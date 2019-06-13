Amyris, Inc. - Taking It All In

Much has transpired with Amyris Inc. this year.

Amyris was kind enough to allow me to attend BioDisrupt 2019 at their Emeryville headquarters. The day provided a fresh perspective of Amyris’ business, their path to profitability, and an up close look at their technology. There was a large amount of information to digest that day (four filings). Since then Amyris has traded down as investors wait for signs of their future. Grab a cup of coffee and let’s take look at Amyris Inc.

What is Amyris?

Let’s start with a question whose answer has changed over the years: What is Amyris? Amyris is a biosynthetic ingredient manufacturer. In their specific case, it means that they modify yeast to produce traditionally high cost (and generally unsustainable) molecules at drastically reduced prices in a manner that is eco-friendly.

Amyris has spent a decade (and over a billion dollars) developing a process, genetic database, and programming language to produce (by fermentation) pure compounds instead of farming or harvesting from the wild. Once in pursuit of biofuels, Amyris now focuses on high cost molecules, mostly based on terpenes, derived from sugar. Their most successful product is Biossance, a high-end skincare line sold at Sephora. They currently have a sweetener product, to be retailed as PureCane, which has begun selling through partners in Brazil and is expected to yield significant sales.

Products also in the works include HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharide, a breast milk derivative) and a baby/mom skincare line we will discuss later.

Amyris has as many as twenty other molecules in development, including CBD (for which they have received $10MM of $300MM promised milestone payments).

Platform

Amyris’ value comes from their platform. At BioDisrupt, Joel Cherry (then President of R&D) gave a breakdown of what makes Amyris’ the only successful company at commercializing biosynthetically produced molecules.

Amyris has custom software that assembles yeast DNA to turn the metabolic process into chemical reactions that go from sugar to the desired organic molecule. A robot builds the strains of DNA which is then tested in house to verify the desired molecule is produced and production is optimized.

Cherry said that “in 2008, 20 designs would take a talented scientist 3 weeks. Now, with software we can design thousands of organisms in just 10 minutes or so.”

Amyris’ software uses what they call Genotype Specification Language (GSL). At BioDisrupt many staff referred to GSL as “Python for DNA,” likening their engineering process to computer programming. Amyris’ GSL code library contains more than 200,000 DNA elements they can link into complete cellular programs. With GSL, Amyris creates thousands of variations of DNA sequences and transfers them into live yeast. Over the last decade Amyris has built a library of custom DNA processes. These processes used to cost $100/replicant, now just one dollar. This genetic library allows Amyris to build DNA sequences out of previously discovered building blocks. In this way, each new molecule’s development furthers the database and increases Amyris’ technological moat.

Amyris is presently able to engineer 1,000-1,500 organisms every two weeks. Cherry said this level of production represents a 100x throughput increase and a 100x cost reduction from their early days. When strains (also known as replicants) are created there is no guarantee that they will be successful. Amyris is looking for high performance molecules that have high yield results. Some replicants may produce the desired molecule but at too low of a rate, or with an undesired byproduct, or may produce at such a high rate that they kill themselves in the process. That’s where high speed screening comes in.

Screening of the replicants is automated. Replicants are tested in small batches initially. Only 0.1% go on to testing at commercial scale. Currently, Amyris uses statistical modeling and machine learning to build predictive models on 200,000 liter fermentation tank performance.

The combination of GSL and Amyris’ screening process has reduced product development cost 90%, lowered time to market by 80%, and increased per person productivity by 500%.

Cherry described Amyris’ total technology platform as

“the goose that lays the golden eggs.”

Amyris has 543 issued patents with 297 pending. Cherry believes Amyris is 3-5 years of development ahead of any competition. In a way, Amyris is the Big Data of biosynthesis.

Eduardo Alvarez, Amyris’ COO, closed out BioDisrupt by describing Amyris’ strengths. Alvarez said it took only $2MM capex to develop their sweetener because of what they have learned as they developed and commercialized eight molecules.

“We do the hard things really well. Next year, we will have 10 molecules.” - Eduardo Alvarez

Alvarez highlighted their ability to create pure forms of their molecules and stated that their Reb M (PureCane) is the most pure in the industry. Alvarez stated that their production will double this year among their five factories.

Business Update

CEO John Melo began BioDisrupt by addressing the elephant in the room: accounting problems. Melo announced that KPMG is working all the way back to 2017 to double check the numbers since the Ginkgo deal ended. Upon completion of the currently due and past financials, KPMG will be replaced by BDO going forward. Melo said the switch would reduce accounting fees by about two thirds. What wasn’t mentioned was that in reopening 2017 and 2018, KPMG has anchored Amyris’ share price and complicated finances to the point of triggering penalties. Melo stressed that cash is unaffected and that the review is strictly accounting changes.

Last week Amyris appointed Jonathan Wolter as interim CFO. Wolter was once International Controller of KPMG, his presence as interim CFO will likely smooth out an otherwise rough ride with KPMG. Interestingly, Wolter’s LinkedIn states he has experience “negotiating and managing over twenty-five M&A events.” FLG Partners states that Wolter has experience “assisting a $14 billion national bank restate its previously-issued financial statements.” Wolter’s role is unlikely to develop into a permanent position and should be viewed as a necessary step to allow the company to regain SEC/Nasdaq compliance. FLG has already listed Amyris as a client. Wolter himself has the internet presence of my 90 year old grandmother, but FLG’s web site has kindly provided his raison d’être (as far as Amyris is concerned): he is only two degrees of separation from John Doerr. FLG lists Eric Keller as their only Advisory Partner. Erik Keller is former COO of Kleiner Perkins, of which John Doerr is the Chairman.

Amyris has recently been successful in exchanging or retiring a glut of convertible notes. One set waived timely filing requirements until 7/22/19 for the 2018 10k and March 10Q. The company may be required to pay a 25%premium on the principal.

John Doerr picked up most of Amyris’ debt through Foris Ventures. Amyris now has no debt overhang until 2021 and is in the process of moving all debt to the hands of insiders while looking for the best, shareholder friendly way, that is also good for the company.

Amyris extended a note with Total. The new note is due June 14th and should provide an interim update on finances when it is settled.

Sale or Merger?

Amyris has considered selling brands or merging with large partners and provided credibility to the sale/merger idea by bringing Marc Weidner (Managing Director of BNP Parabis, Head of Food & Beverage Mergers & Acquisitions) to one of their BioDisrupt panels. As Biossance’s value continues to rise, an IPO or sale could provide a huge war chest for Amyris going forward. Melo compared Biossance to Drunk Elephant and said that Unilever has valued Drunk Elephant at $1 Billion. Amyris is laying the foundation for a possible sale or IPO by making Biossance a separate legal entity, both of which would unlock value for current shareholders.

Weidner cited statistics that show: 34% CAGR for legal marijuana market through 2025, an estimated CBD market of $22B in 2022, and an 80% share price performance in the top five North American cannabis companies. Weidner said “there have been a number of partnerships and M&A in the space.” Weidner stated that large companies like Pepsi and Walgreens have built, bought, or are waiting to see how the market matures. Weidner ended his presentation with a slide that asked “is CBD a brand or an ingredient story? How far/fast will the industry consolidate?”

Wolter’s arrival as interim CFO adds more credibility to the sale/merger idea given his extensive M&A experience.

It should be noted that at least one representative of Johnson & Johnson was present at BioDisrupt.

“There are no public clean skincare brands… Every time one thinks about going public, they get bought out… Our board and shareholders are extremely committed to drive it like crazy.” – John Melo

Partner Relationships Strong

Amyris’ relationship with Sephora is strong thanks to Catherine Gore (President of Biossance) and Cindy Deily (VP of Skincare Merchandising – Sephora) having a decade long relationship. Deily said that “Clean at Sephora” is their fastest growing category as brands seek out clean ingredient makers.

Amyris is planning to launch Pipette, their new mom/baby skincare line, at BuyBuyBaby in August and may also begin sales on Amazon shortly thereafter.

Adding Lisa Qi (see below) to the BOD ensures they will remain the supplier of her Native Beauty brand in China.

Raízen has entered into a supply agreement and potential joint venture with Amyris to produce and sell zero calorie sweeteners globally. Raízen itself is a JV between Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell.

Additional partners present at BioDisrupt included: Andre Boss of DSM, Roger Barnett of Shaklee (using Amyris’ sweetener in a consumer product), and Givaudan (also a sweetener partner). Barnett highlighted that it took only three months to go to market with Amyris.

Gary Smith, former co-CEO of Red Bull, was also present at BioDisrupt and is working on CBD beverages since selling Big Red to Dr. Pepper. Smith said that finding a nanoencapsulated CBD molecule that is soluble and doesn’t separate has been his biggest challenge. Smith’s presence indicates he thinks he has found his partner in Amyris.

Show Me the Money

Revenues (mostly from Biossance and PureCane) are currently a black box situation. Until KPMG finishes the financials they will remain speculative.

To get solid numbers, look for the 10k/10q filings that are likely to come out over the next 40 days. Also, don’t forget to see how the last of Amyris’ debt is handled. The more insiders that take on Amyris’ debt, the better the outlook for the company.

Shares Outstanding

Numbers have been thrown around suggesting that the fully diluted share count is 171 million (Melo at BioDisrupt) to 181 million (Melo at B. Riley investor conference). Exercising warrants and convertibles would be a double edged sword for Amyris. Shareholders would be burned in the short term as their patience would be met with significant dilution while the balance sheet would suddenly become much more attractive. Similar to my previous article on Enphase Energy, the possibility exists that investors may not care about the dilution for long as the pie may become much larger. Melo expects to reduce debt from$149MM to about $90MM by the end of the year.

Board of Directors/Management Changes

Amyris has swapped out two board members associated with their previous biofuel business in favor of direct to consumer experts. Joining the board is Lisa Qi of Darling Family’s Native Beauty, who has built a direct to consumer business with billions in sales, and Jim McCann of 1-800-Flowers. Jim has positioned himself as a CBD infrastructure investor in addition to building a household name brand. Lisa Qi could be planning on expanding her product offerings that use Amyris ingredients.

“We want to work with Amyris to introduce the best product to our consumers.” – Lisa Qi

Management changes have stretched beyond just the board as Joel Cherry, President of R&D, has stepped down to start his own company and been replaced with Sunil Chandran, VP of R&D. The change was effective June 7th. Chandran wasted no time in inking a deal with Berkeley Lights (Amyris’ next door neighbor) to speed strain development by as much as 10x. The market responded (as of the writing of this article) by rewarding Amyris with a bump in share price, likely because an increase of strain development will unlock the remainder of the $300MM milestone payments from Lavvan much quicker. The Berkeley Lights technology will also speed screening of Amyris’ other molecules going forward.

With Wolter’s appointment as interim CFO, former CFO Kathleen Valiasek was appointed as Chief Business Officer. Arguments that the appointment is a pro or con will be made moot in time as Amyris’ financials and revenue streams become common knowledge. The role of CBO in biotech/pharma is often to pursue M&A or partnerships. Valiasek’s appointment may mean that the current accounting situation needed someone with a single focus and that the pursuit of new deals could not be postponed.

Path to Profitability

Many promises of revenue and profitability have been made over the years that did not come true. Amyris’ share price was obliterated at the hand of those broken promises. When dealing with turnaround stories it is often difficult to take a bite before the company has shown a clear path to profitability. With Amyris, their bottom appears to have come and gone as debt concerns have been reasonably handled and removed the possibility of bankruptcy. Now, armed with both ingredient sales and a growing portfolio of consumer brands, Amyris has the opportunity to show healthy monetization of the development process they have painstakingly created.

With the technology platform as the moat, Amyris has only just begun to deliver on profitable growth. When the financials are amended and released investors should look to Biossance/squalene and sweetener sales as the sign of near term possibilities. Pipette, CBD and HMO will round out the projections.

Reading Between the Lines

BioDisrupt was as much about what wasn’t said as it was about what was. Bringing outside partners and representatives from private companies allowed Amyris to share messages that public companies generally cannot.

There were many references to THC throughout BioDisrupt. The Lavvan deal may currently be stated as a CBD deal, but once regulatory issues are smoothed out (and members of one BioDisrupt panel believed that to be a non-issue over time) the work being done currently to produce CBD will lay the foundation (and shorten the time to market) for THC as an ingredient. Amyris can already make CBD without THC. Soon, they will likely make THC without CBD. The ability to make pure forms of each is key to supplying large commercial scale (and pharmaceutical) clients with the ingredients they need. Melo told a story about Amyris cofounder Jack Newman introducing Melo to the idea of THC long ago. Melo didn’t think it would be a viable product opportunity for the company but summed up the progression with “and now here we are.”

Sweetener sales are likely ramping as we wait for the financials to be sorted out. It was announced at BioDisrupt that the Raízen deal will replace previously planned manufacturing plant Brotas 2 with one specialty ingredients plant and one plant dedicated to sweetener. Raízen has the ability to provide the JV with the cheapest source of sugar in the world. It should be noted that the Raízen deal automatically terminates 12/31/19 if closing conditions are not met.

Melo said that Amyris is working on selling cake and brownie mix as well as sachets and baking sweetener in Brazil and is eyeing China as the next step in capturing market share. Lisa Qi will no doubt be tapped to bring sweetener products directly to Chinese customers.

Also left mostly between the lines was the Lavvan partnership. Etan Bendheim, CEO of Lavvan, was kind enough to announce that they had updated their often bemoaned website and revealed a board of advisors. The big money and/or corporate backers of the company remain a mystery to this day. I think you will see more color on the backers as the regulatory landscape and social acceptability of CBD/THC evolve. I’ll spare you the math, but you should understand that through fermentation Amyris can produce CBD at a far lower cost than traditional methods and without the risk of crop failures. When I ran the numbers on the back of a napkin I came up with something in the 1/100th the cost range. Also, fermentation can be set up virtually anywhere on a small footprint.

Let’s also take a moment to evaluate insider activity. The market has discounted Melo’s words but there are actions taking place that speak louder. Amyris has placed almost all of their considerable debt in the hands of insiders and plans to place the remainder in the hands of insiders. The day may come where it is necessary to convert shares to absolve the debt, but that occurrence can be viewed as nothing but a new belief in the company and its ability to become profitable. If insiders like John Doerr didn’t believe that the notes (and potential additional shares) they are buying would hold greater future value, then they would they buy them? It’s that simple.

Amyris has many different irons in the fire. Beauty, sweetener, HMO, CBD, you name it. Each has the potential to be worth more than their entire market cap. With a clean balance sheet, Amyris will have the strength to see their various endeavors to fruition.

Case Studies

At BioDisrupt I was provided with samples of two Biossance products, PureCane sachets, and chocolate truffles (by Feve of San Francisco) made using PureCane. Over the last several weeks I have tested the products personally as well as distributed them to friends and family for their opinions.

The Biossance skincare products have yielded superior results for my wife (who can be very discerning). Her skin is smoother and more vibrant since she began using it daily. Her exact words were, “I wish you hadn’t given me that Biossance stuff, because it isn’t cheap but now I need it.”

PureCane has proven to be a very pleasant experience. Melo’s claims that it tastes better than sugar may well be shared by the market in short order. I don’t usually use sweetener in my coffee, but for the sake of my readers I have been including it recently. PureCane is very strong and does not require much to make a difference. That difference is nothing but a positive experience that tastes great while consuming and leaves a pleasant aftertaste for the rest of the morning. I look forward to additional products to sample that use PureCane as their sweetener.

The Feve chocolates made with PureCane were amazing. Amazing.

Conclusion

The market seems to have had a difficult time valuing Amyris recently. The market certainly no longer believes Amyris will go bankrupt as their share price has doubled off of the bottom.

Where the future value of the share price will go remains undetermined until financials are brought up to date. Let’s be clear, the past financials may not turn out to be pretty but having the kinks worked out will allow for current and future revenues to guide share price going forward. The market is giving Amyris a low value today. Amyris’ entire market cap could be swallowed by the present value of a Biossance IPO or sale tomorrow.

Investors will do well to pay attention to what Amyris’ insiders are doing with their money. Insider activity shows faith in Amyris’ ability to weather the current conditions and come out the other side much more valuable.

June 14th and July 22 may be key dates for Amyris’ financials. Continue to read between the lines.

Call me crazy, but I am long Amyris.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRS, ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.