Aurora Still Faces Black-Market Competition

Aurora is lowering their cost per gram which will allow them to become more competitive with the black-market.

Intro:

According to a recent study conducted by Scotiabank, 71% of Canadian marijuana users purchased their product from an illegal source, but by 2020, they believe this will fall to only 37%. This represents a huge potential for Aurora (ACB) as they will be able to tap into around double the Canadian customers they currently have now. Right now, I believe that users are deciding to buy their products from an illegal source because it is much more cost effective. Aurora is working hard on lowering their cost per gram of weed, and this was seen in their most recent quarter. They slashed $.50 off their production cost from $1.92 to $1.42 which shows their dedication to achieving this goal. Aurora plans on having a cost per gram of under $1, which I believe is achievable. This should then allow them to be able to compete with any illegal source.

Obviously, any illegal operation has the benefit of not adhering to any formal regulation, obtaining permits, or paying taxes. This gives these sellers an inherent advantage over Aurora or any other Canadian distributor.

Source: Aurora

Why Canada?

I have decided to focus on Canada because it currently stands as Aurora’s biggest sector. They have the benefit of selling both recreational and medical marijuana, unlike in many countries where they can only sell medical. Aurora is reaching out into new markets, but for the foreseeable future, most revenues will be from Canada.

Canada is also implementing ‘phase two’ of their Cannabis Act which will allow the legal sale of edibles and THC-infused beverages. As Aurora has stated in multiple financial reports, one of their main long-term goals is to promote their high-margin products which currently included oils. Since edibles and THC-infused beverages will include these oils, it can be inferred that the ability to sell these items should result in a boost in the bottom line.

With this, Canada is possibly making a reform to their tax policy regarding taxing oils and marijuana plant derivatives based on the amount of THC in the product. This reform would not affect the current price of a gram of physical marijuana.

Their current tax is far less than what some U.S. states have but Canadian sellers are still charged at around $1 per gram of weed. This obviously gives illegal producers and sellers an advantage as they can easily undercut the price per gram without having to pay tax.

Justin Trudeau has been stated as recognizing that the black-market wouldn’t cease to exist, but he was hoping that legalizing marijuana would slowly push out the illegal sellers and make them no longer competitive. To do this, the new tax reform would attract medical marijuana users who could receive a 15% tax deduction for the purchasing of their medicine.

This would also allow the introduction of a low THC product to customers wanting to try marijuana for the first time at a very affordable cost.

What Can Aurora Do?

The largest factor deterring users to switch from an illegal source to a legal one is the price. If Aurora can continue to lower their cost per gram, they will be able to attract more customers. Their previous acquisitions to produce a high-quality, low-cost weed are paying off and they should be able to leverage this cost reduction through their new production facilities. The Aurora Sun and the Aurora Nordic 2 are both massive facilities that will allow Aurora to produce over 350,000 kg between these two facilities.

They will also benefit from the increased sales of oil-infused products which carry a margin of 68% in their consumer division.

As for the significant amount of marijuana produced versus what they sold, the growing industry both in Canada and internationally should allow Aurora to tap into a new field of customers and sell their product. Since this is such a young industry, Aurora, nor any other major marijuana producer, can determine the exact amount they will need to produce. As the industry matures Aurora should be able to reasonably estimate their production needs. In terms of expansion potential, I have to believe most people would like to see Aurora have the capability to overproduce than underproduce.

Takeaway:

With Canada in talks of a tax reform to lessen the cost of marijuana for legal users, I believe that in the future more steps will be taken to make legal marijuana a cheaper alternative than its illegal counterpart. With this, projections of more legal users should dramatically increase, and Aurora is poised to benefit. Their ever-decreasing production costs and ability to sell more oil-infused products in the future will allow them to broaden their customer base and substantially increase revenues.

