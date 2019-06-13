Hudson's Bay Company (HBAYF) CEO Helena Foulkes on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson’s Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call June 13, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Jennifer Bewley

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This morning we issued our first quarter results. In a moment, I'll pass the call over to Helena Foulkes, HBC's Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Record, our Chief Financial Officer to make a few comments on our results. And then, we'll open the call up to questions.

Before we discuss our results, I would like to briefly comment on the process we announced in early May to review strategic alternative for Lord & Taylor. As always, Helena and Ed will provide an update on Lord & Taylor’s first quarter operational performance. And as you can appreciate, we cannot comment on the review process underway.

In addition, the Company now announced earlier this week that our Board of Directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to review and evaluate a non-binding proposal of take-private transaction received from a majority shareholder group. As you would expect in these circumstances, we’re unable to comment while the special committee and the Board conduct a review. And there can be no assurances that any definitive agreement of the take-private proposal will be executed or that the transaction will be consummated.

With that, I will turn the call over to Helena to discuss our first quarter.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you, Jennifer, and hello, everyone.

As we began this year, we are weighing all of our strategic actions through the lens of our top priority, driving growth at Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay, enhancing the customer experience across all channels, fixing the fundamentals of our business, and capitalizing on the value of our real estate.

On that last point, we determined the best opportunities to capitalize on the value of our German real estate and retail assets was to sell our remaining ownership to our joint venture partner, marking a complete exit from Germany. The transaction totaled $1.5 billion, which betters the real estate market established in September 2018 and is another win that enables us to strengthen our balance sheet through further debt reduction and to fully focus on our greatest growth opportunities in North America, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay.

Our largest business Saks Fifth Avenue had breakaway performance in the first quarter. Industry leading comps of 2.4% resulted in a two-year stacked comp of 8.4%. Saks’ long-term strategy to elevate the brand through a differentiated, fashion-forward offering is driving widespread gains across the fleet, online and in every major merchandise category. Saks stands out from the competition by driving excellence in merchandising, marketing and by providing high-touch service and unique customer experiences.

At our New York City flagship, customers are embracing the new main floor, which opened in February with a one of a kind handbag assortment, featuring exclusive products and brands only available through Saks. This summer, we will unveil our new men’s shoe experience. The men’s category was one of our strongest performers during the first quarter and footwear is often an entry point for men when it comes to luxury fashion. Our dominant category presentation will provide the male visitors and residents of New York City another compelling reason to shop at the flagship.

This fall the, the vault will open on the flagship lower level, where we will provide customers with a unique, high-touch luxury shopping experience, featuring ultra fine jewelry. This newly reclaimed area will connect to the main floor via our Rem Koolhaas-designed state-of-the-art escalator, creating seamless shopping through three floors on one of the most valuable real estate locations in New York City.

The Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem is a combination of the physical and digital experience. More and more, our associates are leveraging technology and social media to initiate and grow client relationships. As we are infusing our customer experience with personalization individuality and ease, we will continue to redefine luxury shopping and move the business forward.

At Hudson’s Bay, our top line performance picked up steam as the quarter progressed, despite the fact that merchandise targeting former Sears customers was still in our Metropolitan stores and online. The better performance was due to quick wins in improving customer service at top stores and implementing the more modern marketing mix.

As we reinvigorated our sales associate training to emphasize service and selling, our NPS scores jumped from the fourth quarter. And we continue to launch a number of pilots, which apply simple, low-cost solutions to address customer pain points. These solutions can fall outside the traditional department store model, including open sale shoes and jewelry, or more fundamental enhancements, such as improved store navigation and centralized customer service desks.

Hudson’s Bay strategy is focused on top stores, top categories and top customers. We are more confident that our previous diagnosis is accurate, and we’re encouraged by the fast progress and excited for what is to come.

As Saks OFF 5TH, we implemented a new strategy in 2018, which included shifts in our buying, marketing and service model. We want to operate less like a small department store and more like our version of an off-price retailer, providing fashionable, on-trend items at a great value.

As we shared last quarter, we expected that our progress at Saks OFF 5TH would become more apparent in 2019. While there’s still more work to do, we delivered. The business returned to growth with a 4.4% comp in Q1.

We grew the right way, using new marketing tactics at better targeted recommendations to potential customers, driving our top-line performance without sacrificing profitability. Our customer count grew in-store, online and for those customers using all of our channels. This quarter’s performance serves as a powerful example of the positive impact new management, new strategies and fundamental fixes can have on a business.

On our last call, we shared that we have prioritize profits over growth at Lord & Taylor. With an emphasis on continuous improvement, the team tackled the top line challenge by exercising financial discipline, which limited losses. This team continues to find ways to be creative and deliver pockets of growth. They’re also helping to ensure that relevant lessons learned from their work are imported and piloted in other business units.

Wrapping up the first quarter, HBC’s comparable sales increased 0.3% and digital sales increased 13.9%, excluding Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters. We’re pleased with our momentum and believe there’s even more opportunity to drive digital performance.

For Hudson’s Bay, the team launched a new mobile app with functionality that improves the online and in-store experiences. For example, customers can use the app in store to scan barcode for product details and to make a purchase that will shift straight to their door. The continence of Hudson’s Bay is one of our competitive strength with 50% of the Canadian population living within 16 kilometers of one of our stores. In conjunction with the app launch, we’ve been able to provide customers with a three-hour window for ordering online and picking up in our stores, giving us another opportunity to deliver the convenient service customers love.

For Saks, our personalization efforts are focused on tailoring our services based on personal style, effortless luxury experiences and exclusives our customers will value. One example is preorders, where customers have the opportunity to select next season’s hottest items, well before there is wide availability and sellouts. In Q1, we fixed the fundamentals embedded in our preorder process, resulting in a sharp improvement in fulfillment as compared to last year.

Before I turn the call over to Ed, I want to reiterate what I said done last quarter. Financial discipline is not a onetime event for us, it’s a strategic imperative. We have an unwavering focus on continuing to improve our cost structure while making strategic investments in technology, marketing, digital and our stores, all designed to benefit our existing customers and attract new ones.

Everything I’ve described comes with significant work. And I’d like to thank our leadership team and all our associates for their efforts to grow our business and delight our customers.

I will now turn the call over to Ed to provide additional detail on the Q1 financials. Ed?

Ed Record

Thank you, Helena, and good morning, everyone.

This quarter HBC implemented U.S. GAAP reporting. As we told you on the last call, we have taken this change as an opportunity to refresh the way we communicate our financial results to our shareholders. The major changes include providing retail sales and comparable sales information by each brand and updating our definition of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR to better reflect the contributions from our North American retail business and our real estate joint ventures.

We hope this step helps you understand and act -- and assess HBC, both as a whole and by our most valuable businesses. For historical results, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website, where we provided 8 previous quarters of downloadable financial results in U.S. GAAP.

Now to the first quarter.

SG&A totaled $822 million, down $54 million year-over-year, resulting in an SG&A rate of 38.8%, an improvement of 120 basis points. Controlling spending allows us to make smarter investments in technology, digital, and marketing, while maintaining financial discipline. In Q1, SG&A expense reductions were widespread with corporate, store operations and closed stores contributing to the year-over-year improvement.

While SG&A reflects the benefit from stores already closed, our current rationalization negatively impacted our gross profit. First quarter gross profit declined year-over-year by $48 million and gross profit margin was down 90 basis points to 39%. Approximately half the decline is due to liquidation sale and the balance due to our higher promotional environment at Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay.

In terms of streamlining our retail portfolio, we have three programs that are currently underway. First, we announced that we’d be shutting Home Outfitters, which has 37 locations throughout Canada. In 2018, Home Outfitters had sales of $138 million and negatively impacted our adjusted EBITDA by $9 million under U.S. GAAP reporting. Liquidation sales have begun at Home Outfitters and we anticipate closing the business units at the end of the second quarter.

For Saks OFF 5TH, we estimated closing 20 locations in the U.S. during fiscal 2019. Since the review was announced, we have identified 15 stores that will be closing on a rolling basis throughout 2019, with the vast majority to be closed at the end of the third quarter. Impacted stores had sales of nearly $50 million and lost approximately $7 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Finally, in 2018, we announced the closing of upto 10 Lord & Taylor stores with five already completed. We will begin liquidation in four additional stores shortly, two of which are Lord & Taylor outlets. And we expect to close all four in the third quarter. We do not anticipate these closures will have any impact on the outcome of the strategic alternatives process as they’ve been planned for some time.

In the first quarter, our transaction and restructuring costs totaled $36 million. We have targeted inventory efficiency to be a key component of strengthening operations and improving free cash flow. At the end of the first quarter, comparable inventory declined by 7%. Saks OFF 5TH, Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor are all holding less inventory. And Saks Fifth Avenue’s inventory was essentially flat. Our Q1 performance is ahead of our full year expectation for inventory declines in the low-single-digits.

In addition to new tools and processes to support data-driven decisions by our merchants, the team has been working to make sure that we are holding inventory in the most advantageous location for our customers. And while we are in the early stages of improving our planning, allocation and supply chain, our customers notice the change. We experienced notable increases in our U.S. digital NPS scores, tied to improving our out of stock position, with zero impact to the store experience we deliver for our customers. We are proud of the team for aggressively reducing the level of inventory while improving our in-stock position.

Inventory effectiveness is even more important in front of potential changes our industry is facing related to tariffs. Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue account for over 70% of our revenues and we anticipate very little change, thanks to the respective position in Canada on luxury retail. For the remaining less than 30%, we have a small amount of direct imports from China and have been proactively transferring production to other countries where it makes sense. However, we could have secondary exposure, particularly at Lord & Taylor and Saks OFF 5TH through suppliers that may source in China.

As you know, the first level of tariffs for handbags, cosmetics, luggage and leather goods was just increased to 25%. We’ve not yet seen an impact, and we expect we will be able to mitigate this change. As for the proposal to increase tariffs on the remaining categories imported from China, our merchants are prepared to work with the vendor community to lessen the impact on HBC and our customers. We hope the tariffs don’t go in place, but if they do, we think we are well positioned given the more than 70% of revenue we have in Canada on luxury retail.

The North American retail, we still believe adjusted EBITDA will be higher this year than last year. As we said on our last call and based on our strategic plan, we expect adjusted EBITDA will be lower in the first half of the year in comparison to the previous year. There is not one caveat. Our expectation does not include any potential impact from the recently proposed expanded tariffs.

On the real estate side, we anticipate real estate adjusted EBITDA will be impacted by approximately $40 million if the German real estate deal is completed in the fall. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $44 million in the first quarter with North American department stores contributing $6 million and real estate joint ventures adding $38 million. In Q1, adjusted EBITDA was lower by comparison to the previous year due to the late start to spring selling, in part driven by the later Easter holiday and the timing of the expected benefits from our strategic initiatives.

In addition to our merchandise planning, allocation and supply chain programs that we’ve already discussed, further optimization in our in-store scheduling to best meet our customer demand and advancing our digital operations and marketing mix continue to be key priorities in delivering strong profitability in the second half of the year. On the real estate side, our lower adjusted EBITDA is primarily driven by the previous sale of our European assets, which closed in fiscal 2018.

Net income was $275 million in Q1. In February, we closed on the sale of the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue flagship building for a total transaction value of $1.1 billion, resulting in an $817 million gain. On a normalized basis, we posted a net loss of $209 million. The Lord & Taylor building sale had a positive impact on our balance sheet too. On a year-over-year basis, we lowered our debt balance by nearly $1 billion. At today’s exchange rate, we permanently reduced our U.S. term loan by $206 million. We have eliminated the $504 million Lord & Taylor mortgage and we ended the quarter with $303 million in lower outstanding borrowings on our ABL, which included $171 million in European related draws last year.

With the pending sale of our German real estate and retail operations for $1.5 billion, we anticipate eliminating the balance of our $436 million term loan at the deal close. We continue to be comfortable with our leverage ratios, and we have ample liquidity and flexibility to support our strategy.

Capital investments were $68 million during the first quarter of 2019, down $119 million from the same quarter a year ago. While work is still being completed on this year’s Saks grand renovation, the spending last year was substantially higher. In addition to the work at Saks and the strategic improvements at Hudson’s Bay stores, we continue to modernize and cloud-enable our technology platform, fix the fundamentals of our digital operations, including improving site speed, order processing and checkout, order fulfillment and delivery speed.

Our CapEx expectations for the year are unchanged to $300 million to $325 million, net of landlord incentives as compared to $346 million in 2018 on a like-for-like basis. We entered fiscal 2019 with momentum to build upon the progress we’ve made streamlining the operations, simplifying the business and unlocking the value of our real estate. We’ve continued to exercise our financial discipline while making key investments, and we anticipate that many of the benefits of this work will be apparent in our results in the back half of 2019.

That concludes my remarks. Operator, we will now open it up for question.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and good morning. As you look at the Hudson’s Bay business in Canada, you noted some of the operational and e-commerce changes you are making. I guess, how do you think about the merchandise mix, some of the competition here from maybe global apparel retailers, some of the fast fashion folks? How do you I guess feel about the merchandise and the apparel mix, whether it’s in some of your flagship locations, or just across entire network?

Helena Foulkes

Sure. I think, you’re hitting on the essence of our opportunity, as we think about the second half of the year and beyond. So, we’re very pleased with the progress we’re making at the Bay. But one of the things we highlighted in the last quarter call was the impact that we had, self-inflicted wounds around buying merchandise for the full chain focused on the Sears closing. And instead of just focusing on the stores, the 53 stores we have that are located within Sears malls, we really took that product offering across the whole chain.

And I think to your point, what we missed was the customer, particularly in our metropolitan stores but even more broadly than that, was really still looking for a better more fashion-forward mix. And we took our average unit retails down too much and missed on the mix side. So, feel very confident that the team has corrected that for the second half of the year. And the improvement that we did see in the quarter was due to changes that were made around our marketing mix, our service. But I would even highlight that our strongest categories in the quarter were beauty, home and children’s. And so, that speaks to the fact that those businesses were doing well and really our opportunity was in the apparel category.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, as I guess the Saks, the flagship renovation gets completed, are there other opportunities from across the network in any of your major locations across all banners where you do think there’s some opportunity to put in capital and see a lift or do you think that was probably the left to the major one?

Helena Foulkes

We’re always looking at the fleet. And we want to make sure that our stores stay fresh and appealing to customers. But I think that the Fifth Avenue building was clearly a big investment, and you won’t see another of that size. So, we’ll continue to refresh our shores, we do see opportunity in stores, but we’ll also be focusing on digital where we see a lot of upside.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just last one on Saks. The comps have held in pretty strong through the renovation. I guess, now that that’s largely behind you, do you see kind of further upside? Did you see maybe a bit of a step down at sales at that store that we could see coming back over the next 12 to 24 months, as you move past the renovations?

Helena Foulkes

Yes. So, what you’ll see and we expect in the coming months is we’re still doing work in that store. We’re still working on our men’s floors, we’re still working on the vault, we’re still working right now on women’s shoes. So, we’re not done. But particularly, as we head into the fourth quarter, we will be done. And I will be comping last year’s high level of disruption. So, I think you could expect us in the fourth quarter and beyond to start to see even better performance in that store.

Sabahat Khan

Thank you.

Patricia Baker

Thank you. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Just going back on Hudson’s Bay, two quick questions. So, when we look at what you were talking, Helena, about the impact on AURs, because of the merchandising strategy, I’m just curious whether that also you saw that on the digital side too on the online side that that strategy be going after the Sears customers that impacts that business as well?

Helena Foulkes

Yes, we did, Patricia. It was across the board because it’s really how we approach the mix overall. And so, again, that gives me a good level of confidence in terms of our ability to fix it. The other thing that I think the team has done a nice job of in the quarter and we will see more of that in the coming quarters is the work they’ve done to make sure that we’re in stock online. Obviously our biggest opportunity online was that -- we had done some very good things. We upgraded the platform last fall, that was improving any elements. We have better net promoters scores. But the one area that we really did not optimize was our in-stock position from an online prospective. So, the teams have adjusted that from a merchandise planning and allocation perspective. So, I think it’s both those things, AUR but also in-stock online where you start to see improvements go forward.

Patricia Baker

No. I certainly understand that that you want to be in stock. I appreciate the color that you gave in your review in talking about the fact that net promoter scores improved, and that was -- you felt primarily due to a number of the pilots that you did. And with respect to those pilots, I’d just be curious about exactly when did you start implementing those pilots, because I wanted just want to have a sense how quickly you get that kind of improvement and how easy is this to do some of these things?

Helena Foulkes

Sure. Well, I think it’s both pilot but it’s also an overall culture change that’s starting to take hold because we’re giving our store leaders the right tool. So, by rolling out net promoters score what we’re really allowing our general managers to do is to see every single day what the customer is saying and respond accordingly. And I really couldn’t be more proud of what the teams have done. What I love about this is, this is not corporate driving actions but it’s very local. And when I visit stores I’m seeing teams every single day responding to what the customers telling them. And those can be small things that make a big difference. So, that’s one chunk of activity that’s already taking hold and we can see it in the net promoter scores across the board.

And then, on top of that we have had stores where we’re testing things like open sale shoes and open sale jewelry. I would say that’s really been in the last 45 days, let’s call it. So, it’s quite recent, really was not an intact in the quarter. But the team’s moving fast. And I think you should expect that you will see benefit of those changes in the second half of the year.

Patricia Baker

Okay. And if I’m permitted to ask the third question. You said that financial discipline is a strategic imperative across the organization. So, how are you doing things or how do you communicate that particular method all the way down to people working at store level throughout the entire organization.

Helena Foulkes

So, we have done a lot to streamline, and a couple of things I would say. Number one, we’ve had a focus on what we call pushing to the edges. So, a year ago, we felt that too much of the spend in our business was in the center in shared services and we wanted to push that back to the businesses, so they could have ownership for their expenses and ownership for their decisions. We’ve made a lot of those changes and I can see that taking hold. More systematically, we’ve been focused since the fourth quarter on really looking at how we can take cost out of this business but also improve the business. So, the team has really done a lot of work on merchandise planning and allocation, we’ve rolled out new tools to our team. You will see in the second half of the year and in 2020 an impact of those changes, because we’re able now to buy better and more effectively. We’re also using data to help us understand where should we be putting labor in our stores. We want to take less from back-of-house, non-customer facing activity, put more of it into a interest customer. So, that’s been a very focused set of activities that we’ve been working on across all of our business units. And that work started to take hold in the second half as well. So, I think there are a lot of things going on in the business, some of it corporately and some of it very locally with people taking a higher sense of accountability for the performance of the business.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much.

Helena Foulkes

Okay, thanks.

Oliver Chen

Hi. Thank you. Regarding financial modeling, what are your updated thoughts on free cash flow prospects for the year? Also, if you could update us on targeted leverage ratios, that would be helpful as well. Thank you.

Ed Record

Hey, Oliver, this is Ed. I’ll take that. Our expectations around free cash flow haven’t changed from -- for the full year on a go forward status quo basis, right? Obviously, if the Germen deal closes, that will have some impact on free cash flow, whatever is determined around Lord & Taylor, will have some free cash flow impacts. But on a steady state basis, our expectations are unchanged. We still expect to be not quite flat free cash flow, but very close to flat free cash flow.

From a target standpoint, I assume you’re talking about debt ratios. And, again, we really don’t have a target. We think given the capital structure we have and the assets we have, our ratios can be a little bit higher than our competition. But, we’ve taken $1 billion in debt out, we just announced a deal for another $1.5 billion of proceeds. So, we continue to work on the capital structure of the organization and continue to improve those ratios. And, as you look in Q1, you’ll see that they are substantially better than they were last year, and we expect those ratios to continue to get better.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And thanks for the added disclosure and congrats on Saks as well. Regarding the European transaction, why is now the right time? I thought previously, you were interested in participating in some of the potential long-term upside there in that business.

Helena Foulkes

Yes. I mean, first of all, I am really pleased with the deal. And that was certainly part of it. We’ve always said everything’s on the table. And it was real value for the organization. So, I think that was most of it. I would also say that one of the things we learned was that operating as a joint venture with a 50-50 ownership structure made it probably more challenging for the operating team on the ground than it needed to be. And so, we simplified it for that team, which is great for them. But mostly, it allows us to focus on North America. We always said that was our endgame and goal. And so, given those other factors, that really pushed us to do the deal.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And on the Saks OFF 5TH number, it’s a nice inflection. Should we expect sustainably positive comps from here on, are you comfortable on a longer term basis with where you are, and your…

Helena Foulkes

Yes, I am comfortable. I think, it’s a really good example of how the work we’ve done to focus on the fundamental fixes is really taking hold. I would say that a piece -- a bright spot in all of this has certainly been the marketing, changes that we’ve made in that business there having a real impact. But I think overall the team has done a terrific job with merchandising and stores and digital and marketing. And I think, this is the beginning, three is more to come.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And lastly, regarding the digital evolution in relation to CapEx. On a multiyear basis, do you have needs to elevate CapEx or will you be able to stabilize CapEx in relation to omni-channel and supply chain investments across the organization?

Ed Record

Yes. Oliver, as you look at it, last year without the Oakridge TI, we spent a little under $350 million, we’re guiding $300 million to $325 million this year. We really feel like that’s a good run rate. Last year, we had a substantial amount of spend for the Saks grand renovation. As you can could imagine as that starts to drop off, there is still some spend this year and then it will drop off next year. We think that $300 million to $325 will adequately allow us to continue to invest in digital. In fact, we’re investing more this year than we did last year in digital; invest in the TI and the technology that we need, both for digital and to run the business and allow us to continue to refresh the stores. So, we feel really good about that number in the $300 million to $325 million range as we move forward.

Oliver Chen

Thank you. Great job on the fashion at Saks as well. Best regards.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you.

Mark Petrie

Helena, I just wanted to follow up on your comments with regards to the labor investments, specifically at Hudson’s Bay, and how that will play out. I wonder if you could just give a bit more color in terms of how you are thinking about at the flagships versus the rest of the network, and then sort of the net effect of it. I mean, does it net out to a savings on labor or by the end of the day is this actually an investment into labor?

Helena Foulkes

Yes, sure. So, what we’ve really done is stepped back and looked at the overall workflow in our stores and across the network. And so, I think the real opportunity for us has been thinking more holistically about labor. And one opportunity we see for example is we asked our store teams to do a lot which quite frankly could be done upstream in our distribution centers and would allow us to take cost out of the business. So, that’s one area of opportunity. Another area of opportunity is around how we schedule our stores and really scheduling to the needs of the customers. So, we’re rolling out more robust scheduling tools that will allow us to optimize labor schedule. And then, finally, we are thinking about clusters of stores differently.

So, we believe there is probably potentially more labor needed in our top stores, certainly no less. But in our lower volume stores we see an opportunity on the labor side, and that really come from rethinking the model. So, one of the tests we’ve been pursuing is around for example central cash desks. So, instead of having lots of cash desks around the stores, it’s actually a better store experience for our customers to have one cash desk per store. So, we’re seeing in those stores where we’re both improving the net promoter score, taking labor out and for us really that’s the magic combination. So, in total, you should see us being able to take cost out and improve the customer experience.

Mark Petrie

And in terms of those three opportunities that you sort of articulated, does that extend into Saks and Lord & Taylor as well, or how should we sort of think about the whole labor proposition at the other banners?

Helena Foulkes

Yes, we’re looking holistically at that. The examples that I gave you were Hudson’s Bay specific and they’re not the same at Saks or at Lord & Taylor, but we’re really looking at end to end, where do we spend our labor dollars and how do we optimize those dollars and improve the customer experience.

Mark Petrie

Okay, helpful. Thank you.

Helena Foulkes

Yes.

Jennifer Bewley

Thank you so much for your time today and for your interest in Hudson’s Bay. Please contact Investor Relations if you have any additional questions to be placed in the queue. Have a great day.

