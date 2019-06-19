How To Make $3bn Profit In Just 4 Years - An LBO Of Science Applications International Corporation

The progress with Engility, and the confident growth outlook, serve to increase the level of attraction to an LBO firm.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We recently went to Buy-Long Term Hold on SAIC – you can find our note here.

Our logic was simple. The Engility acquisition appears to be going well (2-3 months ahead of plan on cost savings, absolute quantum of cost savings reconfirmed) and the management team just called for a compound annual growth rate in revenues of +3% over the next three years (vs about 1% outlook pre Engility). Add that to operating margin improvements and cashflow exceeding earnings … what’s not to like?

We’ve flagged for some time that SAIC is an attractive candidate for a buyout for a private equity fund familiar with the federal contractor model. Here we present the buyout analysis.

What Makes For A Successful LBO?

First we should rehearse what makes an attractive target for a leveraged buyout.

The first clue is in the title. It is the leverage that delivers the amplified returns and it is the leverage which must be respected and served at all times. Anyone who has ever purchased a home with a mortgage knows this already. Want to keep your home? Don’t default on the loan. Want your home equity to grow? Pay down the loan. So it is with an LBO. Just bigger loans with fancier names and a lot more mutual jeopardy between borrower and lender than is the case for home loans.

The second requirement of a successful LBO is that cashflows grow – firstly to pay down the loan to generate some value in the equity, as we note above, and secondly so that the buyout firm can sell the company on as a growing concern, with bright prospects for the new owner. Pretax cashflow growth, rather than earnings growth, can usually be obtained in two ways. Firstly, cut capex – start with the profligate element, and then cut a little into the necessary element – but don’t cut to the bone, lest revenue growth slow (the importance of which we discuss below). Secondly, tighten up on working capital. Collect cash faster, pay out cash more slowly, reduce inventories, write contracts with upfront payment terms, and so on. You would be surprised how effective these measures can be. We’ve never yet seen a public company that didn’t offer very material scope for improvement on both these fronts.

The above two requirements – respect the leverage and grow cashflows - constitute what a software company might call a ‘minimum viable product’. Pay down the loans, sell the company on with bright cashflow prospects to an enamored buyer, make some money.

But not enough money.

Buyouts are a competitive business and although return requirements are down since the advent of QE and the increasing amount of capital in the private market, LBOs still need to generate 15%+ gross IRR (that is, before fund management fees) to warrant the illiquidity, leverage risk, fees and so forth.

So – more juice is needed. That can come in three forms, in increasing order of potency and difficulty.

1 – Improve EBITDA margins gradually so that the rate of growth of EBITDA rises during the LBO firm’s ownership, which ought to boost the EV/EBITDA multiple paid at exit. But not so much that the next buyer thinks that EBITDA growth is tapped out. (For a federal contractor business, there’s a natural limit to this – if EBITDA margins go much above 9-10%, the government will assume they are paying the company too much and that will lead to renegotiated contract pricing).

2 – Acquire smaller companies using cash or debt – not equity – at a much lower multiple of EBITDA than was paid for the main buyout. Cut costs in the smaller acquired unit aggressively. This has the effect of lowering the in-cost of each $1 of EBITDA overall, and thus boosting returns for any given exit price.

3 – Accelerate organic revenue growth and keep that increased growth rate sustained and into the forecast at sale time. This ought to significantly boost the EV/EBITDA price paid for the business at exit – because sustained, proven revenue growth is the highest quality way to grow earnings and cashflows under the next owner’s tutelage. The easy way to do this in a generic company is through price rises – that’s difficult with a federal contractor because the government client tends to control this. So in a company like SAIC it requires entry into new segments, new markets, new countries etc – something entirely new. That’s why it’s the most difficult of these three octane-boosting measures.

An LBO of SAIC

The above returns-enhancing tools are all available to SAIC. Firstly, revenue growth has started to tick up under the current form of ownership. Secondly, EBITDA margins are also moving up. Thirdly, management appears to be laser-focused on cashflow. And fourthly, the management team is unafraid of material acquisitions. Looks good so far.

So do the numbers work? We think they do. Here’s a three-step model of how an LBO of SAIC might work. We should stress this model is extremely high level and contains many simplified assumptions. We can explore these in more detail in our members’ chat service if of interest. Suffice to say that there are a number of unders & overs in the model but it is more or less representative of how an LBO of the company would work.

First up – buy the company. There’s a big advantage in buying SAIC right now because it’s trading at valuation multiples below that of its peers (see our prior article linked above). So all other things held equal, that means free money built in on day one. Everyone likes free money. A good start to the LBO.

Source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Capital Research Analysis.

Let’s say the deal closes at the end of SAIC’s FY20, which is 31 January 2020. Now we turn to the operating model. We’ve used fairly gentle, achievable assumptions below and crucially we have not included any acquisitions. So we think this is a pretty cautious operating plan that could be outperformed without too much stress. (We used our own forecasts from our article linked above, save that the cash tax costs are reduced due to the tax-deductible interest costs arising from the leverage. Note, not all interest is tax-deductible, there are now limits on the extent of deductibility – we’ve approximated those limits in our cash tax costs below).

Source: Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com, Cestrian Capital Research Analysis

Finally we come to sell the business. We assume a sale closing at the end of FY24 ie. 31 January 2024 – a four-year hold. We assume a sale of the business for cash and we assume that through a competitive auction that a buyer is convinced to pay more on an EV/EBITDA rating than the LBO firm itself paid – this is normal for LBO exits when well executed.

So – there we have it - $3.4bn profit for the LBO firm in four years, doubled their money, 19% IRR. Not bad.

Along the way, the management team will also pick up some pocket change – we’ve used a 95/5 split of LBO firm / management in the above example – this varies wildly between deals for a whole host of reasons and indeed will vary within any one deal depending on outcomes – this is a simple proxy above – we haven’t tried to model the preferred vs the common or anything so gnarly – it’s just a simple split, but it’s sufficiently illustrative of our argument and sufficiently close to reality that it will do for now.

We would be very surprised if this deal wasn't currently under discussion at a number of the better LBO firms. And if you look at the fees on the way in and the way out, you can believe that a number of the better investment banks will be pitching the deal to those LBO firms. So let's see if anyone steps up.

A Final Word - Potential Buyers

Candidate LBO firms include Blackstone (BX), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Carlyle Group (CG) and Bain Capital. Each have large funds and plenty of Washington credibility. It's unlikely any one of them would buy solo - a $3.5bn equity check is large even for these firms. More likely a consortium of 2-4 funds would be the bidder.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc – 12 June 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.