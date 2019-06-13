J.M. Smucker: A Great Dividend Stock Set To Go Higher

Dividend investors looking for a solid food & beverage stock should consider initiating a position in the company.

It's above average value and momentum set it up for more gains in 2019.

J.M. Smucker is a well rounded stock with potential for both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Introduction

PBJ! No not a stock ticker, but my favorite snack. Served with a cup of coffee? Even better.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) produces all the products needed for my favorite snack. As we continue analyzing stocks in the food & beverage sector, I move onto SJM, which is currently trading at $123.11 and yields 2.76%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment SJM has a Dividend Strength score of 78 and a Stock Strength score of 80.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in J.M. Smucker at current prices.

JM Smucker operates in the consumer foods industry. It deals with a range of products spanning food, beverage and pet products under well known brands such as Smuckers, Folgers, Crisco, Milk-Bone, and Kibbles n Bits.

As dividend investors, we are still concerned with total returns. Total returns are the sum of returns from dividends and from capital gains. This article will consider SJM's potential for both. The first part will focus on the stock's potential as a dividend paying investment, the second will focus on the potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

What is a strong dividend investment? For me it is a stock which can pay a safe dividend, which contributes significantly to total returns. To do so the dividend must be reasonable in relation to the underlying business. It must also present a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Two dynamics emerge, the first, dividend safety, and the second, dividend potential. Both are complementary and necessary.

Dividend Safety

Dividend safety is essential. A stock can have a pristine record of paying growing dividends, but if the company can't afford to do so, the dividend will be at risk of being cut.

To assess safety, I look at the dividend in relation to earnings, operating cashflow and free cashflow. This tells me whether or not the company can afford its dividend. I then look at interest and debt coverage. This tells me whether the current dividend coverage is liable of changing abruptly in the case of decreases in revenues or net income.

59% of J.M. Smucker 's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 30% of dividend stocks.

SJM pays 31% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 40% of dividend stocks.

J.M. Smucker has a free cashflow payout ratio of 37%, a better ratio than 58% of dividend stocks.

J.M. Smucker's payout ratio is comforting according to these 3 metrics. The dividend has consistently been around 1/3 rd of operating cashflow, and the firm's CAPEX has remained low, making the dividend well covered.

31/01/2015 31/01/2016 31/01/2017 31/01/2018 31/01/2019 Dividends $2.4400 $2.6200 $2.8400 $3.0600 $3.2600 Net Income $5.45 $3.22 $5.74 $11.11 $5.53 Payout Ratio 45% 82% 50% 28% 59% Cash From Operations $7.64 $11.24 $9.74 $10.28 $10.41 Payout Ratio 36% 23% 29% 30% 32% Free Cash Flow $5.42 $10.52 $9.62 $9.41 $8.89 Payout Ratio 45% 25% 30% 33% 37%

SJM can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 58% of stocks. This level of coverage is sufficient.

The company can cover all of its current debt 1 times. J.M. Smucker

Company has a better debt service coverage ratio than 13% of stocks.

In upcoming years, higher amounts of debt will mature. However, given SJM's investment grade BBB credit rating, I have no doubts that the company will be able to roll over the debt at attractive terms, with little impact on the company's disposable income.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that SJM's dividend is safe. While the dividend has increased over the past 3 years, it hasn't significantly changed relative to the fundamentals.

I fully expect SJM to continue paying its dividend in upcoming years, while maintaining room for future increases.

Dividend Potential

The dividend is sufficiently safe, but does it have enough juice to contribute to total returns? I'm looking for a combination of dividend yield and dividend growth, which is backed up by solid revenues and net income.

J.M. Smucker's dividend yield of 2.76% is better than 59% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 9% which is in line with their 5 year CAGR of 8%. This level of growth is at the lower end of the range I expect for stocks which yield 2.5% to 3%.

It is still totally acceptable, and shows management is committed to increasing the dividend at a steady rate every year.

Over the previous 3 years J.M. Smucker has seen its revenues grow at a 1% CAGR and net income by a 16% CAGR.

Of SJM's 3 main segments, consumer foods have been a drag on growth. Thankfully stable, low single digit growth in coffee as well as aggressive growth in pet foods have more than made up for the decreasing consumer food segment.

I expect to see this trend continue in upcoming years, with rapid transformation in the American public's consumer habits, and the continued growth of the pet food market. American's account for 1/3 rd of spending on pet food, and the sector is expected to continue growing faster than the economy in upcoming years.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, SJM's dividend has good potential for growth. The company is navigating a struggling consumer food segment, which it will have to address quickly. In the meantime the growth in the pet food sector will continue to make up for the struggling sector.

Dividend Summary

SJM's dividend strength score is 78 / 100. The stock is a well rounded dividend pick. Nothing exceptional, but a good balance of safety, dividend potential and growth in fundamentals.

If the stock has the potential for price appreciation, it would be a good candidate for my dividend portfolio.

Stock Strength

While I'm satisfied with SJM's prospects as a dividend investment, it would be foolish to disregard the stock's potential for capital appreciation.

I analyze fundamental factors --value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality-to assess whether the stock is likely to overperform or underperform the market in upcoming quarters.

This gives me a good indication of the timeliness in initiating a position. If the stock is likely to underperform in upcoming quarters, investors are better off delaying an investment until a more attractive opportunity presents itself.

Value

I always start with valuation. Before even considering the return on my capital, I'm concerned with the return of my capital. Overpaying for a stock generally results in subpar performance. If you bought a house for twice what it was worth, it will be much tougher for you to sell it for a profit than if you had bought it for half of what it's worth.

The same is true with stocks. "Buy low, sell high," is the most widespread investment maxim.

But what is low? And what is high? Looking at multiples of earnings, sales, cashflows in combination with the stock's dividend yield and buyback yield is a good place to start.

I then compare these to all US stocks to estimate value.

SJM has a P/E of 22.26x

P/S of 1.81x

P/CFO of 11.82x

Dividend yield of 2.76%

Buyback yield of 0.09%

Shareholder yield of 2.85%.

These values would suggest that SJM is more undervalued than 70% of stocks, which is good enough. While the shareholder yield isn't breathtaking, the multiples are well balanced and suggest potential for more appreciation.

The chart above suggests that SJM is trading around its 5 year average PE. However, in these later stages of the bull market, I expect non cyclical consumer stocks to continue outperforming. As we see more money move into the sector, I wouldn't be surprised to see SJM be rerated to 25x earnings.

When all is said and done, I believe SJM to be slightly undervalued to fairly valued, and expect remaining value to be realized in the upcoming 12 months.

Value Score: 70 / 100

Momentum

To many value investors, momentum is something which they feel they shouldn't concern themselves with. For a long time, I too was infected with the contrarian bug. You know that urge you have to try and catch falling knives?

There's a reason we use "catching a falling knife" as a metaphor: although you'll look cool when you succeed, most of the time, you'll get cut.

The simple truth is that 3 month, 6 month and 12 month momentum are great indicators of stock market performance in upcoming months.

Stocks which underperform the market will likely continue to underperform, while those which have the best relative strength will likely continue to outperform.

J.M. Smucker's price has increased by 19.37% these last 3 months, 22.04% these last 6 months & 15.96% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $123.11.

SJM has better momentum than 89% of stocks, which I find to be very encouraging. As you can see, during the last 12 months, until March, the stock's performance moved very closely to the index. Since March, the stock has beaten the S&P 500 by a handsome margin. This reflects my thesis, that more money is moving into the non cyclical sectors, as investors want more safety in their portfolios.

I expect SJM to continue beating the index, and wouldn't be surprised if the stock even became overvalued in the upcoming 12 months.

Momentum score: 89 / 100

Financial Strength

Investors looking to beef up the safety of their dividend portfolios shouldn't disregard financial strength. In times of distress, stocks with the strongest balance sheets will fare best.

SJM has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.1, which is better than 59% of stocks. Liabilities have changed by 18% during the last 12 months. Operating cashflow can cover 13.3% of SJM's liabilities.

Based on the above, SJM is more financially strong than 55% of U.S. listed stocks. While liabilities have increased more than 70% of stocks in the US, the low level of gearing allows the company some flexibility. The liability coverage is overage, and sufficient for the company to stay healthy throughout the business cycle.

Financial Strength Score: 55/100

Earnings Quality

I always run a few routine checks on earnings quality. Two of the easiest tells that earnings could suffer negatively in the next 12 months are: a high level of accruals and low levels of depreciation.

J.M. Smucker 's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.7% puts it ahead of 69% of stocks. Each year depreciation is worth about 53.6% of Capital Expenditure, putting it ahead of 18% of stocks. Each dollar of SJM's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 43% of stocks. This makes SJM's earnings quality better than 41% of stocks. While the earnings quality isn't anything to get excited about, it isn't awful either. The low levels of depreciation are somewhat made up for by the high amount of negative accruals. SJM's asset base is slightly less efficient than the median US stock. All considered, I don't expect strong pressures on earnings -positive or negative-- from these factors in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 41 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 80 / 100 which is comforting. The average financial strength and earnings quality are made up for by superior value and momentum. I expect SJM to continue trending higher throughout 2019, and therefore believe now is a good time to initiate a position.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 78 & a stock strength of 80, J.M. Smucker is a good choice for dividend investors. SJM is a well rounded stock, and if you're looking for something non-cyclical, with good fundamentals, decent dividend growth and potential for capital appreciation, this might be it.

