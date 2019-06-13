5 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including American Tower

An average increase of 10.75%, with two having at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 5.45%.

Five increases for next week (down from 18 last week).

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 2 Challenger 2

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 17 0.69 17-Jun-19 10.00% Contender American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 9 1.76 18-Jun-19 2.22% Challenger Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 16 2.52 19-Jun-19 5.45% Contender Chubb Limited (CB) 26 2.02 20-Jun-19 2.74% Champion Independence Holding Company (IHC) 6 1.05 20-Jun-19 33.33% Challenger

Note that WRB is also split adjusted

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent WRB 0.11 0.1 10.00% AMT 0.9 0.92 2.22% TIF 0.55 0.58 5.45% CB 0.73 0.75 2.74% IHC 0.15 0.2 33.33%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High WRB 64.71 45.91 64.74 19.03 40% Off Low New High AMT 211.5 136.03 214.52 69.97 54% Off Low 1% Off High HDB 128.29 85.43 130.39 0 50% Off Low 1% Off High TIF 91.4 73.04 141.64 19.69 24% Off Low 35% Off High CB 148.77 119.54 150.32 17.69 24% Off Low 0% Off High IHC 37.56 32.8 41.04 18.61 14% Off Low 8% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule TIF 2.52 10.5 10.4 9.7 12.6 12.2 CB 2.02 2.9 2.9 7.6 10.2 9.6 AMT 1.76 14 18.5 22.3 24 IHC 1.05 56.3 46.2 48.2 17.5 49.3 WRB 0.69 7.3 7.9 9.2 9.9 9.9 HDB 0.43 11 13.5 12.3 16.6 12.73

Bonus Charts

I'll highlight American Tower this week. AMT is in fact a REIT - don't let the yield fool you. It owns and operates cell towers around the country.

(Source)

This has been one of my popular and fast growing REITs over the past few years as evidenced by the steady, double-digit growth of FFO. At this point, however, it appears the company is dramatically overvalued as the stock has gone nearly parabolic since touching down in the $140 range near the end of 2018.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, AMT scores well in both safety and growth though at the major expense of current yield.

(Source)

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule AMT 1.76 14 18.5 22.3 24

Stock Returns

Running a stock return calculation against the S&P (SPY) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) since June of 2010, AMT has obliterated everything (20.97% versus 10.91% (VNQ) and 13.63% (SPY) annualized). AMT also hasn't been the real income provider a REIT investor may expect. What isn't fully captured in the absolute investment results is that the three investments all performed in a similar fashion until the start of 2017. That's where you can see that AMT started to pull away before the most recent parabolic move upwards.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.