CrowdStrike: Secure Applications, Not A Secure Investment

Unless shares trade at a substantially lower multiple, perhaps around the offer price, I am by no means attracted to the valuation.

I like the growth and leverage on the bottom line, yet a >30 times sales multiple is far too steep to consider.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is the latest IPO which has seen an absolute boom, as shares have more than doubled on their opening day compared to the initial offering range. Investors, or perhaps speculators, are extremely attracted to rapidly growing companies these days, especially if sales are still doubling each year, as steep sales multiples and losses are no major concern for this investor clientele.

Following a momentum run seen already, I am not joining the craze. At the offer price the company traded at around 16 times annualised sales which of course is a very steep multiple, yet with sales doubling each year I would be willing to buy a small position at that valuation. With shares rising 70% on their opening day, that is a whole other story.

Company - Cyber Security

CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 in Israel with a mission to protect customers from security breaches. The founders observed that cyber attackers had a distinct advantage over existing security products. The company has turned this approach around by leveraging network effects of crowdsourced data.

The company claims to operate in a new category which it labels ''Security Cloud'' through its Falcon platform, aiming to transform the industry like has happened in many other industries. This is necessary as growth in the number and type of applications which are hooked to networks is growing rapidly while cyber attacks become ever more sophisticated.

It is very clear that what the company is doing is in great demand as growth rates, as discussed in the paragraphs below, speak for themselves.

Offering And Valuation Talks

CrowdStrike initially aimed to sell 18 million shares in a price range of $28-$30 per share as strong demand made that shares were eventually sold at $34 per share, thereby generating gross proceeds of $612 million. Demand for the shares continued to be very strong as shares traded in the mid-sixties in the first hours of trading, to end the day with gains of 70% at $58 per share.

With 196.7 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded an equity valuation of $6.7 billion at the offer price, and even as high as $11.4 billion based on the closing price of the first day of trading. This valuation includes a net cash position of nearly $800 million which suggests that operating assets are valued at $10.6 billion.

To justify this valuation, the company has demonstrated on very rapid growth, although this growth has gone hand in hand with large losses. The company generated $52.7 million in sales in the year ending on January of 2017 on which the company reported a huge operating loss of $90.6 million. Sales rose by 125% to $118.8 million in the year ending January of 2018 as operating losses increased to $131.4 million.

Sales growth continued to be impressive as sales rose by 110% in the year which ended in January of this year. Revenues came in at $249.8 million as operating losses were largely stable at $136.9 million, but losses come down rapidly on a relative basis of course. Based on the operating asset valuation at the current valuation, this values the company at more than 40 times sales!

In comparison, at the offer price, this valuation was already equal to 23 times sales. An important driver in this high valuation is the continuation of growth as fourth quarter sales were still up 108% to $80.5 million, for a run rate of $322 million, reducing the sales multiple to 33 times. Important as well, operating losses in the final quarter narrowed from $36.8 million to $31.2 million for the quarterly period.

Furthermore, the company already indicated preliminary first quarter results for the current fiscal year. Sales are seen at $93.6-$95.7 million, with growth still amounting to 100% year over year. The trend of narrowing operating losses is still continuing with losses narrowing from $33.1 million to roughly $26 million. At this current run rate in terms of sales, operating assets are valued at 28 times revenues, and about 16 times at the offer price.

What Now?

The main risk in this investment story is of course the valuation which relies heavily on growth and in recent times some improvements in the margin profile as well, with losses coming down both on a relative and absolute basis. Other than the valuation and losses, risks include that of the fact that this is an Israeli company which can be an issue in case of political tensions. Managing rapid growth, relying on Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), changes in technology and effectiveness of the solutions are other key risks.

Note that the risks of technological changes should not be understated as traditional players such as Symantec (SYMC) have seen harsh times, as have ''new'' players like FireEye (FEYE) which has been anything but a success either. The leader in this space is of course Palo Alto Networks (PANW). This company has an enterprise valuation of about $17 billion, is posting sales at a run rate of about $3 billion a year, for a sales multiple at less than 6 times. Growth rates come in at a percentage in the high-20s while the company is close to breaking even.

Thus, I am appealed to the sales growth, long-term growth potential of the wider industry and the fact that losses are coming down quite rapidly. Given the 100% year-on-year growth rate, I would be willing to pay a double digits sales multiple, yet at 28 times annualised sales currently, I find this an easy pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.