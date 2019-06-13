Billionaires Love 50 Stocks And 31 Of Those Pay Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield billionaire preferred dividend dogs showed 18.94% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price billionaire-select dogs ruled the pack.

31 of 50 billionaire-selected stocks paid dividends. As of 6/11/19, the top ten ranged 2.99%-6.72% by annual yield and ranged 19.08%-71.84% per broker-estimated price target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stocks and funds for investor consideration (or rejection) online. This list of 50 billionaire picks curated by James Brumley first appeared 4/18/19.

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

As any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this billionaire-choice list is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the June 11 data for 31 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger collection of 50 owned by billionaires.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 20.36% To 76.22% Net Gains For Ten Top Billionaire Chosen Stocks Come June 2020

Five of ten top billionaire class dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

KB (1A) GAINERS JN19-20

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 11, 2020, were:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $762.20, based on a median of target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 87% more than the market as a whole.

Allergan PLC (AGN) was projected to net $463.84, based on the median of target estimates from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 39% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) netted $338.94 based on a median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) was projected to net $333.15, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for VST.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $327.58, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Extended Stay America (STAY) was projected to net $284.61, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% above the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) was projected to net $259.36, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% more than the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) was projected to net $252.08, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 27% more than the market as a whole.

The Brink's Co. (BCO) was projected to net $239.56, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was projected to net $203.59 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.97% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 27% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Billionaire Top Yield Dog To Show A 6.67% Loss to June 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2020 was:

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) projected a loss of $66.68 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from seventeen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 54% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Billionaire Picks By Target Gains

50 Billionaire Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Billionaire Choice Stocks By Yield

Top ten billionaire-loved stocks selected 6/11/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. One from the energy sector placed first, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) [1].

Second, third, fifth and tenth places went to consumer cyclical representatives: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) [2], Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) [3], General Motors Co. (GM) [5], and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) [10].

The fourth slot was claimed by the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) [4].

In sixth and eighth places were two technology firms, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) [6], and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) [8]. The lone healthcare representative emerged in seventh place, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) [7].

Finally, the lone consumer defensive representative placed ninth, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) [9], to complete the June billionaire choice top ten dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten May Billionaire-Loved Dividend Dogs Showed 19.08%-71.84% Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Downsiders Ranged -1.48% To -8.96%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 18.94% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Billionaire-Loved Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top billionaire-held dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire choice dividend dogs selected 6/11/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Chosen Dogs (32) Delivering 26.98% Vs. (33) 22.68% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.94% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced selection, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 76.22%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire-picked dividend dogs as of June 11 were: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Extended Stay America Inc.; VICI Properties Inc.; General Motors Co.; Campbell Soup Co., with prices ranging from $13.53 to $42.53.

Five higher-priced billionaire-picked dividend dogs as of June 11 were: CVR Energy Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Broadcom Inc., whose prices ranged from $44.66 to $283.48.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger billionaire picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: scottkelby.com

