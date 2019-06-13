The Coming Pension Crisis And Its Subsequent Fallout

We are now witnessing the longest economic expansion cycle in history and it is unusual in its length and weakness.

Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Will there be pitchforks when pensioners realize there is no money available for their retirement?

Discussed in this interview:

01:31 State and public pensions are a disaster

05:11 When pensioners realize their pensions are not there

10:48 Western governments are bankrupt

15:30 Government gold confiscation and expropriation is coming

18:37 Jurisdictions safe to store gold and silver

20:55 The longest economic expansion cycle in history is artificial

24:09 Each incremental quantitative easing has lesser impact

32:47 Buying his first bitcoin

