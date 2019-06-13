VGSNX May Be The Best Institutional Equity REIT Fund

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Institutional Shares (VGSNX) is a good choice for institutional investors, for individuals that can meet the $5M minimum investment, or for investors that have it as an option through a retirement plan. For other investors, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund in either the investor (VGSIX), Admiral shares (VGSLX), or ETF (VNQ) variants are alternatives that track the same index. The Vanguard equity REIT funds combine extensive holdings breadth within the US equity real estate sector along with low expenses that make them arguably the best choice for a US equity REIT index fund.

Vanguard vs. the Rest

VGSNX tracks the MSCI US IM Real Estate 25/50 Index. The index includes essentially any type of equity REIT with the MSCI methodology document saying "The MSCI US REIT Index includes securities with exposure to core real estate (e.g. residential and retail properties) as well as securities with exposure to other types of real estate (e.g. casinos, theaters)." The result is a fund with well over 180 different holdings. The index also limits the weight of any one holding to 25% and the combined weight of all 5% or greater holdings to 50%.

While equity REIT index funds all follow slightly different indices, the indices basically come in just two flavors.

The first flavor is funds that include every type of equity REIT. Vanguard's fund is one of these types of offerings. Over the last decade, there has been a spate of reorganizing companies (Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are two that spring to mind) as REITs for the tax advantages. This "include everything" flavor of REIT index fund includes many of these "new" style REITs such as data center companies, wireless tower stocks, outdoor advertising companies, forestry and wood/pulp product stocks, and private for-profit prison companies. In addition to the Vanguard fund, the other large equity REIT index funds that include all types of equity REITs are the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), and iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF).

The second flavor of REITs are funds that include mainly just the traditional type of companies you think of in the real estate sector. These funds are mainly comprised of office, commercial, residential, recreational, and public storage REITs. For example, the Dow Jones REIT index RWR says the following:

The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index tracks the performance of publicly traded REITs and REIT-like securities and is designed to serve as a proxy for direct real estate investment, in part by excluding companies whose performance may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate."

We can see how that could be interpreted to exclude companies like private prisons which derive their value from government contracts or wireless tower stocks that derive their value from wireless carrier capital expenditures.

The result of these index differences is most pronounced when it comes to wireless tower companies. Looking at VGSNX's top holdings, we see the largest individual holding is American Tower (AMT) with Crown Castle (CCI) also in the top ten. Just outside the top ten, at number 11, is SBA Communications (SBAC). Note that the top holding is simply another fund that tracks the same index and mirrors VGSNX itself.

(Graphic source: Fund website, empty space in graphic condensed by author)

Despite the big difference in index composition, performance between the funds has been very similar. Vanguard, tracking a larger index, returned annual average performance within only 14bps of RWR which tracks one of the smaller more exclusive REIT indices.

Ticker 3YR Avg. Ann. Perf. 5 YR Avg. Ann. Perf. 10 YR Avg. Ann. Perf. VGSNX 5.74% 8.79% 18.33% SCHH 5.2%% 8.83% n/a IYR 7.65% 9.19% 17.47% XLRE 7.92% n/a n/a RWR 5.04% 8.66% 18.19% ICF 6.01% 9.90% 18.77%

(Source: Fund websites)

Despite seemingly big differences between the indices, we wonder if there really are any when it comes to performance?

Summary

We think the style of REIT indices that track the broader definition of an equity REIT are investors' best bet. They are simple to define and manage - if it's legally a REIT it's in. Additionally, they provide the most diversification. Of the broad equity REIT funds to choose from, VGSNX (and most of the rest of the Vanguard family) is the cheapest.

Ticker Expense Ratio VGSNX .10% VNQ .12% SCHH .07% IYR .42% RWR .25% XLRE .13% ICF .34%

(Source: Fund websites)

Funds like IYR and ICF are just too expensive to be taken seriously for a simple REIT index. For investors that want a narrower index, SCHH looks like the best bet. Just be aware that if you are building a portfolio of index funds, you may have stocks that overlap if you mix and match index families. For example, if you use a REIT index fund that tracks one of the MSCI indices and then add in other index funds that use Dow Jones indices like the iShares US Financials ETF (IYF), you'll get a double dose of American Tower Corp. as it appears in both funds since the different index providers classify the stock differently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SCHH, AMT, SBAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You'll note in our disclosure we hold both VNQ (in older taxable accounts) and SCHH. We own individual tower and datacenter stocks so fees, not index composition differences determined our choice.