the dollar in recent weeks, but in response to this filing, they plummeted to between $0.045 (for the 2021) and $0.05 (for the 2020) on the dollar. The convertible notes due in 2023 were still trading for $0.33 on the dollar, but those have very low volume and have rarely traded. There is actually no telling what holders of the senior notes will receive from this until we know more about the filing, but the market is assuming they will get nothing or close to it. Because of this uncertainty, investors in the notes should tread very carefully and should contact the company and pay attention to all filings for evidence of what the future might look like for them.

Common shares, meanwhile, are likely in the same boat or worse. I have seen cases where, through restructuring, common holders walk away with some shares in the new firm and/or warrants, but this is rare and unless informed otherwise by management and/or through a filing, investors would be wise to consider this not to be the case. In all likelihood, common shareholders won’t get much, if anything at all. In response to what has been happening, and perhaps sensing that the end might be near, Baines Creek Capital, Legacy’s largest shareholder, began on June 7th to unwind its position. On that day, the company sold off 3 million of its shares at a weighted-average price of $0.30 apiece, while on June 10 they sold off another 300 thousand shares at $0.25 apiece. This brings their recovered proceeds to $975 thousand. With 23.449 million shares still on hand as of the end of June 10th, it’s likely more selling will transpire, but with shares having dropped 58.3% on June 11 to close at $0.1087 apiece, their losses will be significant. In all, the company will probably be able to recover between $3 million and $4 million of the tens of millions they invested in Legacy if they continue to sell.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture, while still offering some uncertainty, looks quite grim for investors in Legacy. This is unfortunate, because as any of my readers will know, the issues with Legacy were many, but none were on the side of the company’s fundamentals. As I wrote about in my second-most recent article on the company, bad timing for an energy downturn, combined with management’s grossly-negligent inaction, all mixed in with reflexivity-in-action from the market, served as a toxic cocktail from which the company’s shareholders could not survive. Perhaps in the restructuring process, more information will be able to come to light that could give us a glimpse into Legacy’s final days, but for a company with as strong a fundamental footing as what it had from a cash flow and asset perspective, investors who bought into the business can chalk this one up as a perfect storm caused by market irrationality and, potentially, bad actors at the corporate level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.