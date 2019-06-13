A Pair Of Banks With 4% Dividend Yields For Income Investors

F.N.B. Corporation common shares are the best option in our opinion but both companies have attractions for income oriented investors.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is a $769 million community bank with a 4.11% dividend yield although at a higher valuation and with some additional risk.

In our research on community and regional banks, we occasionally come across institutions that, while not meeting our portfolio criteria for growth and valuation nonetheless present solid opportunities for income-oriented investors to gain meaningful dividend yield while balancing limited risk against modest appreciation potential through incremental growth in the underlying businesses.

In this article, we present two such financial institutions serving areas of the eastern United States that offer incremental growth opportunities, reasonable valuations, and well secured dividend yields in excess of 4.0%.

F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is the holding company for First National Bank, a $33 billion regional bank primarily serving Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Maryland.

Source: F.N.B. Corporation Annual Report (2018)

F.N.B. has a long record of earnings growth which, while not especially remarkable in comparison to the broader banking sector, is nonetheless indicative of the company’s stability and ability to sustain its robust dividend. The current annual dividend rate of $0.48 represents a payout ratio of approximately 40%.

Source: F.N.B. Corporation Annual Report (2018)

The growth in earnings follows a similarly longstanding record of incremental growth in revenues and net operating income.

Source: F.N.B. Corporation Annual Report (2018)

Asset quality is also strong with charge-offs running at an annual rate of 0.25% of loans – well within the broader industry trend – and the allowance for loan losses at year end ($180 million) a solid three times nonaccrual loans ($59 million).

The company’s shares have underperforming the broader banking sector over the last two years after having generally tracked segment performance, as reflected in the following table:

Source: F.N.B. Corporation Annual Report (2018)

The result is a current valuation that is modest on both an absolute and relative basis. Indeed, based on our projection of forward earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.20, the current price to forward earnings ratio at the low end of our range is only 10. In addition, the current market share price is almost exactly equal to book value although, due to the company’s acquisitive history, it’s 1.7 times tangible book value.

Nonetheless, the company’s operating performance metrics remain reasonably good with return on assets of 1.1% and return on equity of 8.0%. The company’s lower return on equity (which we calculate on total equity, not tangible equity) reflects the company’s higher than usual 13.9% equity-to-assets ratio.

F.N.B. Corporation has also maintained a stable net interest margin around 3.4% over the last few years despite rising benchmark interest rates. Indeed, this is reflective of an added attraction of the company from an income perspective: the company’s asset and liability portfolios are structured such that changes in benchmark interest rates whatever their direction are expected to have a very mild impact on the company’s net interest income, as reflected in the following table:

Source: F.N.B. Corporation Annual Report (2018)

The limited exposure to changes in interest rates, either positive or negative, provides stability to the company’s earnings and, thus, to the company’s dividend.

Interestingly, F.N.B. also has a series of exchange traded preferred shares outstanding – the Series E (FNB.PE) fixed-to-floating non-cumulative redeemable preferred stock. The preferred shares, originally issued in 2013, offer a yield on redemption value of 7.25% and are callable by the bank on February 15, 2024. The dividend floats after that date at 4.6% plus three month LIBOR.

The preferred shares trade at a significant premium to their redemption value ($28.00 versus $25.00, respectively) with an effective yield to call of approximately 4.4%. In this context, we find the company’s common shares more compelling than the preferred shares from a total potential return perspective despite the preferred share’s higher standing in the capital structure, especially since the preferred shares are non-cumulative. In our view, the preferred shares will also likely be redeemed unless interest rates fall significantly and risk premiums expand in the interim limiting any opportunity for holders to benefit from the floating dividend feature.

In summary, we find few reasons to believe the company’s business is at risk of instability or the dividend is not well secured by earnings. While the company’s incremental growth prospects are not the most compelling when considering the community and regional bank landscape, the company’s 4.15% dividend yield is well protected while the modest valuation affords limited downside risk and the potential for long-term capital appreciation through incremental growth in the business. This combination of factors should appeal strongly to income-oriented investors.

Harleysville Financial Corporation

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTC:HARL) is a $769 million community bank serving the region to the northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company is a true community bank with all but one of its nine banking branch offices are located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. However, as a smaller community bank, the company’s financial disclosures tend to be more limited than larger financial institutions and require a level of additional research to fully understand the bank’s operations.

Harleysville’s historical profitability has supported the company’s robust dividend with reasonably consistent earnings per share over the last decade. The increase in benchmark interest rates coupled with ongoing interest earning asset growth over the last couple years has certainly benefited the company as earnings per share have risen.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

We project the company’s earnings per share for the current year will fall in the range of $2.00 to $2.20, a decent increase over the prior year that also reduces the forward dividend payout ratio to less than 50%.

The company’s operating performance is similar to other community banks with a return on assets and return on equity of approximately 1.0% and 11.2%, respectively, based on our forward earnings projections. The higher return on equity, in contrast to F.N.B., results from a still reasonable equity-to-assets ratio of 9.3%.

The company’s current valuation is also relatively modest at 1.2 times tangible book value and roughly 11 times forward earnings per share.

On the other hand, Harleysville is more sensitive to changes in benchmark interest rates than F.N.B. which could place pressure on net interest margins and earnings in the event benchmark interest rates declined back towards the lows of only a couple years ago. We don’t consider this outcome especially likely despite recent speculation that benchmark rates may be cut, but it’s a necessary consideration. In addition, even though earnings declined during the low interest rate period after the housing crisis, declines in net interest margin from current levels would be partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio over the last several years. In a worst case scenario, earnings may decline and the payout ratio rise, but we don’t see a realistic scenario that would place the company’s dividend at risk.

We also note that Harleysville’s allowance for loan losses are not especially large when compared to the company’s past due loans, the majority of which are more than 90 days past due. The company’s $14.2 million in past due loans and $1.2 million in charge-offs contrasts sharply with only $3.9 million in accumulated allowance for loan losses.

Source: Harleysville Financial Corporation Annual Report (2018)

Still, Harleysville remains a well capitalized bank with the capacity to absorb additional provisions for loan losses should these become necessary without placing the company’s dividend at risk. In the meantime, incremental growth in the core business (especially should interest rates continue to rise) in combination with a strong 4.11% dividend yield should provide long-term shareholders with satisfactory investment returns.

Conclusions

F.N.B. Corporation is, in our opinion, the superior option for income-oriented investors based on the company’s historical stability, relative insensitivity to changes in benchmark interest rates (whether positive or negative), and robust allowance for loan losses compared to nonaccrual loans. However, either bank should be attractive to income oriented-investors seeking robust and secure dividend yields coupled with the potential for incremental growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FNB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.