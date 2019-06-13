Nationalize LIBOR-Indexed Funding

The Fed-proposed LIBOR replacement, Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), is not adequate to meet the root problem, more cost-effectively funding indexed real assets with short-term money.

Should we nationalize the short-term index rate market? The arguments to do so are compelling. The nation’s financial health depends in part on successful reform of the unreliable way we raise and allocate short-term money. We have already nationalized a related market, a portion of the market for mortgage funding, by creating the federal housing agencies, Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac, and the mortgage-backed security.

However, in our rush to replace the London inter-bank offered rate (LIBOR), due to expire in 2021, we have trivialized the problem of indexed short-term financing. Reduced it to a checkbox exercise, an index replacement. Transactions-based rate? Check. Short-term rate? Check. A large money market? Check.

We should not repair our broken market for short-term financing of real economic growth with duct tape and paper clips. We don't need repair. We need replacement. An important dimension of this replacement should be providing retail investors access to both investment and borrowing in indexed markets. SOFR continues LIBOR's exclusion of savers from indexed asset investment.

We ought not to reduce the problem of funding indexed real assets with short-term funds to a LIBOR index replacement problem, and then compound this mistake with a poor choice of index – the obscure Fed-calculated short-term financing rate (SOFR).

The LIBOR problem is not simply corruption; it is not simply a dried up London wholesale deposit market. It is a much larger issue – inadequately financing the real growth of important sectors of our economy.

How did we reach the LIBOR impasse?

Mistaken federal financial regulations created the problems that forced banks to resort to LIBOR back in the day. The 1970's government decisions to float the dollar and to inflate the economy combined with poor bank regulations, primarily the Regulation Q ceiling on interest rates, created endemic financial market instability and uncertain inflation. Financial institutions introduced LIBOR to manage these new risks and moved their wholesale funding operations to an offshore London location to avoid the Fed’s Reg Q interest rate ceilings.

Why the check-box exercise will not do.

Here are the conditions short-term interest rate management reform must meet to stabilize financial institutions and markets:

Positive net interest spread. If financial institutions cannot finance index-based loans at a rate above their cost of money during a flight to quality, we jeopardize the financial system. A SOFR-induced financial crisis would make the earlier Savings and Loan Crisis, briefly described here, look like a dress rehearsal.

Lower all-in cost of indexed credit. If LIBOR replacement-indexed loan instruments do not produce a yield lower than current LIBOR index, lawsuits will follow the change to the new index. No amount of LIBOR replacement preparation can reverse borrowers' perception that they are the losers from LIBOR replacement when subsequent loan rates appear higher.

More transparent source of index price. Moreover, retail borrowers forced to pay the freight on indexed loans will not easily understand SOFR. Problems emanating from SOFR funding will not be easy to explain to the public. To replace LIBOR with another index that the public does not understand is to miss an opportunity to communicate with the electorate.

The ideal is to permit investors to use the same index for both investment and borrowing, connecting individual savings income directly to their borrowing cost. This eases individuals' financial management as well as that of the financial institutions that serve them.

We cannot depend upon the private sector.

There is no reliable private funding alternative since the country’s reactionary mood following the Financial Crisis stifled institutions' financial innovation. The private sector is doing nothing to meet the need for short-term funding.

Why nationalize the market?

The federal government already otherwise subsidizes primary credit uses of LIBOR – pricing mortgage loans, student loans, and municipal finance.

A liquid short-term market no longer exists in dollar money markets at maturities greater than overnight. Since the Financial Crisis of 2008, buyers of unsecured term debt are no longer willing to absorb the credit risk from unsecured private term deposits in volume sufficient to provide a reliable basis for financial indexing. Only a governmental commitment akin to the federal role in supporting Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac mortgage-backed debt will create the confidence necessary to jump-start a liquid market for unsecured short-term debt.

Nationalization of the funding process is a lesser risk than SOFR from the taxpayer’s perspective.

The SOFR alternative, Treasury-collateralized overnight debt, is itself a back-door way of providing government protection for the money market instruments that would produce values of the LIBOR replacement index.

Because the Treasury-backed repo market is not designed for the express purpose of funding the one-, three- and six-month maturities needed to replace LIBOR, SOFR would always have left financial institutions struggling with the unstable relationship between the yield on collateralized overnight money and that of private unsecured debt, the true cost of indexed loan funding.

The cost and likelihood of a federal bailout of a SOFR-created crisis is greater than the same cost and likelihood with a federal agency that creates a market for short-term private money.

A way to liquefy the market.

Trading the federal agency short-term interest rate (FASTR?) on a newly created US exchange is a way to create the two critical necessities of a successful LIBOR replacement – an instantly liquid short-term market and a transaction-based rate – required to provide a more solid foundation for the largely financial institution-financed index-based loan market.

This exchange could be purpose-built, a joint private/public agency akin to the federal housing finance agencies, but not for profit. I have developed a means to create a liquid exchange-traded term instrument here. There are undoubtedly other potentially successful variants of this concept.

Why trade the instrument on an exchange?

There are multiple advantages to exchange-trading the instrument:

Exchange trading would provide both retail and wholesale investors access to the short-term instrument, something the repo market doesn’t permit. It eliminates the we-they psychology of repo/LIBOR-based wholesale finance that excludes retail investors. Retail funding would dramatically increase the amount of savings available to finance index-based loans.

Exchanges provide two extra layers of protection for the users and providers of funds raised in the short-term market, an exchange-style margining system and a single funds manager with no rehypothecation of collateral. Neither protection is available in the repo market.

An index based on the market close requires no Fed index calculation. The market would be far more transparent than a market with a SOFR-based index.

There would be no need to use the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (( OTC:DTCC )). The funds cou

Which exchange?

There is no existing cash short-term money market exchange. The CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Eurodollar futures does not deliver a deposit, so the cash operation must be started from scratch wherever it is traded.

Two possibilities present themselves:

A purpose-built new exchange, probably a new government agency.

An affiliate of the CME, probably jointly privately and publicly managed.

This money market asset exchange would most likely be successful immediately. Since the source of its success would include government support, there is a strong argument to create a government agency to manage both the markets trading the instrument and the investment manager that would originate the term money market instruments traded there.

The agency could return revenues generated above cost to the taxpayer, who would bear the risk.

Even if CME Group were to build the new trading venue, it seems inevitable that a firewall between the CME’s existing contracts and Agency money would be erected to satisfy both voter and regulatory concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.