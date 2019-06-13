Huge Indian Droughts And Strengthening Brazilian Real Indicate Higher Sugar Prices

There is a good chance for sugar prices and related assets, such as the Teucrium Sugar Fund or the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN to keep on growing in the foreseeable future.

The sugar prices haven't done well over the last year. After a brief bull run that occurred in late September and the first two decades of October, the price of the sweet commodity started to decline again. Two important investment tools that truck the sugar prices, Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) and iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG), are down by 9.47% and 7.16%, respectively. However, two weeks ago, sugar prices started to grow again. And, two important fundamental factors that affect two main sugar-producing countries indicate that, this time, the bull run may be even stronger than the last autumn one.

Data by YCharts

The weak sugar prices are related to very good sugar cane crops and high levels of sugar production (chart below). Although the sugar demand keeps on growing year after year, the sugar market remains in a surplus. The only exception was the 2015/16 sugar season. Just a small reminder, sugar prices increased from $10 in August of 2015 to $24 in October of 2016.

Source: own processing, using data of USDA

This year, there is a good chance for another sugar market deficit. The chart below shows the 2018/19 season sugar production by country. The world's biggest sugar producer was India that was responsible for 18.48% of global sugar production, followed by Brazil (16.49%) and the European Union (10.16%).

Source: own processing, using data of USDA

The good news for sugar prices (and, unfortunately, bad news for Indian people) is that there is a huge wave of extremely hot temperatures accompanied by a delayed arrival of the monsoon season and catastrophic droughts in India right now. The maps below show the Vegetation Health Index (VHI) and Drought-Related Stress. As can be seen, a major part of India is impacted by medium to harsh drought conditions. As a result, the vegetation index indicates severe damages to the crops.

Source: NOAA STAR

The map below shows the intensity of sugar production in individual Indian states. The highest sugar production is related to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, followed by Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. And, while Uttar Pradesh is not affected by the current droughts too much, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and parts of Tami Nadu are severely affected.

Source: vsisugar.com

The problem for Indian sugar production is especially the drought in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is India's most important sugar-producing region. It accounted for 36.6% of Indian sugar production last season and for 41.5% of Indian sugar production the season before (picture below). However, according to the newest estimates, Maharashtra sugar production may decline by 40% in the 2019/20 season. Last year, 40% of Maharashtra sugar production equaled approximately 2.2% of global sugar production. Moreover, further production declines should be expected also in other major Indian sugar-producing regions, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Tami Nadu. It is estimated that approximately 43% of India is impacted by a drought right now. The worst situation is in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Although the May USDA sugar market report estimates that the 2019/20 sugar production should be almost in line with the 2018/19 season, it is possible to expect that this estimate will be revised downwards, given the recent news from India. Moreover, a drought, although less severe, has struck also Thailand, sugar producer no. 4. And, in Maharashtra, dry weather should prevail for the next seven days, according to Accuweather.

In Brazil, the weather is much more favorable, and the sugar cane crop is expected to be good. However, there is another factor in favor of higher sugar prices at play. The Brazilian Real (BRL) has been strengthening lately (chart below). As the Brazilian sugar producers have the majority expenses denominated in BRL, weak BRL enables them to produce sugar at lower USD denominated costs, which means that they can produce sugar profitably at lower USD denominated sugar prices. However, as the BRL strengthens, their USD denominated costs increase, creating pressure for the sugar prices to grow.

Source: XE.com

It is believed that several important economic reforms, especially the pension system reform, could be passed later this year. For example, Commerzbank expects that if the reform passes, the USD/BRL exchange rate may decline to the 3.6 level by the end of this year. However, a simple look at the chart shows that there is an important support level in the 3.6 area. After it is broken, I wouldn't be surprised by a move somewhere to the 3.1 area, where the next major support is located. Such a significant strengthening of the BRL should be very positive for sugar prices (and coffee prices as well).

Both the drought in India and strengthening BRL are fundamentals positive for the sugar prices. This is good news for Teucrium Sugar Fund and iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN, probably two easiest ways to invest in sugar. The iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex. The Teucrium Sugar Fund invests directly in sugar futures. In order to eliminate the negative impacts of contango, it invests in sugar futures contracts with three different maturities.

Data by YCharts

Although the Teucrium Sugar Fund is older, its asset value is only $11.5 million, compared to iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN's $21.4 million. Also, Teucrium's performance is surprisingly worse, over the last 18 months. On the other hand, Teucrium Sugar Fund's shares have much better liquidity.

Conclusion

Two important fundamentals are indicating that higher sugar prices are probable in the foreseeable future. The drought that struck India, including the important sugar producing region of Maharashtra, will have a negative impact on Indian 2019/20 sugar production. The final extent of the damage is only to be seen, but right now, it seems that it will be significant. On the other hand, in Brazil, the local currency started to appreciate. If the crucial economic reforms are passed, the strengthening may continue, pushing the USD denominated sugar production costs higher. Higher production costs will translate into higher sugar prices sooner than later. The sugar market offers an interesting investment opportunity (whether via the Teucrium Sugar Fund or the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN). However, it is important to remember that sugar is a very volatile commodity, and it should represent only a limited speculative part of a diversified investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.