The Price At Which I'll Repurchase FMC

Introduction

For over three years now I've specialized in writing about highly cyclical stocks. Way back in 2016, FMC Corp (FMC) was one of the very first stocks I wrote about using a cyclical value analysis, and in my April 1, 2016, article "Cyclical Strategy Says Buy FMC" I explained why I was buying the stock and why I thought it had the potential to return 100% within a few years' time. After 15 months, here is how the investment idea had performed:

FMC data by YCharts

The chart above was taken from my Aug. 3, 2017, follow-up article "FMC Corp - A Successful Cyclical Investing Case Study" in which I shared that I was taking profits in the investment I wrote about in 2016.

Over the past two years, FMC has made some successful divestitures, including spinning off their lithium business, making it a more streamlined agriculture chemicals business. Generally speaking, those moves seem to be good. Here is how the stock has performed versus the S&P 500 index since I sold my shares in 2017.

FMC stock has underperformed the index a little bit but is higher than when I sold and fairly close to its all-time high from January 2018. The stock did fall -28.6% during the 2018 correction, which was about 30% deeper than the market, and the stock price has continued to be fairly volatile. This at least provides some clues that FMC could provide another buying opportunity in the future as it has in the past. If the stock price falls in an exaggerated manner during the next downturn, I want to take advantage of that opportunity and be prepared to buy the stock at a low price as I did in 2016. Let's take a look at FMC's historic price cyclicality to see if there are any patterns that can help guide our entry points.

Historic Cyclicality

Before I get into FMC's historical price cyclicality, I first want to check its earnings cyclicality because if earnings aren't particularly cyclical, then I have a different method that I'll use to analyze the stock.

The FAST Graph shows earnings declines of -71% from 2001-2003, -10% in 2009, -39% in 2015, and -4% in 2017. Businesses that have experienced two earnings declines in the -40-70% over the course of 20 years, I consider "deeply cyclical." And for deeply cyclical stocks it's usually best to use historical price cyclicality to estimate entry points for downcycles because earnings can be tough to estimate. So let's now look at FMC's historical price cyclicality:

Year Time Until Bottom Duration Depth 1987 1 month 7 years -46% 1997 5 years 7 years -73% 2008 4 months 3 years -59% 2014 9 months 2 years -60%

FMC, even though obviously the business has changed a little bit over the years, has a pretty consistent pattern of falling about the same time as the market, yet deeper than the market. The 2014 decline was unique in that it fell quite a bit deeper than the market which fell just shy of -20% in 2015.

I think that given FMC's history, there's an above average chance that FMC's stock price will fall -50% off its highs during the next recession.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

I'm not going to claim to know exactly when the next recession will happen, but I do think we are in the late stages of the business cycle, that the Fed has been raising rates for over two years now, and it has been over a decade since the last credit cycle peak. Perhaps if the Fed lowers rates sooner rather than later, the market can take another leg up. I don't know. But I do think it's reasonable to estimate that we will have a recession or serious economic slowdown within the next 2-3 years, and that could create a buying opportunity for FMC.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonably good chance to buy FMC at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance to buy at a lower price.

Using a 15 P/E and looking out to 2022 using analysts' earnings forecasts, we can expect a total gain for FMC stock, including dividends, of $35.32. If we add to the current price of $79.69, we can expect a price of $115.01 in 2022. Based on FMC's history, I think it's fair to assume a -50% price decline if we experience a recession at that point in time, which would bring the price down to $57.50 in 4-5 years' time if there is a recession. That's quite a bit lower than today's price.

That was what to expect if sentiment stays similar for FMC over the next few years, but usually during market peaks sentiment gets more enthusiastic. So let's see what happens if we use a 22.5 P/E instead of a 15 P/E to estimate FMC's 2022 price.

In this case, FMC would gain $90.59 for a total price of $170.28 in 2022, and if it sold off -50% during a recession it would trade down to $85.14, which is a little higher than today's price, but not much. (Additionally, it should be noted that using a 22.5 P/E is very optimistic since during the 2008 peak it had a 17-18 P/E and during the 2014 peak a 19-20 P/E.) So, overall, I don't see much risk at all in waiting for FMC's price to come down to value levels.

Backtesting

If we invested in FMC after a -50% decline it would have gotten us into three out of four of FMC's declines since 1985. If we sold after the price reached its previous highs it would have produced a 100% total return. In this part of the analysis, I'm going to go back and test to see if investing after a -50% decline off of the highs would have produced alpha relative to the S&P 500. The table below shows the date we would have purchased FMC on the way down after a -50% decline off the highs, and the date we would have sold on the way back up. I annualized those gains based on the number of months held and compared it to the gains of the S&P 500 index if bought and sold on the same dates in order to see if this would have been an alpha producing strategy in the past.

Year The Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1999 10/12/99 3/24/05 65 18.46% -1.99% 20.45% 2008 10/7/08 10/28/10 24 50.00% 9.42% 40.59% 2014 8/25/15 8/2/17 24 50.00% 16.33% 33.67%

During FMC's recent history, investing after a -50% and selling after the price had fully recovered would have been very lucrative, beating the returns of the S&P 500 index handily all three times. (And the last one, which started in 2014, I took advantage of myself and profited handsomely.)

Conclusion

If FMC's ~$85 level holds as its high, then I would be looking to buy FMC again if price falls to about $42.50. Obviously, if the stock goes on to make higher highs, then my entry price would be raised accordingly. I want to note here that while investing after a -50% decline looks easy on paper, one has to realize that the price will not get there unless earnings are declining and all the forward-looking headlines are doom and gloom and analysts are lowering their expectations left and right. Going against the grain and buying into that sort of selling pressure isn't easy. Additionally, one should think for a moment about the 1997 decline where the stock fell -73%, and took five-and-a-half years to recover if you bought after the first -50% drop. Ultimately the returns were worth it, returning 18% on average per year for five years, while the S&P 500 had negative returns. But the distance from buying after a -50% drop to a -73% isn't a -23% decline one would have to hold through as it might first appear. It's actually a -46% decline even though you bought after the stock was down -50%. (Imagine a stock that peaked at $100, you buy it at $50 on the way down, but it keeps dropping to $27.) That's essentially what happened to FMC in the late 1990s and early 2000s. So, at times, you really have to have some guts and believe in the strategy not to give up and sell if the price keeps dropping. That's why I recommend a 1% portfolio weighting for highly cyclical stock investments like FMC, and usually no more than a 2% weighting. Having a smaller position size makes it easier to see the strategy through when things are looking bad.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.