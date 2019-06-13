Alibaba's Biggest Loss-Making Business Shows A Major Upside

We could see an investment of $100 billion over the next decade in this segment from Alibaba.

Alibaba's (BABA) robust results in the last quarter were marred by heavy losses in its digital media segment. This segment has been a continuous money drain for Alibaba, yet the management is optimistic about the long term value of this business. The digital media business helps in building a better ecosystem, similar to the delivery business which has also seen high losses. The loss in the digital media segment in the last quarter was $421 million while it was a staggering $3.58 billion for the entire fiscal year.

At the same time, there have been several positive news within this segment. Youku's daily average subscriber base increase showed YoY 50% in the last quarter. Alibaba Pictures was also involved in the promotion of highly successful "The Wandering Earth" movie. This was the second highest domestic grossing film in China to-date. We could see a further increase in the budget of original media production as Alibaba expands its presence in this segment. On the long-term horizon, Alibaba is well placed to grab a substantial share of the digital media market in China and monetize the member base successfully.

Some hits, some misses

The last year has shown huge fluctuations in the results of the digital media business. Last year, Alibaba produced "Asura" which was one of the biggest flops. The production cost of the movie was $114 million while the box office receipts were a mere $7 million. At the other end, The Wandering Earth had a budget of $50 million while Box office receipts crossed $700 million. Alibaba would also be able to monetize the successful movies for the next few quarters to attract new customers through reruns.

This business is known for its massive ups and downs. We should expect similar fluctuations in the next few years. However, as the overall budget for digital media increases, Alibaba should be able to hedge its bets.

Fig: 8% revenue growth of digital media segment compared to year-ago quarter. Source: Alibaba filings

Fig: EBITA of segments compared to year-ago quarter. Source: Alibaba filings

We can see from the above images that Alibaba has shown very low growth in revenue in Digital media. This is due to more prudence in the budget of new production. The loss in this segment has also increased by a small fraction. At the same time, Youku has reported 50% growth in daily active subscriber base.

We should see a similar trend in the future. More investments would be made by Alibaba which would convert into higher membership and also help its other services. Amazon follows a similar approach where it makes investment in content to promote its Prime membership.

Few rivals in terms of investment capacity

Fig: Revenue of different segments in the last fiscal. Source: Alibaba filings

In the last fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Alibaba reported revenue of $3.6 billion in digital media with a loss of $2.3 billion. Future growth in Alibaba's business will inevitably lead to bigger investments in the digital media business.

Over the next decade, Alibaba could end up investing close to $100 billion in the digital media business. This level of investment would be difficult to match by most of the rivals.

Source: eMarketer

Last year, Youku was almost at the same level as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) in user penetration. Tencent has the required resources to invest similar amounts to Alibaba in this segment. But the company is already facing a big slowdown in revenue. Tencent's recent quarterly revenue growth was the slowest in the last decade. This would force Tencent to invest in other important growth segments like cloud and advertising.

More monetization options

Closer integration of Tmall and Taobao with Youku gives Alibaba a greater monetization capability. It should also help in increasing the user base and create greater customer loyalty. This was seen at the launch of "The Wandering Earth" movie. Alibaba heavily promoted the movie on its own platforms. Good customer response also increased the transactions of purchase of tickets on its platform.

Source: eMarketer

According to eMarketer, Alibaba is in the third position globally in terms of digital ad sales. At $30.5 billion, it is far ahead of local competition in China with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) at $13.2 billion and Tencent at $11.4 billion.

Higher market share of the digital media industry should provide Alibaba with greater opportunity to increase the ad sales. Hence, an investment in digital media might be a loss in the short term, but it can help Alibaba build more profitable segments in the long term.

We might also see more regulations on the social media environment in China in the future. The digital media content produced by Alibaba would not suffer a backlash from these regulations because all the content produced by the company is built in-house with tight controls.

Hence, we could see a bigger investment in the digital media segment of Alibaba in the coming quarters. Investors should focus on the impact it has on the subscription base of Youku and the traction it gets from customers on Tmall and Taobao.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba reported big losses in the digital media segment. There have been significant fluctuations in the success of the content produced by the company. Better integration with other services of Alibaba should help in improving the profitability of this segment. We could see an investment of $100 billion in this segment over the next decade. None of the rivals would be able to match this investment scale which gives Alibaba a good chance to grab a big chunk of the digital media market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.