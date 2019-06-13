The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Call (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Call June 13, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Stephen Powers

All right. Good morning and welcome to day three of our consumer conference. We're thrilled to have back at the conference the Procter & Gamble Company, probably one of the starkest improvement stories that we'll be presenting today at the conference and frankly at the conference overall.

Presenting for the company is Vice Chairman, CFO and soon to be CEO, Jon Moeller. We're thrilled to have him back. He's going to run through a presentation that will probably take us 30 plus minutes into the presentation or into the session and we will just have some time at the end for Q&A.

So with that Jon, all yours.

Jon Moeller

Thanks Steve. I'm going to start with year-to-date results, then four strategic focus areas; superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and organization simplification, and of course as Steve said, we'll save time for questions.

Through the first three quarters organic sales were up 4%, core earnings per share were up 4%, currency neutral quarter earnings per share up 13%, adjusted free cash flow productivity 99%, nearly $9 billion of cash return. Each of these metrics are in line or ahead of targets we set going into the year.

Organic sales progression 4%, 4%, and 5%, broad-based growth in 8 of 10 global categories; Skin & Personal Care, mid-teens; Personal Health Care, high singles; Fabric Care; Home Care; Feminine Care; Family Care; and Oral Care, up mid-single digits. All six regions growing organic sales on a year-to-date basis with 15 out of top 15 markets growing or holding sales.

We continue to make progress in our largest markets. U.S. sales up 3%, 8 of 10 categories growing. Continued progress in China, a 5% sales decline in fiscal '16, 1% growth in fiscal '17, 7% organic sales growth last year, year-to-date sales up 10% with double digit growth in Fabric Care, Feminine Care, Skin and Personal Care. e-Commerce sales up over 20%. Online sales now 8% of total, roughly the size of the next two largest consumer e-Commerce businesses combined.

Strong and improving market share trends. 33 of our top 50 country category combinations holding or growing value share, up from 26 last fiscal year, 23 in fiscal '17 and 17 in fiscal '16. So in reverse order, 17, 23, 26 and now 33. 8 of 10 global categories now holding or growing share. U.S. all outlet value share continues to improve, 30 basis point decline in fiscal '17, essentially flat in fiscal '18, 30 basis points share growth year-to-date.

As I mentioned earlier, 4% year-to-date core earnings per share growth. On a constant currency basis, core earnings per share up 13%. We increased our dividend 4% in April, the 63 consecutive annual increase in our 129 consecutive in which P&G has paid a dividend. P&G is one of only 10 U.S. companies to pay a dividend for more than 120 consecutive years. Only three U.S. companies have increased dividends more consecutive years than P&G. Over the last 10 years, the annual dividend has increased from $1.64 per share to $2.90 per share, up almost 80%, returning $67 billion of cash to share owners.

All of this progress against the strong headwinds. FX commodities of transportation are estimated at $1.4 billion fiscal year after-tax headwind, a 13 point negative impact on core earnings per share. Within this, currency hits of about $900 million after tax.

Large markets were significantly weaker currencies. The British pound down 4%, Mexican peso, down 4%, Chinese Yuan, down 4%, Russian ruble, down 12%, Brazilian real, down 17%, Turkish lira, down 44%, the Argentinian peso, down 96%. Commodity cost increases of $400 million after tax. Pulp up 14%, resin up 7%, propylene up 10% and kerosene up 16%. Trucking costs up 25% versus last year in the U.S. with increases in many additional markets.

Annualized tariff impacts approaching $100 million, all overcome with strong innovation driven volume growth, pricing and productivity, yielding strong results for the first three quarters of the year. We're not winning everywhere. We still face significant challenges and continue to operate in a difficult competitive and macro landscape. But we are making clear progress.

The mutually reinforcing strategic choices we made are fueling this progress. We've focused and strengthened our portfolio in daily use categories, where performance drives brand choice. The categories where we occupy a number one or two position, which have historically grown faster than the balance of the company, and done so more profitably. The benefits of our portfolio choices are clearly playing out.

Within these 10 categories where performance drives brand choice, we've taken a deliberate step to invest in and advance the superiority of products and packages, brand communication, retail execution and value advantage, growing the markets in which we compete and strengthening the long-term health and competitiveness of our brands. We've raised minimum standards of competitive advantage across each superiority driver and are investing to meet or beat these new standards.

Superior offerings drive market growth. This is incredibly important. Increasing consumption creating additional usage occasions, bringing more spend into a category grows the market. This creates top line growth that is typically more sustainable than simply taking business from a competitor. That creates a winning proposition for our retail partners; pie expansion versus zero sum, positive versus negative spiral. And where we grow markets disproportionately and more sustainably, we build share.

Over the last 40 years, P&G U.S. Fabric Care have grown five times, 500% in a market that's grown four times. Market growth has been the main driver of P&G's growth, which we've driven with leading innovation. As a result, our market share has grown 5 points. Meaningfully superior unit-dose detergents, Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven 90% of U.S. laundry detergent category growth since they were introduced at roughly 50% price premium per load.

Unit dose products now generate almost 20% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% of that form. 26% of U.S. households now use the unit-dose detergent, up 10 points over just the past two years, with much more opportunity ahead. In the UK for example unit-dose is already used by one-third of households and we're just getting started in many markets. Just a year ago, we launched unit-dose products in Japan and in China.

We've raised the bar further with our latest unit-dose upgrade, a hands down winner delivering a 15 point advantage versus our previous unit-dose offerings. The latest upgrade enables us to deliver excellent cleaning and stain removal in a quick and cold wash. This is both a performance and a sustainability benefit, as the energy used for heating water and length of cycle are greatly reduced. It also delivers a step change in performance against malodor which has emerged as a challenge that is equal in importance to consumers as tough stain removal.

We're driving high-single digits, double-digit growth on the form across each launch market including the U.S., the UK, here in France and in Poland. Cascade and Fairy auto dish platinum action packs are driving sustained category growth behind a superior premium price product that delivers a noticeable clean. Globally the auto dish category has doubled in the last 15 years. Cascade and Fairy sales have grown 7% year-to-date and global value share is up 1.5 points across the three, six and twelve month periods.

We recently launched an upgrade in Europe, Fairy Platinum Plus at 20% price premium to Platinum with new anti-dullness technology that keeps the finish on dishes looking new. Early results are strong contributing to further acceleration of category growth. We recently launched Gillette SkinGuard razors in the U.S. and in Western Europe. SkinGuard is designed to delight the 70% of men, who report skin sensitivity, which causes many of them to shave less frequently. By addressing this unmet consumer need with superior performing product, we're creating the opportunity to increase usage, building the category and P&G share. Let's take a look at the U.S. copy.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

Here in Europe just a few months in market, the razor systems category has accelerated to double digit growth, here in France Germany and the UK with Gillette growing a few points ahead of the market. Superior packages drives the consumers at the first moment of truth, providing product integrity and protecting quality, delighting consumers during use and in its responsible disposal. Superior packaging creates recognizable brand blocks at shelf, aids the consumer in selecting the best product for their needs, conveys the equity of the brand and closes the sale.

Fabric enhancer, Scent Bead is a great example of a superior product and package, packaging that shows the product and communicates the scent benefit with a squeeze scent release, distinctive and appealing. Fabric enhancers are the fastest growing segment in the U.S. fabric care category, up high single digits. Scent beads are the fastest growing form growing at about 20% rate. P&G scent bead offerings are growing nearly 25% with cumulative value share growth of 10 points in the scent bead segment and six points in fabric enhancers over the past three years; superior innovation that grows markets and continues to drive strong results over time.

Tremendous upside remains here too. In the U.S., scent bead household penetration is only 18% and they are currently used in only 7% of all laundry loads. We recently launched in China, Thailand and in Spain with additional expansion opportunities ahead. In Fabric Care, Skin and Personal Care, Home Care and other categories, we're addressing the needs of e-commerce through ship in own container, executions that enable a direct shipment from P&G to retailers, to consumers without the need to manipulate the package, a more appealing execution with less packaging, a more sustainable solution.

We strive to communicate product and packaging benefits with superior brand messaging, advertising that makes you think, talk, laugh, cry, smile, act and of course buy. Advertising that drives growth for categories and brands, advertising that clears the highest bar for creative brilliance, sparking conversations, affecting attitudes, change in behaviors and sometimes even defining popular culture.

Externally, our work in this area has being recognized this year at the Effie Awards which recognize the most effective marketing communication. P&G won the top honor of the most effective marketer, and tied one the Grand Effie award, a recent execution on Vicks VapoCOOL.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

The new Vicks VapoCOOL superior innovation has driven high single digit sales growth for Vicks this fiscal year. The U.S., cough cold, flu and sinus category is flat year-to-date due to the lower incidence versus year ago, but Vicks has expanded value share over 0.5 point.

Another example of superior messaging is the Always My Fit campaign. Nearly 70% of U.S. women are wearing the wrong size pad, often too small, leading to leakage. The Always My Fit campaign introduce the new size selection system based on underwear size and perceived flow to help her select the right sized pad to deliver the best protection for her body.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

In just two years the number of women using the right sized feminine pad has increased from 30% to 50% with women moving up in size for better coverage both the pads category and the Always brand growth have accelerated. Since the launch of the U.S. feminine care pad category has accelerated growth by an incremental point and Always pads value share is up 2 points. Another fem care example of superior communication is our Always Platinum innovation here in Europe.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

Always Platinum driving strong results with category growth across the launch markets of the UK, Turkey and Russia. In these markets, P&G organic sales growth is up mid-single to double digits and value share is growing. The superior communication brings to life the dual benefit of comfort and protection, which resonates with European consumers. Ratings and reviews of Always Platinum are 4.8 out of 5 and Platinum was voted product of the year in the UK by consumers in the latest Kantar Survey.

Superior in-store and online execution also contributes to the growth of categories and to our brands. The right trade coverage, with the right product forms sizes and price points and the right in-store or online presence and merchandising execution, delivering against key business drivers for each category and brand and every store across all channels every day.

This is the SK-II counter in Hangzhou Tower, arguably the most prestigious department store in China where we secured the number one location with our new counter design. We have significantly improved space, location and execution in more than 70% of our top distribution points over the past three years, enabling strong double digit sales growth over this time period and the market also growing double digits.

We continue to raise the bar on retail execution. In Russia, Old Spice disrupted secondary displays and easy to shop brand block shelving are driving more multi-product purchases. Our innovation in shelve enhancements have contributed to 6% growth in the Russian deodorant category in the past year with 70% of that growth driven by Old Spice.

Old Spice is now the market leader in male deodorants with nearly three points of value share growth this fiscal year. In Spain, the Pantene business is reapplying the Golden River shelf sets that have been very successful in Latin America. The execution features hair treatments and conditioners in golden bottles at the center of the aisle to encourage a regimen solution for consumers where executed category growth has nearly doubled to 9%, led by Pantene's double digit growth. This execution is contributing to year-to-date organic sales growth of 6% and P&G expand hair care with over 0.5 a point of share growth.

In the recently published 2018 Global Advantage Report, an independent retailer assessment of manufacturers across seven key performance areas; strategic alignment, people, category development, consumer marketing, trade and shopper marketing, supply chain and customer service, P&G ranked number one globally. We are in the highest number of number one country rankings, 12 in total including China, Japan, Mexico, Russia and the U.S. And we've ranked number one in each of the seven performance areas.

Omni-channel results were tabulated for the first time this past year. P&G was identified as the leading manufacturer overall with the number one position in the U.S., China, France and Turkey. We were recently recognized by Walmart U.S. as the supplier of the year in consumables, the first time we've earned this distinction in more than a decade, driven by innovation that grows markets and increases margin and record service levels enabled by our supply chain transformation.

We were also named Supplier of the Year by Walmart in Mexico, Japan and China. We've earned similar recognitions in the U.S. at Target, CVS and Family Dollar. We appreciate this recognition but what really matters is retailers improved view of P&G as a partner in joint value creation, which earns stronger distribution, share of shelf display and feature.

The last element of superior execution but certainly not the least is the winning consumer and customer value equation. For consumers, a product that meets an important need in a noticeable and superior way with a package that's convenient to use with compelling communication presented in the clearance shoppable way at a compelling price. For customers, margin penny profit, trip generation, basket size and very importantly, again category growth.

We will continue to make progress, extending our margin advantage and increasing the quality of execution, which will require ongoing investment. The need for this investment, the need to offset the macro headwinds that we talked about earlier and the need to drive balanced top and bottom line growth including margin expansion underscores the importance of productivity.

We're driving cost savings and efficiency improvement in all facets of our business, now at the midpoint of our second five year $10 billion productivity program. We have consistently delivered $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion in annual cost of goods sold savings. This fiscal year we may be a little lighter on cost of goods sold savings due to non-commodity material costs impacting our gross to net savings conversion as well as startup costs associated with our multi category site in West Virginia.

Over the past few years, we've taken big steps to ensure that our supply chain remains a competitive advantage. We're creating a synchronized network based on real-time demand signals to serve the evolving needs of our consumers and customers. Our new U.S. mixing centers put 80% of shipments within 24 hours on the shelf.

We're building more cost effective multi-category manufacturing sites in geographically strategic locations. We recently started production at our new multi-category facility in West Virginia. Three of the five categories segments are up and running with full volume production estimated by the end of fiscal 2020. Customers are recognizing these efforts. For the fourth year in a row we've been ranked number one manufacturer in both supply chain management and customer service in the Global Advantage survey I mentioned earlier.

We're eliminating substantial waste in the media supply chain, surpassing $1 billion of savings and agency fees and production costs over the last five years. We see more savings potential in these areas along with more efficiency in media delivery. We're taking steps to reinvent the media supply chain and how our brands work with agencies and we're pioneering new approaches to continually improve our brand building.

With our access to data and analytics and experienced purchasing professionals, we're bringing more media buys in-house. We're returning to one-stop shops where it makes sense, reuniting media and creative. We're implementing new agency models such as fixed and flow where we invest a fixed amount for work that requires experienced creative resources like big campaigns supplemented with a flow to the work approach through open sourcing as needed for fact cycle creative.

In China, we've already saved 30% of non-productive digital spending while increasing the number of people reached by 60%. 80% of our media is now digital and 30% of our sales in e-Commerce. We have one of the largest data management platforms in the country, which we use for performance analytics and to directly buy most of our digital media. Real time behavioral data enables us to do propensity modeling, at half ad frequency and engage people, where and when it matters. This has contributed to the continued progress in China, which as I mentioned earlier is growing 10% fiscal year-to-date.

We continue to drive organizational savings, improving our efficiency and effectiveness, operating at the speed of the market. Total enrollment, including contractor positions is down about 30%, on a divestiture adjusted basis since we began our enrollment reduction program. Of 48 companies with a market cap over $150 billion, only three have reduced enrollment more than 20% over the same period, which compares to our 30% reduction.

We're focused on cost, productivity and cash. Over the past five years, we've improved receivables by 3 days, inventory by 10 days and payables by more than 30 days. Through our productivity efforts, P&G has maintained and built its status as a highly profitable company. Before tax operating margins are among the highest in the industry behind only Reckitt and Colgate, whose margins reflect their concentrations in healthcare.

We have significant below the line advantages operating with one of the lowest interest expense percentages and one of the lowest tax rates, putting us near the top of the industry in after tax margin, already highly profitable and aggressively driving more savings. We've averaged 100% adjusted free cash flow productivity over the last 10 years, enabling us to return a $120 billion, more than 100% of adjusted net earnings to share owners through dividends and share repurchase. We returned additional value through share exchanges associated with the coffee, beauty and battery divestitures.

Over the last 10 years, P&G has generated more operating profit and more cash than 98% of publicly listed companies around the world. Only three companies globally have returned a higher percentage of cash to share owners.

Superiority and productivity, which we've just talked about are critical but are insufficient to keep us ahead in a world with a rapidly changing retail environment, quickly evolving consumer needs, media ecosystem transformation, revolutionary changes in technology. We must and are leading the constructive disruption of our industry across all areas of the value chain. Each of these drivers are continued to -- are required to win in a highly dynamic and competitive environment we face today, superiority, productivity and constructive disruption.

P&G ventures is an internal startup studio that works with entrepreneurs to create new brands, technologies and business models. Brands that have been created within P&G ventures that are in learning market phases, include Zevo, a safe and effective way to control insects in your home, Opte, a precision skin care technology that digitally scan skins and analyzes complexion to cover imperfections. MetaDerm a proprietary botanical extract skincare product that helps people better manage their chronic skin care conditions. And Pepper & Wits treatment products that help women with symptoms of menopause.

In February we announced our new partnership with M13 to open a build studio which will leverage external startup capabilities and funding to accelerate the growth of selected brands developed by P&G Ventures. P&G Ventures will continue to own the creation of consumer inspired innovation and concepts. The build studio will incubate and develop the selected brands into sustainable businesses that could eventually be folded back into one of our six sector business units. More to come on this, but we're open for business and excited about this brand new and disruptive way to innovate.

We're disrupting the way we innovate by accelerating the speed and quality of our learning through lean innovation. This new approach is delivering significant benefits in time and cost, helping to reduce our learning cycle from months to days. Let's watch a visit a video on a product called EC30 formally introduced at Investor Day as DS3 as we work to solve resource scarcity and enhance consumer delight with breakthrough technology.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

Since we debuted the EC30 product during Investor Day, our limited brands release on Indiegogo has sold out. We'll continue to test and learn to create future innovation based behind this exciting patented technology.

We continue to look at monetization of our innovation over a broader footprint to fund further increases in investment and innovation and to increase societal value. Until now, the low quality and high cost of recycled polypropylene has been a barrier to its use. P&G invented a breakthrough technology that removes color, odor and contaminants from used polypropylene to restore its virgin-like light quality resin. This process fully closes the loop and the reuse of recycled plastics while making it more affordable and more accessible.

We knew this technology could be a big benefit to P&G, but it offered an even greater monetization opportunity and societal benefit if we opened it up to other industries. We've licensed this technology to pure cycle technologies, which began operating as first feedstock evaluation unit earlier this year and plans to open a full scale recycling plant in 2021.

The first plant production has already sold out for the next 20 years. We're monetizing this technology for P&G shareholders by making it widely available and we're helping to revolutionize an industry that reduces waste to landfill.

Aeroflexx is another example, packaging that provides a breakthrough in performance, sustainability for both e-Commerce and bricks and mortar, Aeroflexx uses 50% less plastic and eliminates the need for bubblewrap to ship with less plastic, less waste, less mess, lower shipping costs, it's a more sustainable and customer focused packaging solution. We're partnering with Inventure on this innovation to industrialize, commercialize and monetize this technology across categories.

We're leading disruption in retail execution behind the SK II smart store. This store offers an AI supported shopping experience with personalized recommendations based on smart scans of a person's skin, product browsing on virtual shelves and shopping through the wave of a hand. It's the first augmented reality retail environment, which merges physical and digital technology to give shoppers exactly the skincare regiment needed in a new smart packaging that features a companion app for personalized skin care every day.

We're reinventing and disrupting brand building from wasteful mass marketing to mass one to one brand building fueled by data and technology with a propensity focus. In the U.S., we built a data and analytics learning lab based on anonymous audience data and retail purchase information. We're moving from generic, demographic targets like women ages 18 to 49 to more than 350 smart audiences like first-time moms, millennial young professionals, first time washing machine owners to reach the right people at the right place at the right time.

The Secret brand is disrupting how we communicate. The brand no longer has an agency of record. The brand team has become its own agency, bring in nearly all advertising creation and media planning in-house. Let's take a look at two recent spots both shot locally in Cincinnati, Ohio by P&G employees with P&G talent, their families.

[Audio-Visual Presentation]

Hey, I know those people. Secrets approach is disrupting the clock speed and agility of consumer communication. New ads are being created in as little as a 10th of the cost of traditional executions. The time from idea to execution has significantly reduced, producing content in under a month versus an average production time of three to five months. These benefits combined with in-house media planning give the brand complete control and flexibility to react in real time to current events and consumer response to our ads. There's tremendous opportunity in this area across brands ahead of us.

Last, but certainly not least, we're making organization structure and culture changes to better position us to win. We're taking steps to simplify the organization, focus, effort, clarify responsibility increase accountability. We're supplementing internal talent development with experienced external hiring and are improving category dedication and mastery. We're strengthening compensation and incentive programs. We're moving to a new organization structure designed to de-matrix the company and provide even greater clarity and responsibilities and reporting lines to focus and strengthen leadership accountability.

We're significantly reducing the level of corporate resources, moving about 60% of corporate roles into the business units and markets. The benefit is a creation of a more focused, agile and accountable organization operating at a lower cost, focused on winning through superiority, fueled by productivity, operating at the speed of the market.

Starting next month, we began to operate a six industry based sector business units or SBU's and manage our 10 product categories within these SBUs. Each SBU CEO and lead team have completed their organization designs and the new structure will be live July 1. They will have profit and loss responsibility for the largest markets what we're calling the focus markets which represent about 80% of P&G sales and 90% of our profit. The SBU CEOs will be focused on winning and driving value creation opportunities in these markets.

We will continue to invest in emerging enterprise markets which have very attractive market growth rates currently in the 5% to 6% range. Our organization structure there is being optimized to accelerate growth top and bottom line and the dynamic macro environments that those markets present.

I hope it's evident that we've been completely disrupting P&G. The choices we've made to focus and strengthen our portfolio in daily use categories where performance drives brand choice to establish and extend the superiority of our brands to lead constructive disruption across the value chain, to make productivity is integral to our culture as innovation and to improve organization focus, agility and accountability. These are not independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other. They position us well within our industry to deal with near-term challenges from macro headwinds, trade transformation and anticipated competitive response and they are the foundation for stronger balanced growth and value creation over the short, mid and long-term.

With that I'm happy to take your questions. Steve, you want to start?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Powers

I think we have time basically for one question.

Jon Moeller

Sorry.

Stephen Powers

It's okay, a great job. I guess the one question I'd ask is, it feels from the outside I think a lot of our dialogue about P&G is that, you flipped a switch, something just happened this year magical and everything is working. I'm sure you're going to say that the changes have been much more evolutionary, but what has happened in your mind in the last six to twelve months to make this work both to get the supply recognition to see the organic growth improve and how would you rate your confidence that that can continue in the financial terms that we're all looking for?

Jon Moeller

So all of this really comes together for the first time this year and that's the magic button. We've been working as you know on portfolio, on productivity and organization design. We've just added the constructive disruption element and together it just puts us in a much stronger place in categories, where we're very well positioned to win.

The other thing I think that has made a significant difference is a commitment to balance across the growth of both the top and bottom line. We've been guilty in the past from over-rotating into a focus on the top line and equally guilty for over rotating into a focus on the bottom line. And in our industry, balance is what I describe is physical law of the economic universe.

If you want to create top third OTSR in our industry entirely through the client you have to believe, we can grow at 8% a year, every year. It's never been done. It's not going to be done. If you want to do relative to the bottom line, you have to grow 200 basis points of margin every year, five years, 10 margin points in a very competitive industry isn't going to happen. So you have to be committed to drive both. I think both in our industry and adjacent industries, that's been an issue over the recent years and we have a leadership team that's fully committed to do exactly that in combination with reinforcing, mutually reinforcing set of strategies, I think has made the difference.

Sustainability, the world's a volatile place. But to the extent, I mentioned particularly during the superiority discussion market growth and driving market growth 100 times and I did that for a reason. That's the key to sustainability. If all we're doing is taking share away from competition in an industry with fairly high fixed capital costs, they are going to respond very negatively.

If we're able to create wealth for the industry that then it's much more sustainable as long as we're not taking it from somebody and obviously in the eyes of our retail partners that couldn't care less about our market share, they're interested in their market basket. So it becomes much more valuable to them to the extent that we can grow markets. That is how we're driving growth. And from that standpoint to the extent we continue to do that, that should be sustainable.

Stephen Powers

Okay. With that I will thank Jon and The Procter & Gamble Company and thank you all for joining us.