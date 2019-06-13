National Oilwell Varco: The Free Fall Begins

Oil prices could be subject to the vagaries of the global economy. That does not bode well.

Source: National Oilwell Varco

I have been calling for a slowdown in the global economy for a while now. Brent oil prices are in the low $60 range, down by over 25% off their Q3 2018 peak. The steady decline in industrial production is another sign of economic malaise. Investors could soon become worried about a decline in the demand for oil. That angst could pressure shares of National Oilwell Varco (NOV).

In December, Schlumberger (SLB) rang the alarm on North America and warned a decline in fracking activity could cause customers to retrench. That retrenchment occurred in Q4 2018 and leaked into Q1 2019. Halliburton's (HAL) Q1 revenue from North America grew 2% Q/Q, while Schlumberger's fell 3%. National Oilwell's total Q1 revenue of $1.9 billion declined 19% sequentially. Each of its key segments experienced revenue declines.

Revenue from Wellbore Technologies fell 9% due to pricing pressure and a decline in drilling activity in North America. A deferral in customer equipment deliveries hurt the Completion & Production Solutions segment. Total revenue from segments related to North America land drilling was about $1.4 billion, down 17% sequentially. The lack of drilling activity in the oil patch could create heightened competition and even more pricing pressure for oil services firms.

Revenue from Rig Technologies fell 25% due to a seasonal decline in service and repair work and a decline in offshore projects. Deepwater projects could languish until oil prices remain above $70 for an extended period. That could take a while unless external shocks spike oil prices higher. Overall, the company's revenue decline was more pronounced than firms with a more sizeable presence in North America. I believe the company's free fall could continue in Q2.

EBITDA Was Punished

While revenue free fell, the company's EBITDA was punished even harder. Gross profit was $356 million, down 37% Q/Q. Gross margin was 13%, down 400 basis points versus Q4 2018. SG&A expense of $304 million declined only 6%. The fallout was that EBITDA of $129 million fell 50% sequentially. EBITDA margin was 7%, down 400 basis points sequentially. The first quarter's results may have seemed like an anomaly, but if drilling activity does not pick up in the oil patch, then Q1 could become the norm.

I expect management to act swiftly to cut costs. The biggest opportunity could be in SG&A expense, which spiked to 16% of revenue versus 13% in Q4 2018. Management is experienced with cutting costs in order to product EBITDA margins and cash flow. I expect deep cost takeouts next quarter.

The Valuation Does Not Make Sense

NOV has an enterprise value of $10.4 billion and trades at over 12x last twelve months EBITDA. This is much more expensive than SLB and HAL who trade at 9x and 7x EBITDA, respectively. Both Halliburton and Schlumberger have healthier EBITDA margins, and their revenue declines have not been as pronounced as National Oilwell Varco's. I believe the market has not caught up to how awful the company's Q1 results were or how dismal the oil market could remain for the rest of 2019.

Conclusion

NOV is down about 50% Y/Y. Its free-falling revenue and EBITDA suggest the stock could fall further. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.