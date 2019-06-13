The Coming Pension Crisis And Its Subsequent Fallout

Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Will there be pitchforks when pensioners realize there is no money available for their retirement?
Discussed in this interview:
- 01:31 State and public pensions are a disaster
- 05:11 When pensioners realize their pensions are not there
- 10:48 Western governments are bankrupt
- 15:30 Government gold confiscation and expropriation is coming
- 18:37 Jurisdictions safe to store gold and silver
- 20:55 The longest economic expansion cycle in history is artificial
- 24:09 Each incremental quantitative easing has lesser impact
- 32:47 Buying his first bitcoin
