Strong Debut Of Revolve Demonstrates Growing Interest In KOL-Led E-Commerce; Chinese Peer MOGU Is 3 Steps Ahead

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), a next-generation fashion retailer for millennial consumers founded by Mike Karanikolas and Michael Mente in Los Angles in 2003, completed its initial public offering on Friday, June 7, 2019 on the New York Stock Exchange. Revolve raised over $212 million in the IPO which offered 11.8 million shares at $18, the high end of the $16 to $18 range. Its shares soared 97% in the first three days of trading.

China’s fashion marketplace MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is three steps ahead having developed a deeper collaboration between KOLs and the fashion supply chain, richer interactive content, and a broader addressable market, and at current prices looks very attractive for potential investors.

KOL-Led E-commerce

Revolve positions itself as the next-generation fashion retailer for millennial consumers, the generation that’s currently in their mid-20s to late-30s. In 2018, it delivered over 110,000 unique styles to 1,175,000 active customers and generated 9.4 million unique visitors per month. Revolve's highly engaging and dynamic platform is supported by its data-driven "read and react" merchandising model and led by 3,500 global fashion influencers and brand partners with over 500 emerging, established and owned brands.

Revolve’s strong performance on the first day of trading demonstrates growing interest from capital markets in next-generation fashion KOL-centric (Key Opinion Leader) data-driven e-commerce. Investors interested in Revolve may also want to take a look at China’s next-generation fashion marketplace MOGU Inc., which is three steps ahead having developed a deeper collaboration between KOLs and their fashion supply chain, richer and more interactive content, and a broader addressable market.

Both platforms are positioned as the fashion destination for a new generation. Revolve and MOGU share a similar philosophy and strategy of utilizing fashion influencers and KOLs. While Revolve positions itself as the partner for its 3,500 fashion KOLs, whom it tracks and manages, MOGU builds a closer relationship with its 56,000+ fashion KOLs throughout its ecosystem. MOGU helps connect KOLs (including live video broadcast hosts) with its over 67 million mobile MAUs (LTM as of March 31, 2019) seeking the latest fashion trends and personalized products on its platform and with thousands of suppliers along the fashion value chain such as merchants, brand partners and manufacturers who design and produce fashion products.

This close relationship among fashion KOLs, consumers and brands create a fun, highly engaging, and interactive fashion community. MOGU’s CEO, Mr. Qi Chen, calls this consolidated fashion ecosystem model a fashion destination. It's more flexible, scalable and social media-oriented than traditional offline chain stores and search-based online platforms.

Chinese Peer Fashion Destination MOGU is Three Steps Ahead

MOGU actually goes a step further in creating and fostering creative content on its platform when compared to Revolve. MOGU offers not only the latest pictures and articles from fashion KOLs and brands, but also short video and live video broadcasts. Shoppers on MOGU can easily discover the latest fashion trends, follow fashion KOLs that share a similar fashion taste and style, keep up-to-date on the latest products from their favorite fashion brands and followed KOLs, and easily purchase any high-quality fashion product they desire. MOGU also created MOGU Studio, a virtual showroom for brands to showcase and test their new product lines.

What’s worth noting here is that live video broadcasts are a key element in allowing MOGU to create more engaging content for consumers, allowing them to quickly discover new looks and interact with hosts. It has become one of most effective driver of sales, which is reflected in its impressive track record of 10 consecutive quarters of triple-digit growth. MOGU's live video broadcast business grew 138% year over year during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Both companies tap into an enormous and underpenetrated addressable market. According to Euromonitor International, Ltd., the U.S. online apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty market was $117 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $170 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%. As a comparison, China's fashion e-commerce market was RMB3.4 trillion ($502 billion) in 2018, and is expected to reach RMB6.0 trillion ($900 billion) in 2021, according to iResearch.

MOGU has delved deeper into than Revolve when it comes to leveraging the power of live video broadcasts, expanding its addressable market and creating highly engaging content. Both companies also share similar attributes, such as their big data analysis capabilities. Similar to Revolve’s data-driven "read and react" merchandising model, MOGU generates enormous amounts of data on current fashion trends and user preferences from the deep interactions taking place across its platform. One key difference is that Revolve’s model leverages data to improve its own inventory management efficiency while MOGU uses data to facilitate interaction between KOLs, merchants and brands to create highly personalized content and products that cater to the diverse needs of consumers. This process helps create a more efficient fashion industry value chain.

Source: RVLV’s Prospectus, MOGU’s IR website

Final Thoughts

Both MOGU and Revolve have a similar KOL-led fashion e-commerce model that differs in a few key ways. MOGU has a more consolidated and deeper fashion supply chain, richer content, and a larger addressable market. With such an enormous upside, MOGU is worth keeping an eye on for investors who are patient and looking to benefit from the efficient new format of fashion e-commerce it has developed. MOGU can generate greater value and currently trades at only a fraction of that of Revolve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.