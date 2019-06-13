CVS: Setting The Stage For The Long Term

The company has an aggressive plan to realize $3.5B EBIT savings through these initiatives, and have a clear upwards trajectory starting 2019 onwards.

CVS Health (CVS) is one of the largest healthcare players in the world with 100M+ lives covered and $250B+ revenue expected in FY2019. With the recent acquisition of Aetna, there is much scope to expand the business and utilize cost synergies.

Management has a solid plan to provide ~$3.5M EBIT upside annually in the next three years and return to a 3x leverage target through its updated capital allocation strategy. Although we do not deny there are headwinds ahead, the stock looks attractive on an earnings and cash flow basis. We think the bar is low at current levels, with the massive $7.5bn multi-year deleveraging process set to transfer value to the equity.

Reviewing CVS's Analyst Day And Guidance Updates

At CVS's recent analyst day, management re-affirmed its commitment to meeting FY2019 numbers and presented an aggressive three-pronged approach to improve profitability over the long term. The three-pronged approach consists of 1) Synergies from the Aetna acquisition, 2) Enterprise Modernization Initiatives, and 3) Transformations.

Initiative FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Aetna Integration Synergies $300 – 350 M $800 M $900 M $900 M Enterprise Modernization NA $400 – 600 M $900 – 1100 M $1500 -2000 M Transformation NA NA NA $850 M Total EBIT Impact $300 – 350 M $1200 – 1400 M $1800 – 2000 M $3250 - $3750 M

Source: CVS presentation and transcript

Aetna Integration Synergies: CVS improved its FY2020 synergies number from $750M to $800M, rising to $900M from FY2021 onwards.

Source: CVS presentation

These savings are expected to come from business integration, economies of scale in SG&A and optimization in existing medical programs delivery. The largest portion is expected to come from business integration as CVS moves Aetna’s programs to standardized CVS programs. SG&A is expected to provide the second largest bucket of savings through streamlining/rationalization of corporate functions and vendor contracting.

Enterprise Modernization: The company wants to modernize its legacy enterprise systems and ways of working by leveraging its domain knowledge, capabilities, and technological infrastructure/platforms across its business units. The company would save close to $1B/annum (~30% of call center cost) from its call center operations by using new enhanced IVR to minimize agent handoffs and hence improving average handle time (AHT).

The company will also develop and leverage its centers of excellence across capabilities, rationalize technology, and undertake other ad-hoc business initiatives to deliver the remaining $500–1000 M improvement. While the company undertakes modernization, it will also incur operating expenses of $200–300 M/annum, which are netted off against $1.5–2 B net savings.

Source: CVS presentation

Local Healthcare Delivery: The company’s existing MinuteClinics have traditionally focused on low-acuity care. However, due to lack of primary care facilities within MinuteClinics, CVS was referring millions of incoming patients to primary care every year. To plug this revenue leakage, the company has expanded its services to cover ~80% of primary care, with new services including sleep apnea screening, retina evaluation, and phlebotomy.

Source: CVS presentation

Through its value creation levers, the company expects an $850M EBIT improvement from 2022 onwards, moving to $2.5B over the long term from its transformation initiatives. These strategic initiatives are expected to flow through each of the three main business units of CVS and hence will alter EBIT across the board over the next few years.

Source: CVS presentation

CVS has had a successful pilot with its HealthHUB program in Houston and is expanding it to 3 more markets in 2019: Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Tampa, with ~50 HealthHUBs across the US. This number is expected to grow to ~1500 locations by 2022, contributing significantly to the ~$850M EBIT improvement.

The company is also facing some headwinds in terms of reimbursement pressure, PBM attrition, and an increase in the expected tax rate. Due to PBM attrition, expected net new business in FY2020 is -$8.7B, but it should return to growth in the longer term. From 26.4% in 2018 to 28.5% in 2020, the effective tax rate is expected to increase by 210 bps from 2018 to 2020 (~250bps from 2019, with an effective tax rate of ~26%, to 2020).

The company also highlighted its capital allocation strategy with a focus on debt paydown so that it can reach its target leverage of 3.0x by 2022. Over the next 2-3 years, the company will utilize the capital for debt paydown (~45%), dividends (~25%), net capex (~20%) and retained capital (~10%). The company targets to reach ~3.5x in 2021 from ~4.7x at Aetna transaction close, and eventually to its target of ~3.0x by 2022.

Source: CVS presentation

Valuation

While CVS's earnings and cash flow multiples have compressed significantly (see chart below), its elevated debt load following the Aetna acquisition keeps its trailing EBITDA multiple at an elevated ~11-12x.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While we do acknowledge that the deleveraging process (4.7x leverage ratio to low 3x via a $7.5bn debt paydown) carries risk, it will likely be accretive to the equity medium to long term.

Conclusion

CVS is looking to cut cost aggressively over the next few years and has a clear plan outlined. We expect the plan to materialize, although plan tailwinds will be matched with some headwinds from reimbursement pressures and PBM attrition. Long term, management has put in place strategic initiatives, which will set CVS up for growth with a leaner and more agile business structure. Overall, we think the equity is attractive at these levels as we think management will execute against the 2020 plan and the deleveraging process should be accretive to equity holders in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.