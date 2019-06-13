Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) CEO Lisa Gavales on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom McCracken - SVP, Finance

Lisa Gavales - Chair of our Interim Office of the CEO

David Helkey - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Pierre Mestre - Yeled

Julian Cash - Savrin

Bill Wolf - Hudson Wood Investment

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Destination Maternity First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Tom McCracken, Senior Vice President of Finance.

Tom McCracken

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Destination Maternity's first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. The earnings release that was disseminated last night is available on the Investors section of our website. The earnings release contains definitions of various financial terms as well as reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures we will be discussing in today's call. If non-GAAP financial information is provided on this call, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our press release.

This call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the Company's SEC filings. Also, I would like to remind you that today's call cannot be reproduced in any form without the expressed written consent of Destination Maternity.

Joining me on the call today is Lisa Gavales, Chair of our Interim Office of the CEO; and David Helkey our CFO and COO. Lisa will open with some remarks followed by additional commentary by Dave on our financial results. Afterward, Lisa and Dave will be available to take your questions.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Lisa.

Lisa Gavales

Thank you, Tom. Good morning everyone and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. Although, today’s call is focused on our first quarter results, I want to briefly address our announcements that Marla Ryan by mutual agreement with the aboard is stepping down as CEO of Destination Maternity. As the Company looks to improve its performance and deliver profitable growth, the Board determined that the business would benefit from new leadership and enhanced the execution.

Marla will remain with the Company to assist with the transition and will also assume a new role as President of Product Design, Sourcing and Merchandising. We believe that Marla’s strong background and experience in apparel and product merchandising makes her the right fit for this new position.

I’d like to personally thank Marla for her hard work and dedication to the Company during the past year as CEO, and we look forward to her continued contributions to this business in the new role. To ensure a smooth transition, the board has created an office of the CEO which will provide ongoing leadership and oversight of day-to-day operations.

While a search is conducted for our new CEO, the office of the CEO will be comprised of myself, Marla Ryan, and Dave Helkey. I will service the Chair of the newly formed office. For those of you who may not be familiar with my background, I have served on the Destination Maternity Board of Directors for the last several months, working closely with the Board and senior executives on our strategy and business objectives.

I have an extensive experience in retail, marketing, digital and e-commerce including 14 years of Bloomingdale's where I led the team that launched bloomingdales.com as well as at Express while I served the Chief Marketing Officer amongst express.com.

Following the Express, I was CEO of Things Remembered, and most recently, I was interim CEO for Bluestem Brands, a billion dollar plus multi-brand online retailer. I look forward to taking on this new leadership role and continuing to work with the team to accelerate the momentum of change at Destination Maternity.

Before I hand things over to Dave for review of the financials, I want to briefly touch on our first quarter performance in short our results were disappointing. While we were successful in substantially reducing SG&A expense versus the prior year, sales declined more than offset the benefits for bottom line. And while we are committed to continuous important in our cost structure, top line sales remain paramount to the ongoing success of the brand.

In Q1, comparable retail sales were down 7.2%, e-commerce sales were down 12.5 in part due to reductions in markdowns in the quarter. While the pullback in our promotional cadence helped to improve gross margin rates, the sales mix was too great to drive profit dollars. There is a delicate balance between gross margin rates and sales that’s needed to drive incremental profit dollar, determining the optimal will be a primary focus.

In terms of inventory, our levels are slightly elevated as compared to last year. However, the composition of that inventory is healthier, as the overage of credit, predominantly in core evergreen style, which we do not see as a liability. In the coming weeks, we'll be conducting a comprehensive review of the Company's initiatives to ensure a focus on issues that will impact our bottom line in the near-term while building a foundation for a long-term top line growth.

In closing, I'm encouraged by what I believe this company can do and I'm confident we have a compelling business that has the opportunity to deliver a long-term profitable growth and real shareholder value. We know that there is a lot of work ahead of us, and I look forward to keeping you updated on our progress as we move forward.

With that, I'll pass it over to Dave to go through the financials in detail.

David Helkey

Thank you, Lisa, and a good morning to everybody. To begin, I will be providing an update on our Q1 financial performance. Following that, I will provide an update on our fiscal '19 guidance.

First, our fiscal 2019 first quarter results. Sales for the first quarter were $94.2 million, a decrease of $9 million or 8.7% versus the prior year. The decrease in total sales resulted from the net closure of 32 stores and 88 leased departments, a 7.2% decline in comparable retail sales. By channel, comparable retail sales, brick-and-mortar, were down 5.2%, our e-com sales were down 12.5%.

Before I move to gross margin, I want to discuss the way we are reporting our sales with Amazon. We have been selling on Amazon for several years. This relationship began with our marketplace channel and has been included in our e-commerce sales. During late Q4 of 2018, we shifted most of the Amazon business to a wholesale relationship.

This change has resulted in most Amazon sales being realized for the wholesale line on our P&L. Our wholesale business is not included in the comp calculation. If you adjust for this shift, e-commerce sales would improve by 390 basis points to down 8.6 for the quarter, while our total comparable retail sales would improve by 110 basis points to negative 6.1 for the quarter.

Moving onto gross margin. Gross margin for the first quarter was 54.8%, an increase of 110 basis points from the same quarter last year. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was driven primarily by the pullback in our promotional cadence. Gross profit for the first quarter was 51.6 million, a decrease of 3.8 million or 6.9% from the first quarter last year. The decrease resulted from the previously mentioned sales decline slightly offset by gross margin rate increases.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter were $48.5 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 6.5% from the comparable quarter last year, and was 51.5% of sales versus 50.2% of sales last year. The decline in SG&A in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018 reflects reductions in employee costs and occupancy expenses resulting from the closure of underperforming stores and ongoing expense reduction initiatives.

Net income for the first quarter was $0.1 million or $0.04 a share, compared to a net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 a share the prior year. Adjusted net income was $0.6 million or $0.04 a share, compared to adjusted net income of $1 million or $0.07 a share in fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges for the first quarter was $6.7 million, which is down $1.2 million from the comparable quarter last year.

Turning now to the balance sheet. At the quarter end, inventory was $72.1 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 8.6% from last year. The inventory increase the last year was due to several factors including the sales mix versus plan, additional inventory related to our Amazon wholesale business and timing of receipts. Debt net of cash was $51.5 million, an increase of $10.8 million from last year. At quarter end, we had $10.1 million of availability on our credit facility.

Moving on to capital expenditures. Capital expenditures for Q1 2019 were $2.5 million, increase of $1.3 million from last year, 2019 Q1 capital outlays were primarily the result of an investment in the implementation of the new OMS platform combined with modest store investment as we optimized our real estate portfolio. These investments represent a measured and revenue focused approach to capital expenditure that will continue as we move forward.

Now, I want to spend a moment on the real estate portfolio. Over the past few months, we’ve been conducting a comprehensive review of our entire portfolio. The result of this review has told us that we need to be more aggressive in both pruning our fleet and then tightly managing expenses on these locations wherever we'd like to continue operating. During the first quarter of this year, we closed seven owned store locations and eight lease departments for a total of 15 store closures.

We expect to continue additional store closures through the end of ’19; however, we now providing an update on our outlook for store closures for the full year this time due to the ongoing review of the Company’s strategic initiatives and the recently announced CEO transition.

Turning our outlook to the full year. As mentioned just a second ago, we are in the process of conducting a comprehensive review of our company’s strategic initiatives to ensure that we’re pursuing an aggressive strategy that will drive real and sizable change in the business. In terms of our updated adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2019, we now expect it will be in the range of $13 million to $17 million.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Pierre Mestre with Yeled. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Pierre Mestre

Yes, I have three questions, Pierre Mestre. Good morning everyone. My first question is can you renew the Company assurance given at the 2017 meeting that liquidation is not being considered? My second question is, has the Board discussed this surprised director and management changes with selected shareholders? And my third question is, will the current directors promise not to stand for reelection in 2020 unless there is a major improvement in share price? These are my three questions, thank you.

Tom McCracken

Good morning, Pierre. Can you restate your first question? We had a hard time on our side hearing you.

Pierre Mestre

Can you renew the Company’s assurance given at the 2017 meeting that liquidation of the Company is not being considered?

Lisa Gavales

Yes. So -- it's Lisa, and I think, we still missed a couple of words, but I think you're asking us, if we are considering liquidation and the answer to that is no. The second question anybody?

Okay. So, the third is question is. Will the current board members promise to stand down at the next election, if the business doesn't get better? I don't think we're prepared to make that promises. And I am sorry the second question was. Who has got the…

Pierre Mestre

Discussed with surprised director and management changes with selected shareholders?

Lisa Gavales

Okay, yes, I mean, it was not discussed with shareholders before the releases last night.

Pierre Mestre

So, you didn't discuss these changes with any shareholders before this announcement being public. Should I understand it like that?

Lisa Gavales

We wouldn't discuss that information with anyone who didn't have an NDA.

Pierre Mestre

Thank you for the answer.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I'm showing our next question comes with Julian Cash with Savrin. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Julian Cash

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question. The explanation on the same-store sales drop was helpful to specifically the breakdown me for e-commerce and bricks. Just wondered obviously, the last quarter wasn't great. Have you guys seen any stabilization in those numbers since the quarter ended or even in the last month?

David Helkey

Yes. Julian, this is Dave. I don't think we're prepared to comment on that. Like Lisa said earlier and I said earlier, we're in the process over the last of weeks of reviewing all of our strategic initiatives, and at a time in the future, we will give the investment community, et cetera, an update.

Julian Cash

Okay. I guess moving forward, I will hope and your answer to your Pierre's question was somewhat illuminating, again too, some greater shareholder interactions might be helpful, especially at this juncture. I know that there's guys that are willing to get on the board that have people with significant experience in a retail space that are willing to help. I don't -- I'm not sure why there help wouldn't be embraced especially at this point. So, I hope you guys will take a hard look at that, that's all I have.

Lisa Gavales

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gary Brimley [ph] private investor. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. Do you anticipate renewing efforts to refinance the debt?

David Helkey

So, Gary, at this time, we look at liquidity quite frequently and have upside, downside scenarios and we're comfortable with where we are from that perspective. If an opportunity arises to lower our cost of capital we certainly would pursue it.

Unidentified Analyst

Does the current debt situation show any signs of turning around where you’ll be able to start paying it down since I noticed that it just keeps increasing year-over-year?

Dave Helkey

Our plan for the year has been and continued to be regenerate free cash flow and that free cash flow will be utilized to pay down the debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Agathe Boidin [ph] with -- and he’s a private investor. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good morning. I have three questions more on the business part. First one about the product, what is your strategy on the product and enlarging the offer, it seems that you have made some tests on baby clothes. I would like to know also, what’s your strategy about that? About international sales, it’s still really small and there is potential in Europe, you have really good line of products and you could invest in expanding Europe or elsewhere in globally. And also your strategy on omni-channel and web sales because earlier your comments, but still I am quite surprised that the web sales did go down 3 million, so, yes that’s my three questions.

Lisa Gavales

Okay, well, as you know, this is relatively new role for me. We are committed to conducting a comprehensive review of all of our initiatives to ensure that we’re pursuing an aggressive strategy to affect real and sizable change. We will be looking at our side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay great, yes because I know that you have started to test – in the stock can you give us some of feedback about that?

Lisa Gavales

I'm sorry one more time?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I know that you have started to test with baby clothes in certain stores. Can you give us some feedback about that?

Dave Helkey

I am sorry, one more time.

Unidentified Analyst

I know that you've started to put -- you did -- after thought because I was former CEO of Orchestra. We started the partnership three years ago and it was a great start. I know that like I think, months ago, you started again to put some baby clothes in your store in 10 stores. So I was wondering, can you give us some feedback about that because I think it makes sense when you have this great and huge customer base to give them, to offer them other product than just mother-to-be products? So what are you on this strategy?

Dave Helkey

Hey, so this is Dave. As Lisa mentioned, we’re looking at everything. What I would say is, we continue to test categories in store from accessories to baby clothes to some degree. We are not prepared -- we’re not prepared at this time to talk about the results of those tests, but we’re certainly test different types of products et cetera to see, what she will buy or won’t buy et cetera. So, what I would say, those tests are. We’re not prepared to speak to the results at this time. And with our strategic initiative review, as Lisa mentioned, pretty much everything is on the table. So, we'll be talking about that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We look forward to hear on this then.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sarah Charleston [ph]. She’s also a private investor. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Your press release in the fourth bullet point mentions a change in accounting principle, but there is no further discussion of this anywhere in the press release or in the filed 10-Q. Can you provide some insights into what it is and what the monitory impact is with the periods presented please?

David Helkey

Yes, this is Dave. I am pretty sure you're referencing our lease accounting changes that we made at the end of last year to be -- due to some FASB guidance that we had to adopt.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, any impact from the adoption of the new leasing guidance is going through your equity statement. It's not in EBITDA thing. And it's certainly not achieved in accounting principle, if it's adoption of new guidance.

David Helkey

Yes. So, sorry, I misunderstood it. We made a change in the way we record our vacation accrual. It had a minor impact on Q1. It wasn't material, which is why there is no additional disclosure.

Unidentified Analyst

So, there is just an inconsistency in caption from the bullet point to everything else in your public documents.

David Helkey

Again, I would say, the change wasn't material. So, I wouldn't say that any of the other documents are different from that perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John Davies [ph], who is also a private investor. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My question concerns the decline in e-Commerce. So aside from the Amazon change, e-commerce comes down 8.6%. So, can you help me understand that significant decline, how much was volume? How much was AUR? Thank you.

Lisa Gavales

It's disappointing to us too, it's part of the reason why we are going to do a comprehensive business review to ensure that we have the most impactful initiatives focused on and clearly e-commerce is one of those.

Unidentified Analyst

So, can you help me to understand, is it volume or price?

Lisa Gavales

I'm sure it was some combination of both.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bill Wolf with Hudson Wood Investment. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Bill Wolf

Hi. Good morning. I apologize I was unable to get on the call until little late. You may have covered this. Is there something going in either demographically or competitively that is affecting the sales or is it just clearly company execution?

Lisa Gavales

I think we have to get through the business review. I really need -- we need to be able to look at what is to your point, self inflected and what is industry and what we can do to offset.

Bill Wolf

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions and I'd like to turn the conference back over to Ms. Lisa Gavales for any further remarks.

Lisa Gavales

Thanks everyone for joining us. Lots of news today and we look forward to keeping you apprised of what’s happening in our company as time goes by. Thanks again.

