Update On Ethanol And Archer-Daniels-Midland

In the United States, the ethanol mandate requires a blend of gasoline and the biofuel to power automobiles. Last century, the introduction of the blend served three purposes. First, it lowered US dependence on imported oil from the Middle East, which was likely the primary reason for the regulation. Second, environmentalists consider ethanol cleaner fuel when it comes to emissions. Finally, another demand vertical for corn supports US farmers who are the leading producers and exporters of the grain in the world. Recently, the Trump administration lifted a ban on E15, a 15% ethanol blend, which is 5% higher than the standard mandate. With US farmers facing the economic hardship of tariffs on China, and record crude oil production in the United States, the ethanol mandate in 2019 provides a backdoor subsidy for farmers as environmental concerns have taken a backseat, and the US is no longer dependent on Middle Eastern crude oil.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is a diversified agricultural processing company that is active in processing corn into the biofuel. Some of ADM's earnings depend on the margin of processing the gain into the fuel. Just because the price of ethanol has moved significantly higher since late 2019 does not translate into profits, because it is the relationship between the price of the input, corn, and the value of the output, ethanol, that determines if ADM's profits rise or fall.

A low in late 2018

Last November, the price of ethanol futures fell to a record low when they traded to $1.1980 per gallon wholesale during the week of November 26.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the price had never traded below $1.25 per gallon, but last year it fell below the $1.20 level.

Ethanol prices declined during a time that was almost a perfect bearish storm for the biofuel. The price of crude oil was falling from a high at $76.90 on October 1 to a low at $49.41 during the week of November 26 on its way to a bottom at $42.36 in late December. Additionally, the price of nearby corn futures traded to a low at $3.5525 per bushel during the final week of November which also put pressure on the price of the ethanol futures and sent them to what turned out to be a significant bottom at $1.1980 per gallon.

Higher lows and higher highs lead to a break to the upside

The price of ethanol ignored the action in the oil and stock market last December, and the price began to recover. It turned out that ethanol at under $1.20 per gallon was an unsustainable level for the biofuel futures.

As the weekly chart illustrates, ethanol began to make higher lows and higher highs in December 2018, which set the stage for the significant rally that occurred in May. The level of technical resistance that ended the pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the ethanol futures market stood at the high from the week of August 6, 2018, at $1.49 per gallon. During the week of May 28, 2019, the price rose to a peak at $1.525, which was only one penny shy of the 2018 peak at $1.535 from mid-March 2018. After reaching a record low, the ethanol futures market turned around and ended the bearish price pattern that had been in place since December 2016. On Thursday, June 13, the price of nearby ethanol futures was trading around the $1.544 per gallon level, which was the highest price since September 2017.

Meanwhile, the prices of crude oil and gasoline have weakened while ethanol went the other way.

Crude oil has stabilized, for now

The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China and increasing production and inventories of crude oil in the US have weighed on oil and gasoline prices since the highs in late April.

The price of NYMEX WTI crude oil futures declined from a high at $66.60 per barrel during the week of April 22, to the $52.20 level on June 13, a drop of almost 22%.

Meanwhile, NYMEX gasoline futures fell from $2.1559 per gallon during the same week, to $1.7175 on June 13, or 20.3% over the same period. However, ethanol futures rose to a new high on June 13.

Corn recovered which lit a fire under the biofuel

While the price of ethanol is sensitive to oil and gasoline prices, corn is the ingredient in its production, so the price of the grain is the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the biofuel.

The chart shows that the price of corn futures blasted higher since mid-May. Even though agricultural commodities are in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China, a higher force was responsible for the rise in the price of corn. Each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the production of agricultural commodities, and it is the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the United States and growing areas around the world that determine price direction. Floods across critical growing regions in the US delayed planting, which led to the sharp rally and recovery in the corn futures market since May. As the weekly chart shows, nearby CBOT corn futures moved from a low at $3.3550 to a high at $4.4275 per bushel since mid-May, a rise of 32% over the period. The bottom line is that corn has taken the price of ethanol higher because of concerns that the late planting of 2019 could lead to lower yields during the fall harvest season. Ethanol processors are now paying a lot more for the primary ingredient in the biofuel, which is forcing the price of ethanol futures higher.

How has ethanol's price rise impacted ADM shares?

Since November, the price of ethanol moved from $1.198 to $1.556 per gallon, a rise of 30%. Meanwhile, corn rose from $3.5525 to $4.4275 or 24.6% over the same period. The higher percentage move in the price of the biofuel tells us that refiners are earning increased profits processing the grain into ethanol. However, the recent price spike in the corn market since May came as a surprise and could be problematic for companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland if it did not load up on corn at much lower prices. Since the week of May 13, the price of corn exploded by 32%, while ethanol's price moved from $1.276 to $1.556 per gallon or 21.9%. Timing is everything in markets, and the price action in ADM shares could be telling that the latest move in corn compared to ethanol has not been helpful for the company's bottom line.

ADM shares hit a low at $39.16 in late December when the stock market, crude oil, ethanol, and corn were under pressure. The prices of all four have moved significantly higher as of June 13, but ADM shares were at $41 per share, just 4.7% higher. The price action in ADM shares is telling that while ethanol prices have moved higher, the company has not experienced an increase in earnings from its ethanol refining business. While the prices of corn and other grains have increased because of delayed planting, the threat of less volume for the company in 2019 is weighing on its share price. The bottom line is that ADM is not participating in the corn and ethanol rallies, which could be weighing on the company's earnings.

ADM is a company that is a supermarket to the world. The diversified agricultural company has many business verticals. ADM has a market cap of $22.967 billion and trades over 3.6 million shares each day. The company pays shareholders a dividend of 3.65%. ADM is a company that will continue to thrive, but the price action in markets and in the company's shares could mean that it will test lower levels in the coming weeks and perhaps months.

The long-term chart shows that ADM probed below its first level of technical support at the November 2017 low at $38.59 per share when it reached $37.77 in late May. The next level of support stands at the January 2016 bottom at $29.86 per share. At $41 on June 13, a correction in the stock could lead to a buying opportunity. I would be a scale-down buyer of ADM shares or a seller of put options during a correction where a rise in the VIX causes option premium to expand at below the $40 per share level.

The price action in the ethanol refining spread and potential problems for 2019 crops could weigh on ADM's earnings. I would view a correction as an opportunity as I expect the early 2016 low at just under the $30 per share level to hold.

