Department Of Justice Delays Cresco Labs/Origin House Deal

Origin House shares fell, increasing the merger premium, as a result of both the delay in closing and the risk that the merger agreement may be challenged by the DOJ.

The Department of Justice has issued a Second Request on the acquisition, significantly increasing the chances that the DOJ objects to the acquisition announced.

Cresco Labs plans to purchase Origin House in an all-stock deal with an announced value of C$1.1 billion.

All images are from Cresco Labs.

Summary

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced a C$1.1 billion acquisition of Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) in early April. I published details of this in my article, Billion Dollar Cannabis Acquisition: Cresco Labs Buys Origin House.

The deal was expected to close in June 2019, after a vote from Origin House shareholders. Origin House shareholders have now voted, with 99.6% support of the deal, including over 99% support from both share classes.

But the deal has hit a snag: The antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice has made a "Second Request" for information from the parties. The merger will be delayed until the end of a 30-day statutory waiting period after the parties comply with the Second Request.

On average, it takes three months to comply with a Second Request, suggesting a likely closing date in October 2019. However, Second Requests result in enforcement actions about 70% of the time. If they receive an enforcement action, Cresco Labs and Origin House will need to either settle with the DOJ (e.g., making certain promises or selling businesses as required) or challenge the action in court. This could further delay or potentially stop the merger.

Stock market reaction to the DOJ's Second Request was informative. Cresco Labs shares were virtually unchanged, even spiking initially after the news broke. Meanwhile, Origin House shares dropped approximately 10 percent, and the merger premium swelled from 9% to 21%, its highest total since the deal was announced.

Overall, investors should realize this deal is unlikely to close within the next couple months, and the chances of a DOJ intervention have increased significantly with the filing of the Second Request. This has resulted in a widening merger premium, reflecting the additional delays and the risk that this deal falls through.

The Deal and The Vote

Scores Labs announced their intention to purchase Origin House on April 1. The acquisition will be an all-stock deal with each Origin House shareholder receiving 0.8428 shares of Cresco Labs stock for each Origin House share.

This deal requires shareholder approval from two-thirds of Origin House votes and from a majority of shareholders in both of Origin House's share classes. After shareholder approval, the deal was expected to close in June 2019.

Origin House shareholders have now approved the deal, but it will not close in June 2019.

Origin House shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger, with 99.6% of votes cast in favor of the deal. This included support from 99.4% of the common shares which voted on the agreement, representing 43.6% of total common shares. The deal received 100% support from compressed shareholders, which includes insiders and others who owned shares prior to Origin House going public. To be approved, the deal needed support from two-thirds of all votes cast and needed support from a majority (50 percent plus one vote) of all shareholders in each share class, a goal that it easily met.

Antitrust Review

While Origin House shareholders approved the deal, the antitrust division of the Department of Justice was less impressed.

Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 ("HSR Act"), parties to a transaction over $90 million must notify the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice through an HSR filing. After this filing, the parties must observe a 30-day statutory waiting period before closing the transaction.

In this case, the DOJ received the HSR filing and, on June 10, sent a request for additional information ("Second Request") from Cresco Labs and Origin House. In effect, the DOJ is asking for more information on the deal so they can investigate whether or not the transaction will have anti-competitive effects. It's not clear what aspect of the deal may concern the DOJ, nor what anti-competitive effects the DOJ may be fearing.

“Consistent with other pending transactions in the cannabis industry, we have received a request for additional information from the Department of Justice regarding our acquisition of Origin House,” said Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell. “We are confident that we will be able to submit all requested documentation to the Department of Justice as soon as possible and continue toward closing of the transaction. As announced today, Origin House’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition. We look forward to combining our two companies and delivering on the significant opportunities we have to create shareholder value in the coming years.” Cresco Labs Press Release, June 11, 2019

In a press release, Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell characterized this Second Request as "consistent with other pending transactions in the cannabis industry." Indeed, Cannex (OTCQX:CNXXF) and 4Front issued a press release the same day which noted they were also in the process of complying with a Second Request from the Department of Justice.

"Origin House and Cresco Labs remain committed to completing the transaction and are confident that we will be able to submit all requested documentation to the Department of Justice as soon as possible. This combination of Origin House's and Cresco Labs' businesses represents an exciting opportunity for shareholders of both companies and we look forward to closing," said Marc Lustig, Chairman and CEO of Origin House. Origin House Press Release, June 11, 2019

Given the Second Request from the DOJ and given that Cresco Labs and Origin House will continue pursuing the merger, there are two primary questions here. First, what's the likelihood that this deal can be finalized? Second, when might this deal be finalized?

Source: New York State Bar Association Presentation.

Online sources suggest that only a small portion (about 3%) of HSR filings triggers a Second Request. A majority of those cases (over 70%) result in an enforcement action.

An enforcement action is any response from the DOJ to enforce antitrust laws. Based on the above statistics, it appears more likely than not that the DOJ will object to the deal as structured. This may require Cresco Labs to settle with the DOJ, to fight the DOJ in court, or to walk away from the potential merger. Settlements here could include making promises to take or not take certain actions, or may be more serious, such as having to sell off certain businesses in order to close the transaction.

It's unclear what triggered the DOJ's concern here, so it's speculative to guess at whether the DOJ might object to the merger. If I had to guess why the DOJ is interested, I would guess that the DOJ may be concerned that the Cresco Labs/Origin House merger might give the merged entity an anti-competitive market share in California, such as in the California cannabis distribution market.

On average, it takes three months to comply with a Second Request from the Department of Justice. This suggests that the Cresco Labs/Origin House may close in approximately September or October 2019.

Reaction

When Cresco Labs and Origin House announced the voting results and the DOJ's Second Request, their shares moved in opposite directions.

Immediately after announcing, Origin House shares dropped from an ~4% gain on the day to a 7% loss. Meanwhile, Cresco Labs shares initially spiked on the news, before settling down to approximately where they were prior to the announcement.

If this deal is closed, Origin House shares will each turn into 0.8428 Cresco Labs shares. Since this deal was announced, the deal has carried a merger premium of approximately 10-15% and was down to slightly under 10% at closing prices on June 10. When the DOJ's Second Request was announced, that merger premium more than doubled to 21% at close on June 11, its widest total since the merger was announced.

This increasing premium reflects that the merger will be delayed and also reflects an increased chance that the merger needs to be amended or perhaps even abandoned.

Overall, this is poor news for Origin House. In a best-case scenario, the merger will go through but be delayed from its original June 2019 closing to perhaps September or October. But this action also raises other potential scenarios, with a potential worst-case scenario that the deal will not proceed with Cresco Labs and Origin House remaining independent companies.

The DOJ action here also may be a signal the government is paying more attention to the consolidation in the cannabis sector. This could increase the chance that other deals, perhaps including the Canopy Growth (CGC) purchase of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), also are subject to increased scrutiny from the government.

As of this writing, Origin House shares trade at U$6.70/share, while Origin House shareholders would receive U$8.02/share in Cresco Labs shares (at current values) if this deal closes as announced - a 20% merger premium. Timing of that closing is uncertain, however, with Cresco Labs suggesting that, "it is now expected that the Transaction will be completed in the coming months."

Happy investing!

The Growth Operation: Helping Investors Make Smart Investments in the Booming Cannabis Sector We are the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. We recently launched in-depth comparisons of both Canadian LPs and U.S. multi-state operators for investors interested in this rapid growth sector. Join us to get daily cannabis news, exclusive access to my cannabis portfolio, exclusive in-depth coverage including coverage of Harborside, Green Thumb, iAnthus, Trulieve, Curaleaf, and more. SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.