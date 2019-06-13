Canadian Natural Resources: Alberta Production Limits Dragging On Performance

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. With that said though, Canadian Natural Resources has been somewhat more affected by the mandatory production cuts in the Canadian province of Alberta than some of its peers like Suncor (SU), and this has had an effect on the company's performance. There were definitely a few things to like here though, and shareholders should certainly appreciate that.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Canadian Natural Resources' first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Canadian Natural Resources reported an adjusted funds flow of C$2.240 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the C$2.323 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating cash flow was C$996 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the C$2.469 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources achieved quarterly production volumes of 1.035 million boe/day in the first quarter. This represents a 4% decline over the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12% from the level that it had in the previous quarter. This represents the 19th year that the company increased its dividend.

Net earnings were C$961 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 64.83% increase over the C$583 million in the first quarter of 2018.

As mentioned in the introduction, we can certainly see the impact of the production limits imposed by the government of Alberta in an attempt to limit the oversupply of oil that has been plaguing the province and driving down the price of West Canada Select oil. As noted in the highlights, Canadian Natural Resources' production was about 4% lower than in the fourth quarter due to the company complying with the production limits. Thus far, these production limits have had the desired effect of reducing the discount that WCS oil carries to WTI:

Source: Government of Alberta

The improved pricing should prove to be good for all of the oil companies producing in the oil sands. This is due to the fact that the higher price will increase the profit that the companies make on each barrel of oil that they sell. This will be offset somewhat by the fact that they are limited in the quantities that they are allowed to produce. With that said though, the government has been gradually easing the limits as prices have improved, allowing the companies like Canadian Natural Resources to once again grow by increasing their production.

While the majority of the company's production is based in Canada, Canadian Natural Resources does have an international exploration and production unit. This unit delivered fairly strong production growth in the quarter, which helped to offset the impact of the production limits in Alberta. During the first quarter of 2018, the company's international unit produced an average of 47,869 barrels per day, which was an 11% increase over the unit's fourth quarter and a 17% increase over the unit's first-quarter 2018 production levels. The majority of these increases came out of the North Sea, where Canadian Natural Resources successfully completed some turnaround activities at its fields during the fourth quarter. Thus, the higher production levels from these fields were able to contribute their production to the company's total for the entire quarter instead of only part of the quarter, which had a positive effect on the unit's average.

One of the nice things about the company's international operations is that the oil that the company produces is sold at Brent prices. Brent is priced higher than either WTI or WCS, which naturally results in the company receiving more money for each barrel of oil that is sold. This comes in handy because unlike rival Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources does not have much in the way of refining capacity that would otherwise allow it to capture Brent pricing from its output from the oil sands.

With that said though, Canadian Natural Resources is investing in a new refinery meant to alleviate the drag that the low WCS prices have been having on the company's financial performance. This joint venture is known as the North West Redwater refinery, and it is expecting to begin processing heavy crude oil later this year. The capacity of this facility will be about 80,000 barrels per day, which will reduce some of the burdens currently being carried by the region's insufficient offtake capacity. It will also allow Canadian Natural Resources to obtain Brent pricing for some of its oil sands production, improving the company's financial performance.

Canadian Natural Resources also has fairly significant operations offshore Africa, where it produced an average of 22,155 barrels per day in the first quarter. This figure was mostly in line with what the company had in the fourth quarter and represents an increase of 14% over the year-ago quarter. There are reasons to expect that the company will see some further production growth going forward. One reason for this is that it will be drilling an appraisal well at Kossipo, which is relatively close to its massive Baobab project, in the second quarter. If this appraisal well proves successful, then the company will begin developing this site. In addition, the company is going to be drilling at the Espoir site, which should start producing in early 2020. This will serve as a source of incremental growth for the company as we enter the new year.

As mentioned in the highlights, Canadian Natural Resources continued its streak of growing its dividends by announcing a C$0.375 per share quarterly one, a 12% increase over the level that it had in the fourth quarter of 2018. While this is always nice to see, it is important for us to make sure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. The easiest way to do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the amount of cash that the company has available to do things like buy back its own stock, make acquisitions, or pay dividends to its owners. We can calculate free cash flow by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow. In the first quarter of 2019, Canadian Natural Resources had an operating cash flow of $996 million. The company also had capital expenditures of $869 million, which gives it a free cash flow of $130 million. This was not enough to cover the $403 million that the company paid out in dividends during the quarter. However, this was the cost at the old dividend rate and not at the higher one. With that said though, the company does historically generate more than enough cash annually to cover its dividend.

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources was clearly affected by the mandatory production cuts in Alberta so it is clearly a good thing that the provincial government has begun to lift these production limits. Fortunately for the company, it did manage to deliver strong production growth from its international operations, which helped to offset some of this weakness. We also see that the company continued its streak of growing its dividend annually, which most shareholders should appreciate. Overall, this was a reasonably solid quarter for the company, and investors in it should be reasonably happy.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.