Delta Air Lines: Ready To Take Off

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), backed by its highest top-line growth in seven years and peer-leading margins, has outperformed the legacy network peers with a year-to-date (YTD) price gain of c. 10.0%. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) both have recorded negative price returns, while NYSE Arca Airline Index has only gained c. 10.5% YTD.

Buoyed by an expanding economy, the premium-focused carrier recently upgraded the revenue forecast for 2019 as it renewed its co-branded credit card partnership with American Express (AXP) till the end of 2029. The revenue diversification plans shield the company from a possible economic slowdown while cheaper fuel supply from the refinery cushions margins from energy price inflation as the fleet transformation continues. Furthermore, the strong balance sheet will allow the company to focus on further expansion with outstanding dividend yield and above-average share repurchases.

Despite the favorable outlook, DAL, in terms of forward PE, continues to trade at a discount to its five-year average trailing PE, suggesting a buying opportunity. However, amid trade tensions, headwinds to the forecast remain as DAL narrows its focus on premium travel, which makes it vulnerable to an economic slowdown.

Delta grows premium business amid revenue diversification

In 2018, DAL recorded a year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth of approximately 8.0%, its highest since 2011, despite US airline capacity growing at its fastest pace since 2004. The Atlanta-based carrier, ranked number three in the US in terms of market share, witnessed the highest growth in its premium segment as it leveraged the company's 28% rise in the premium seats since 2011.

With the revenue contribution from the MRO unit (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) picking up, the company posted the highest unit revenue growth compared to UAL and AAL. DAL's benefits from non-core operations meanwhile extended into the first quarter of the financial year 2019 (FY19 Q1) when it generated c. 21.9% of total operating revenue (compared with c. 20.2% in FY18 Q1).

DAL recently upgraded its forecast with an estimated YoY topline growth of 5-7% for 2019 as the company renewed its exclusive Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards program with American Express for another eleven years. Therefore, amid a double-digit growth in the MRO unit, DAL's non-core revenue should further improve in 2019 as the management expects that the contribution from AmEx partnership will rise c. 8.1% YoY to $4.0 bn. Against this backdrop, 11 analysts have made upward revisions to DAL's next quarter revenues with only one downgrading.

Company-owned refinery insulates DAL from fuel inflation

Despite higher jet fuel prices in 2017 and 2018, DAL, as illustrated in the graphs below, managed to keep its operating and after-tax net profit margins well above those of its peers. DAL's fully-owned Trainer oil refinery supplies jet fuel for its north-eastern operations. It powers more than a quarter of DAL's total network capacity as an average of c. 25.3% of available seat miles originated from the company's north-eastern hubs from 2016-2018. In spite of an aging fleet compared to peers, this higher purchasing power has reduced DAL's fuel bill to c. 23.1% of total operating expenses in 2018 from c. 29.4% in 2012, the year the company acquired the refinery.

Fleet transformation to lift margins

However, DAL's fleet is under transformation as it refocuses the route network towards higher margin core hubs with larger gauge aircraft. With the introduction of more fuel-efficient A220s this year, 40 of its MD-88s with an average age of 28 years are retiring, providing room for further margin expansion this year. With the replacement of 35% of the existing fleet with higher-gauge, fuel-efficient aircraft, management expects a 5-10 points of margin benefit by 2023. Furthermore, the fewer aircraft types will reduce the complexity of airline operations while DAL which has no Boeing 737 Max in its fleet, unlike UAL and AAL, faces no adverse impact from Boeing 737 Max grounding.

Higher passengers load factor covers fixed costs

In 2018, DAL's passenger enplanements were more than adequate in covering its fixed cost base, as the passenger load factor surpassed the breakeven load factor by more than a percentage point. Breakeven load factor is the minimum number of seats an airline needs to fill to meet its operating expenses. It is also the point an airline starts earning a contribution to cover the fixed cost base where a significant proportion of an airline capital is tied. However, both UAL and AAL has not met their respective breakeven load factors in 2018.

Meanwhile, DAL, with a higher bargaining power in labor negotiations, is less vulnerable to trade union action as only 19% of its total employees are unionized as of 2018 (cf. c. 83% of UAL and 84% of AAL). Despite a tight labor market, employee-related expenses accounted for c. 27.5% of total operating expenses in 2018, outperforming c. 33.0% in the industry.

Industry-leading shareholder returns

DAL's strong balance sheet, where the credit ratios such as EBITDA to interest expense remain well above those of its peers, supports its expansion plans while generous shareholder returns continue to be backed by healthy operational cash flow generation. At $8.0 bn, the company forecasts what could be its highest ever operating cash flow for 2019. Paying an industry-leading dividend yield, DAL plans to return $2.5 bn to shareholders this year through share repurchases, well-above its average expenditure on common stock repurchases over the last five years.

Trailing PE suggests an upside

However, in spite of a c. 10.0% gain in the year so far, DAL, in terms of its forward PE, currently trades at c. 2.0% discount to c. 9.6x, its average trailing PE over the last five years. Given its positive outlook, DAL's forward PE should reach that level at the very least, resulting in a target price of $64.2 per share with an upside of c. 17.0%.

Meanwhile, the company plans to divest its Trainer refinery, which in its most recent quarter made an operating loss. In the event of an exit from the refinery business, DAL's forward PE ratio, currently trading at a premium to its peers, will get a further boost as the company becomes an airline pure-play.

Top-line is vulnerable to growth-sensitive premium air travel

Amid the US-China trade tensions, the businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach as indicated by the weak jobs report where hiring increased well below expectations in May 2019. DAL is more sensitive to any impact from lower corporate spending as it focuses more on premium products which had the fastest growth in 2018.

The US threats to impose tariffs on goods, including aircraft, manufactured in the European Union, could negatively impact DAL's cash position as 93% of its orders are committed to Airbus SE (EADSF) based there. With buyer obligations to pay for any tariff increases per the contractual terms, this could significantly drive up its future capital expenditure impacting the fleet overhaul.

Refinery sale and employee unionization can hurt margins

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the crack spreads (price difference between refined petroleum products and crude oil) to rise in 2019. It could hurt DAL's margin expansion plans, especially in a scenario where DAL succeeds in its plans to dispose of the Trainer refinery without a long-term contract for cheaper jet fuel supplies. Coming close on the heels of another non-core business unit sale, DAL Global Services, it could also disrupt the company's efforts in revenue diversification where non-core businesses generate nearly a fifth of its total operating revenue.

DAL, currently the least unionized airline among legacy network carriers, meanwhile risks losing that status as the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) plans for union representation for 44,000 of DAL employees, nearly 50% of its total workforce. The loss of bargaining power in salary negotiations could increase its labor expenses even though the cost, as a percentage of DAL's total operating expenses, stayed well below the industry average over the past five years.

Conclusion

Following a year of record revenue growth backed by peer-beating margins, DAL's price return has outperformed the industry during the year so far. Despite concerns over the economic growth, which could unfavorably impact DAL's premium-focused revenue model, the company's attempts to diversify away from the main business should insulate it against slowing corporate demand. Backed by the strong balance sheet, DAL's fleet transformation meanwhile should support its margin expansion as it keeps shareholder returns above the peer average. Therefore, plenty of room exists for the stock to appreciate as DAL, in terms of its forward PE, still trades below the five-year average trailing PE.

