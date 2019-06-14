Majestic Wine Plc Posts Respectable FY'19 Results And Dangles The Possibility Of A Special Dividend

The sum-of-the-parts, consisting of a future-oriented growth engine and a legacy retail business about to be converted to a pile of cash, is highly compelling.

Management suspended the regular dividend and suggested the possibility of a special dividend pending the outcome of the ongoing disposal process of Majestic retail.

Majestic Wine plc is London-listed with ticker AIM:WINE. The company reported its 2019 fiscal year results on June 13, 2019 consistent with the U.K. tax year-end of April 5th.

The Majestic management team, led by CEO Rowan Gormley, is refreshingly clear and transparent in its communication style. They not only present "Highlights" but also "Lowlights" and "Worth Considering." In other words, they give investors the full picture. Usefully, they also provide a clear EBIT bridge to current year earnings.

Although group profits fell, this was primarily due to the planned GBP 5m increase in marketing spending to attract new customers at Naked, the subscription-based online wine merchant. As illustrated in the graphic below, the company expects a 4x payback from these expenditures over the customer lifetime.

Source: 2019 Full Year Results & Investor Presentation

Perhaps the best news for investors from the FY'19 results is that Naked Wines - the division which shall become the core business following the disposal of Majestic retail - remains in excellent health. Naked grew its top-line by 14.5%. Even more impressively, repeat customer contribution was up 18% to GBP 41 million.

Also interesting to investors is the prospect of a cash payout from part of the proceeds of the retail divestment. According to the press release: "Whilst we remain in the process of completing the realisation of value from Majestic we have suspended the dividend. If a sale of Majestic completes we will pay a special dividend in place of the final."

While the payment of a potentially large special dividend would underpin the stock's valuation in the short run, we wonder whether management intends to resume regular dividend payments thereafter. We would prefer to see the company's cash allocated inward - toward the strong growth of Naked Wines - versus being returned to investors.

On the retail side, Majestic grew by a respectable 1.5% despite challenging UK conditions in the fiscal year just ended. The retail business lost c. 1% off the gross profit margin, taking it down to 21.8%. This was due to a combination of product mix, footfall investment, subscription programmes, and further establishing its own brands. The FY'19 retail results should all fall within the range of acceptable outcomes for Majestic's potential owners, who are likely sharpening their pencils in preparations for final bids. Media has reported strong competition for the asset from the likes of Elliott Advisors, OpCapita, and Fortress.

Regarding the sale of retail and re-focus on Naked, CEO Gormley commented: "Majestic Wine started life with a disruptive model that challenged the status quo. Now is the right time to do it again under the Naked brand."

Although the initial market reaction to the full year earnings publication was muted, at least one UK broker put its target price under review for upward revision, citing satisfaction with in-line results, the momentum in the retail disposal process, and the prospect of a special dividend.

We agree. The sum-of-the-parts, consisting of a future-oriented growth engine and a legacy retail business about to be converted into a pile of cash, is highly compelling. (Please see our prior article for detailed analysis.) Majestic investors can be forgiven for looking forward to a promising harvest this autumn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long majestic wine. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I advise a fund which may establish a position in the security mentioned in this article.