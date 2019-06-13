Occidental: Market Has Discounted The Error, Buy With Both Hands

The punishment has at least matched the crime and the stock has now gotten cheap.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) cannot catch a break. The rather contentious and expensive acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) has shareholders wishing that they had never heard of OXY in the first place. OXY's problems have been compounded by falling oil prices as the relative rationale of reaching out for an expensive acquisition seemed less and less logical to the market. The end result has been a stock price that mirrors what was seen at the depths of the financial crisis.

We covered this stock previously and left with the conclusion:

Unlike OXY, we believe APC's decline to near its 2016 lows is justified on account of a rather poor return on investment over the past 5 years. If this transaction does go through, OXY will immediately transform from an undervalued play to fairly valued. OXY has lined up a potential buyer for some of APC's assets, and that might sway sentiment a little bit. But from our perspective, the company is selling possibly the best APC assets at a fair price, and that will only increase the risk of this deal. We also think that regardless of what platitudes management throws your way, the dividend will become extremely risky as well. However, selling the at-the-money put allows a very decent risk-reward and gives us a great entry should the stock be "put" to us.

We have, however, warmed up here and think the stock is now a strong buy. We explain our rationale below.

APC was bought at the wrong price

We can see here the jump in enterprise value for APC when first Chevron (CVX) and then OXY pursued it like a love-struck puppies.

Now let's examine OXY's EV in the same time frame. OXY has now been penalized heavily and $15 billion of EV has been chopped off since the announcement.

So, at the minimum, the overpayment for APC has been completely accounted for.

OXY is cheap by itself

Even before the announcement, OXY was trading at an EV matched during the depths of the oil price collapse.

Since the end of 2015, OXY has significantly increased its oil production.

Source: 2018 OXY 10-K

Even its cash flow from operations in 2018 was more than double that of 2015 pushing its EV to cash flow down to near all-time lows.

Source: 2018 OXY 10-K

Based on our 12 months strip forecast of a minimum $55/barrel oil, we forecast a standalone fair value of OXY closer to $80-85/share. Even discounting that for the rather silly purchase, we can reduce the fair value to about $65-70, making the current price in bargain territory.

Key risks

OXY's downstream operations gave it a natural hedge against lower oil prices in the past. However, with the purchase of APC, its upstream will come into the forefront. OXY has now increased its beta to oil and even more so to perceived long-term oil prices thanks to its purchase of APC. OXY will need prices over $50 to make this work. Lower than that means there will likely be a rating downgrade which could pressure the stock even more. Of course, oil prices that low are not our base case scenario, and as much as OXY might hurt, the big global exporters will hurt even more in that scenario. For a detailed analysis of that, please see this article.

The second key risk is that OXY's deleveraging plans include the sale of assets to Total (TOT). This has also been challenged.

Algeria will block Total from acquiring Anadarko's assets in Algeria, energy minister Mohamed Arkab told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Sunday. Occidental Petroleum has agreed to sell Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa to Total for $8.8 billion if the U.S. oil company succeeds in completing its plan to take over Anadarko.

These assets have very little cash flow currently, and the high valuation of these assets is one of the best things within the deal. Should OXY not be able to unload these, the risks increase rather dramatically.

Conclusion

You cannot buy an oil company if you are bearish on oil. It is as simple as that. If your long-term scenario involves $50 or lower oil prices, then you are better off staying out of OXY. Even with a sub $60/barrel price over the medium term, OXY might not be the best option for you. But if you think oil averages higher than that, which we believe, OXY is a good priced choice here. Longer term, we expect significantly higher oil prices, despite rising electric vehicle production, and OXY would be best positioned to catalyze on that.

