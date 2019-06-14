Aurora Cannabis: Big Money Is Flowing In

The company's management may have a few challenges ahead of it, but Aurora's pros seem to outweigh the cons. Its expansion plan would set the company up for explosive growth.

The future prospects of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) have been a subject of several discussions across various investing forums of late. There's the general concern that growing output too much too fast would hurt its margin profile and its operating efficiency going forward. But institutional investors seem to be unfazed by this bearish narrative. The latest 13F filings reveal that institutional investors bought Aurora Cannabis' stock in meaningful quantities in the last reporting cycle. This lends credence to the bullish thesis and comes across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Institutional Buying

Let me start by saying that tracking institutional activity can be rewarding at times. This class of sophisticated investors generally has a very strict qualitative screening process, and these investors tend to invest in securities after conducting a thorough analysis of the company, its vendors, its supply chains, and prevalent market conditions. So, monitoring institutional ownership trends can often provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares are headed next. This 13F data is published once every quarter.

Now coming back to Aurora Cannabis, the number of shares bought by institutional investors exceeded the shares sold by almost 18.7 million shares. This is about 1.9% of Aurora's overall shares outstanding; it's a sizable figure. Also, the number of institutions that increased or initiated new positions in the company were far greater than the number of institutions that reduced or completely sold their positions. So, institutional investors definitely grew bullish on Aurora Cannabis in the last 13F reporting cycle.

(Source: Nasdaq)

There's another interesting data point. I was looking at other cannabis companies, sorting them out based on the shares owned by institutional investors as a percentage of their overall shares outstanding. Apparently, Aurora Cannabis has higher levels of institutional ownership compared to some of its other peers. Granted the difference is quite minuscule in some cases, the data at least goes to suggest that this class of sophisticated investors is marginally more bullish on Aurora than some other cannabis names.

(Data from YCharts, Chart Compiled By Author)

Sure, institutional ownership in cannabis stocks is nowhere near the levels that we'd normally see in other established sectors, but there's a good reason for it. The cannabis industry as of now is far too volatile - both operationally and financially. For starters, there's a general lack of market-wide testing procedures that would differentiate output from company to company, or regulate and benchmark their production procedures. So, institutional investors have generally shied away from investing in cannabis stocks.

But it seems like there's a gradual shift in the industry. The latest round of 13F filings shows that qualified institutional investors have been buying into Aurora Cannabis. Sure, their ownership percentages are still low compared to other established sectors. However, if their buying momentum keeps up, we could be seeing their holdings in cannabis companies such as Aurora rise up to 30-40% in the next few years. So, the low institutional ownership percentage might as well be construed as a buying opportunity for retail investors.

But why are these sophisticated investors so bullish on Aurora Cannabis?

Bullish for a Reason

Well, for starters, Aurora's management has been successful in scaling up operations and ramping up its output in recent quarters. This has resulted in explosive revenue growth for Aurora, and there's the general market-wide expectation that the company would be able to maintain its growth momentum going forward.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

The company's management actually has a rather aggressive expansion plan underway. It's moving to ramp its current annualized production capacity of 150,000 kg to over 625,000 kg by mid-2020. This kind of a production ramp can possibly lead to excess supply that remains unsold, brings down ASPs across some regions if not all, and maybe even lead to inventory write-offs and rolling back production as a worst-case scenario if Aurora is unable to move its product in time.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

But the outcome of this production ramp isn't binary as some bears may lead us to believe. Growth in production levels would also allow Aurora to tap the domestic recreational cannabis market. Granted, recreational marijuana is generally a low-margin end-market, but increased levels of production would allow Aurora to lower its cost of production (economies of scale) and make it more competitive in terms of pricing.

If and when more lucrative international opportunities open up, Aurora's management would just have to tweak its production mix a bit and divert its produce to higher-margin opportunities, whether that's cross-border exports or diverting output to cater to medical purposes. So, this seems like a favorable risk-reward ratio for Aurora and its shareholders. The company's production ramp well ahead of time would essentially prepare it for explosive growth when more lucrative opportunities eventually open up.

It's actually a realistic possibility. The company has operations in 24 countries, and there's no telling how the combined demand from these markets, and any new markets that Aurora would enter over the next 4-5 quarters, would grow over the next year or two. So, I believe that Aurora is on the right track by ramping up production ahead of time.

Even if Aurora has trouble selling 10-20% of its heightened output by 2020 end, the other 80-90% that actually hits the market stands to materially boost its overall revenues. So, the company's aggressive expansion plan seemingly has more upsides to offer compared to the theorized downsides, and after looking at the latest 13F data relating to the company, it seems like institutional investors agree.

Your Takeaway

I believe that Aurora would be well positioned to become a prominent brand internationally over the coming years as it continues to scale up operations and ramp up output. Sure, there may be short-term fluctuations in its operational efficiency - such as not being able to sell all of its output, or falling ASPs due to rising output - but its increased production capacity would allow it to compete at a scale that smaller and even some medium-sized players cannot. So, this may be a good time to be bullish on the company. The latest 13F filings data reveals that institutional investors grew bullish on Aurora Cannabis, and this should come across as an encouraging sign for investors with a long-term time horizon. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on Aurora Cannabis later this month; you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.