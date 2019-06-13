Concert Pharmaceuticals: Cheap Valuation With Multiple Programs Moving Forward

The stock is a Speculative Buy. Much of the upside potential rests with CTP-692 in schizophrenia (phase 2 study to get underway in Q4).

For AVP-786 addressing agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, top-line data from a second phase 3 study is expected around the end of the year.

CTP-543 has generated promising data in alopecia areata and continues to look like a front-runner in the space. However, a disappointing patent ruling has weighed on its prospects.

Shares at one point tripled shortly after my original article but have lost around half their value since my last update piece.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) have provided quite the roller coaster ride for investors. The stock was a winner for us the first time around, as it tripled after my original recommendation (due to a lucrative deal inked with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)). Subsequent recommendations in multiple update articles did not fare well, as the stock was weighed down by lack of meaningful near-term catalysts and the never-ending overhang of litigation with Incyte (INCY).

Moving on, the valuation has been sliced in half since my February 2018 article stated my expectations of upside in the second half of the year. Recently, I listened to management's presentation at Jefferies and was convinced this one merited a revisit, given multiple near to medium-term clinical catalysts.

Chart

Figure 1: CNCE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock trading in a range for much of the past year until a steep slide in late Q1 (due in part to an adverse patent ruling which puts into doubt the future of CTP-543 in alopecia areata).

Overview

In my last update article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Management appeared upbeat on the prospects of each of their wholly-owned candidates, referring to them as potential blockbusters. Market capitalization was sub $500 million with almost $200 million in cash and operational runway into 2021 (indicating possible undervaluation and a significant operational runway to get to key clinical catalysts). Additionally, the strategy of retaining upside in collaborations and targeting indications with limited competition with wholly-owned product candidates made sense on several levels.

For Avanir's AVP-786 in Alzheimer's agitation, I noted that this represented a blockbuster opportunity (5.7 million Americans with Alzheimer's with 50% experiencing agitation). Concert stood to receive around $170 million in milestone payments (mainly commercial) plus mid-single to low double-digit royalties (quite meaningful for a company of this size).

As for CTP-543 (deuterium-modified analog of ruxolitinib otherwise known as Jakafi marketed by Incyte and did $1.1 billion of sales in 2017 with potential peak sales of $3 billion) in alopecia areata, there was significant interest in the program for a variety of reasons. Management alluded to the strong patient advocacy in the alopecia areata community and record-breaking attendance at the corresponding FDA meeting. Another bit of evidence was the ability for the company to rapidly enroll the second cohort in their phase 2a study which was reflective of enthusiasm on the part of patients and their dermatologists. On the con side here, patent litigation was weighing on the stock with the company preparing a response to the IPR against them to be followed by response and oral arguments with final decision the next year. CEO and President Roger Tung seemed confident about the strength of the company's argument, but this potential red flag was one reason we dropped Concert Pharmaceuticals from our active ideas (then called Contender List) to avoid the litigation risk.

Lastly, for their newest candidate CTP-692 (deuterium-modified analog of endogenous D-serine) being developed as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia, I pointed out that existing medications can usually control positive symptoms, while negative symptoms and cognitive dysfunction are poorly responsive. 692 is unique in that it works through the glutamate and NMDA receptor system and, therefore, can be added onto the patient's existing medications. D-serine use was limited in the past due to renal safety concerns (explains why this promising approach wasn't followed up on), but preclinical data for 692 has shown markedly decreased renal toxicity.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: Jefferies presentation slides)

Given that valuation has gotten considerably cheaper while multiple clinical catalysts are coming up, I'm looking forward to digging deeper.

Select Recent Developments

On March 1st, Concert Pharmaceuticals announced that interim results from its phase 2 clinical study evaluating CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia area would be presented in an oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The 4 mg dosing cohort failed to achieve statistical significance versus placebo in the primary endpoint measure (greater than or equal to 50% relative reduction in their overall Severity of Alopecia Tool score from baseline). However, the 8 mg twice-daily dose over 24 weeks met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant greater hair regrowth responder rate compared to placebo. Importantly, responders in the high dose group were evenly distributed among patients with patchy alopecia areata and the more severe forms, alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis. Another interesting insight was that percentage of patients achieving the primary endpoint increased up to Week 24 and regrowth of hair did not plateau (suggesting even better efficacy with longer followup). Most common side effects were headache, upper respiratory tract infection, cough, acne and nausea (no serious adverse events reported).

Figure 3: CTP-543 responders by visit (Source: Jefferies presentation slides)

Unfortunately, optimism stemming from this news was short-lived after April 8th when the company announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office found that the claims of Concert's '149 patent were not patentable. Concert plans to appeal the decision and continue defending its '149 patent. Additionally, despite the setback, the company remains committed to advancing CTP-543 as a potential treatment for alopecia areata. While this indication continues to have blockbuster potential, if this ruling stands, it could mean the company has market exclusivity for just 5 years as opposed to prior assumptions of 2033 (pointed out by Stifel analyst Adam Walsh).

On May 16th, the company announced initiation of a second open label clinical study to evaluate once-daily compared to twice-daily oral dosing of CTP-543 in patients with alopecia areata. Patients will receive 12 mg twice-daily or 24 mg once-daily dosing over a 24-week treatment period (complements the first open-label study randomizing patients to receive 8 mg twice-daily or 16 mg once-daily dosing over the same treatment period). These studies should help inform optimal dosing regimen for future clinical studies and continue to build a comprehensive data set for CTP-543. This was followed up with news on June 5th that patient enrollment was completed in the first open-label trial with top-line data expected in Q4. As you'd expect, all patients are given the option of enrolling into an extension study to examine efficacy and safety over a greater period of time.

Lastly, on June 12th, Concert Pharmaceuticals reported results from two studies in its phase 1 program evaluating CTP-692 as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia. Healthy volunteer data from these single and multiple ascending dose trials showed that the drug candidate was well tolerated over all dose ranges (especially important that key blood or urine markers of kidney function did not indicate any signs of renal impairment). These results lined up with the prior hypothesis reflected in preclinical data that deuterated D-serine would not be limited by the renal safety concerns of non-deuterated D-serine. Additionally, CTP-692 showed low inter-individual pharmacokinetic variability (as opposed to highly variable pharmacokinetic behavior of its predecessor). In a separate study in 11 healthy volunteers treated in crossover design with CTP-692 and D-serine, the drug candidate was found to have increased plasma exposure as compared to D-serine (indicative of likely better efficacy). Data will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting in the future. A phase 2 study in schizophrenia patients should get underway in Q4.

Figure 4: Published literature shows D-serine improves multiple symptom domains of schizophrenia including negative and cognitive symptoms (Source: Jefferies presentation slides)

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $153.8 million as compared to net loss of $21.8 million. Research and development expenses rose to $15.8 million, while G&A came in at $5.6 million. Management is guiding for an operational runway into the second half of 2020.

For AVP-786 being developed by Avanir Pharmaceuticals, we were reminded that the first phase 3 study in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease achieved primary endpoint for one of the two doses being evaluated. This data should be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The second phase 3 study should finish later this year with top-line data around year-end. Additionally, a phase 2/3 study in negative symptoms of schizophrenia was initiated in April.

For VX-561 for cystic fibrosis (formerly CTP-656, global rights were acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals), phase 2 dose-ranging study as a monotherapy was initiated in Q2 2019. Additionally, a phase 2 triple combination trial was initiated as well. Concert still stands to receive an additional $90 million in milestones based on regulatory approval in the US and reimbursement in the UK, Germany, and France.

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors owns over 2 million shares. RTW Investments and Biotechnology Value Fund have significant stakes as well. Insider selling (including by CEO, COO, and BVF) does little to inspire confidence.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, despite certain disappointments in 2019 (namely PTAB decision for '149 patent), key clinical programs continue to progress and upcoming catalysts (phase 3 readout for AVP-786, presentation of CTP-692 healthy volunteer data and CTP-543 open label data) could spark a rebound for this stock. That said, given the disappointing patent ruling and lack of movement on positive results for CTP-692, I wouldn't consider Concert Pharmaceuticals a strong candidate for ROTY at this point.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the stock is a Speculative Buy with an eye in the near term toward clinical catalysts in 2H 2019 and longer-term development of CTP-692 in schizophrenia.

Risks include dilution later this year or in early 2020, disappointing clinical data, setbacks in the clinic, significant competition for certain indications and uncertainties regarding specific patents. For an example on this last point, consider that the company has filed for patent protection on deuterated D-serine but hasn't received it yet (would last into 2038 if they get it). For competition, there are a number of companies developing oral JAK inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata, including Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for around 60% of the current market capitalization. With multiple irons in the fire and promising prior data sets for multiple indications, it seems we have significant downside cushion here.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd be more likely to revisit the stock when CTP-692 has advanced in a mid-stage study in schizophrenia patients and data readout is closer. Near term, the stock looks quite cheap, but potential upside drivers aren't enough to get me interested relative to other ideas we are looking at.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.