Selecting The Best 20 DGI Companies - Part 3

In part 3 of this series, we will cover the Consumer Staples sector, one of the 11 sectors of the economy. Previously, we covered the Communications and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

We will sort through more than 360 Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders to select the best DGI companies from each sector.

In this series of articles, our goal is to select 20 best DGI stocks for a new all-weather and safe dividend-growth portfolio.

Why DGI?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you may re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend-income becomes bigger and bigger. If you are in the accumulation phase, the portfolio should be heavy on stocks that have a high rate of growth (of earnings and dividends).

However, if you are in the withdrawal phase already, you should select a greater number of stocks that have a high current yield. So, how you mix the two would depend on the individual's goals and needs. It's also important to pay attention to diversify among various sectors and industries, and we should not get overweight in any one sector. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs, decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, one drawback with this strategy is that it cannot provide a very high level of income, so one would need a sizable amount of accumulated savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably. That's why it's recommended that one starts such a portfolio many years before retirement or the withdrawal phase.

How Many Stocks Should We Have in a DGI Portfolio?

There's no right or wrong answer to this. We think the answer depends on the level of diversification you need and your personal situation should be factored in. Generally speaking, anything between 20 to 40 stocks should provide a decent level of diversification for most people. There would be exceptions on both sides, though. You may go for less than 20 stocks if you know what you are doing and have a very high level of conviction on the stocks that you invest in. Anything more than 40 stocks may become over-diversification and unmanageable for the vast majority of folks. However, if you are managing multiple portfolios or strategies with different goals, more than 40 may still be appropriate for highly active investors.

For this series of articles, we will go with 20 stocks for our DGI portfolio.

How to Structure a New DGI Portfolio:

We want to have 20 (or more) stocks in this portfolio to provide a decent level of diversification. But that alone is not enough. We want these stocks to represent different sectors and industry segments that make up the economy. There are 11 broad sectors that make up the US economy and the stock market. Each sector is then made up of many sub-sectors or industry segments. So, we want our collection of stocks to represent all the 11 sectors and as many industry segments as possible. Sure not all sectors are equal. Some sectors will have a larger number of companies as compared to some others. Also, some sectors tend to take a bigger share of the economy, especially if the valuations in the sector have become too rich. For example, the financial sector made up about 20% of the stock market just prior to the 2008 recession, but today after a decade, it only makes up about 16%.

Current Composition of Various Sectors:

In the table below, we list all the 11 sectors and their approximate share of the US stock market. We also show the number of stocks in the CCC-list (Dividend Champions and Contenders) for each sector. The CCC-list was originally created by David Fish and is currently maintained by Justin Law. Dividend Champions are stocks that have 25 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, whereas Dividend Contenders have 10 or more years of dividend growth history. The last column shows the likely number of stocks that we intend to select from each sector for our 20-stock DGI portfolio.

Sector Industry Segment Market Value (as of March 2019) (In $Trillions) %age of Total (US M kt) No of Stocks In the CCC-list** Likely number of stocks to be selected Communications Services Entertainment Media, Interactive Media & Services Telecommunication Diversified Wireless Telecommunication $4.49 T 10.05% 8 2 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and components Distributors Diversified Consumer Services Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry Household Durables Multiline Retail Specialty Retail Textile, Apparel, Luxury and Leisure Products $4.98T 11.15% 31 2 Consumer Staples Beverages Food & Staples Retailing Food-Products Household Products Personal Products Tobacco $3.56T 7.97% 36 2 Energy Energy Equipment & Services Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $3.44T 7.70% 12 2 Financial Banking Capital Markets Consumer Finance Diversified Financial Services Insurance Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs) Mortgage and Thrifts Finance $6.99T 15.64% 96 2 Healthcare Biotechnology Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care Providers Health Care Technology Life Sciences & Services Pharmaceuticals $5.35T 11.97% 17 2 Industrial Aerospace & Defense Air Freight & Logistics Airlines Building Products Commercial Services/ Supplies Construction & Engineering Electrical Equipment Industrial and Conglomerates Machinery Marine Professional Services Road & Rail Industry and Transportation Infrastructure Trading Companies and Distributors $3.94T 8.82% 65 2 Materials Chemicals Construction Materials Containers & Packaging Forest and Paper Products Metals & Mining $1.82T 4.07% 25 1 REITs Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Real Estate Development and Management $1.26T 2.82% 17 1 Technology (Information) Communications Equipment Electronic Components & Equipment, and Instruments IT Services Semiconductors Software Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals $7.54T 16.88% 17 3 Utilities Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Water Utilities Other Utilities $1.31T 2.93% 45 1

Source: Sector Data from Fidelity.com

** The number of stocks from CCC-List, including the dividend champions (25 or more years of dividend growth) and dividend contenders (10 or more years of dividend growth) only. However, we leave out the dividend challengers who have between 5 and 10 years of dividend record.

Our Selection Process

In our selection criteria for the DGI portfolio, we would consider the following factors:

The safety and reliability of the dividends. Dividend history Payout ratio Past divided growth Expected future dividend growth The current yield is greater or equal to the average yield. The likely future growth The future prospects for EPS and dividend growth.

As stated above, we believe the CCC list would be a good place to start. Let's assume that we want companies that have a minimum dividend growth history of 10 years, so we will take all the stocks that are listed as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders on the CCC list. As of this month, there are 137 dividend champions and 232 dividend contenders in the list, making a total of 369 stocks on our consideration list.

However, we may like to eliminate companies that yield too low, for example, less than 1.5%. After removing such stocks, we are left with 281 companies. Also, for this portfolio, we want to include companies that are reasonably large, so we may like to exclude any company that has the market capitalization of less than $5 Billion, except for "REIT" sector, where the companies tend to be smaller. We may need to remove some companies where we may have insufficient data to use for our selection process.

Final Selection Criteria

We will use the data available in the CCC list and some additional data to filter out the companies that stand out in each sector. We will consider the following data and derive weights for each factor.

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout Ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS.

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS. Past five and ten years Dividend Growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/Equity Ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the Debt/Asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the Debt/Asset ratio (covered next). Debt/Asset Ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's Credit Rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. ROIC - Return on Invested Capital: Return on invested capital is used to measure a company's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to profitable investments. ROIC is the amount of return a company makes above the average cost it pays for its debt and equity capital.

We will consider the above 10 criteria/factors and assign weights to represent them on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best). We will combine some of the factors (into one criterion), for example, debt/equity and debt/Asset will be combined into one factor. We also combine the 5-year and 10-year dividend growth into one factor. We will add all the individual weights to get the total weight.

We will then sort the companies on our consideration-list by "total weight" (descending order) within each sector.

In this Part 3 of the series, we will cover the "Consumer Staples" sector.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Here's the original list that we got from the CCC-list (Champions and Contenders) for this sector. There are only 36 companies that qualify to be dividend champions and contenders, presented below, sorted by market cap.

Company Name Symbol Sector Industry Div. Yrs Price 5/31/19 DGR 1-yr DGR 3-yr DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr Payout Ratio TTM P/E Market Cap ($Mil) Walmart Inc. WMT Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 46 101.44 2.0 2.0 2.7 8.3 68.83 32.94 288,550 Procter & Gamble Co. PG Consumer Staples Household Products 63 102.91 3.8 2.6 3.7 6.2 71.55 24.68 258,300 Coca-Cola Company KO Consumer Staples Beverages 57 49.13 5.4 5.7 6.9 7.5 100.63 30.90 210,610 PepsiCo Inc. PEP Consumer Staples Beverages 47 128.00 11.2 8.5 9.4 8.0 43.31 14.51 180,080 Philip Morris International PM Consumer Staples Tobacco 11 77.13 5.5 3.2 4.8 16.0 91.75 15.52 122,270 Costco Wholesale COST Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 16 239.58 13.3 12.4 12.9 13.5 34.30 31.61 105,910 Altria Group Inc. MO Consumer Staples Tobacco 49 49.06 14.9 10.4 9.7 9.5 94.96 14.56 92,510 Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL Consumer Staples Household Products 56 69.62 4.4 3.4 4.5 7.8 62.09 25.13 60,230 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 43 49.34 8.4 6.4 7.3 15.0 35.20 9.87 44,970 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB Consumer Staples Household Products 47 127.89 3.7 4.5 5.5 6.2 79.38 24.64 44,060 Sysco Corp. SYY Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 49 68.82 9.1 6.3 5.2 5.0 54.55 24.06 35,390 General Mills GIS Consumer Staples Food Products 15 49.44 1.0 4.2 6.7 9.0 78.09 19.70 29,950 Brown-Forman Class B BF-B Consumer Staples Beverages 35 49.98 8.2 7.1 8.4 8.1 46.11 34.71 23,720 Archer Daniels Midland ADM Consumer Staples Food Products 44 38.32 4.7 6.2 12.0 9.9 48.11 13.17 21,490 McCormick & Co. MKC Consumer Staples Food Products 33 156.04 10.6 9.1 8.9 9.0 46.44 31.78 20,730 Hormel Foods Corp. HRL Consumer Staples Food Products 53 39.49 10.3 14.5 17.1 15.0 48.55 22.83 20,550 Clorox Company CLX Consumer Staples Household Products 42 148.81 13.4 7.2 6.6 8.0 69.51 24.40 19,110 Church & Dwight CHD Consumer Staples Household Products 23 74.41 14.7 9.2 9.3 26.2 39.06 31.94 18,440 Kroger Company KR Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 13 22.81 8.2 10.3 11.5 11.9 15.14 6.16 18,250 Kellogg Company K Consumer Staples Food Products 15 52.56 3.8 3.6 4.1 5.4 66.87 15.69 18,060 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM Consumer Staples Food Products 21 121.56 6.5 7.6 8.2 10.0 61.37 21.94 13,880 Bunge Limited BG Consumer Staples Food Products 18 52.29 9.1 10.1 11.0 10.3 113.64 29.71 7,530 Flowers Foods FLO Consumer Staples Food Products 18 22.37 6.0 7.8 9.8 10.8 96.20 28.32 4,750 Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 19 129.08 10.0 9.4 9.8 14.7 22.39 24.92 4,720 Lancaster Colony Corp. LANC Consumer Staples Food Products 56 143.83 8.9 9.2 8.6 8.1 47.97 26.54 3,950 J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF Consumer Staples Food Products 15 160.85 7.1 7.7 23.0 17.1 46.30 37.23 3,030 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. NUS Consumer Staples Personal Products 19 46.69 1.4 1.4 4.0 12.7 64.91 20.48 2,620 Tootsie Roll Industries TR Consumer Staples Food Products 52 37.96 2.3 5.2 6.1 4.5 41.38 43.63 2,310 WD-40 Company WDFC Consumer Staples Household Products 10 156.33 10.2 12.4 11.7 8.0 57.01 36.53 2,130 Inter Parfums Inc. IPAR Consumer Staples Personal Products 10 64.78 23.5 18.1 13.8 20.2 61.11 35.99 2,060 Universal Corp. UVV Consumer Staples Tobacco 48 56.52 20.4 7.7 5.4 3.7 73.97 13.75 1,450 Vector Group Ltd. VGR Consumer Staples Tobacco 20 8.95 3.7 4.6 4.7 4.9 400.00 22.38 1,260 Andersons Inc. (The) ANDE Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 17 27.17 3.1 5.6 9.1 11.8 62.39 24.93 872 Limoneira Company LMNR Consumer Staples Food Products 11 18.95 13.6 11.6 10.8 n/a 68.18 43.07 334 Oil-Dri Corp. of America ODC Consumer Staples Household Products 16 29.39 4.4 4.7 4.9 5.7 84.96 26.01 221 Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF Consumer Staples Food Products 14 3.38 9.4 6.2 11.0 11.8 50.00 16.90 109

However, we will eliminate companies that have the market capitalization of less than $5 billion. We also will eliminate any company that yields less than 1.5%. After applying these two additional criteria/filters, we are left with 18 companies. However, we only need to select two companies from this list. So, we will rank these 18 companies against each other based on our 10 ranking criteria described above.

Here is the raw data that is being used to calculate the "total weight", sorted on symbol/ticker:

Symbol No of years Div. years Div. Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr Payout Ratio TTM EPS PEG Past 5yr growth Future 5yr growth Market Cap ($Mil) Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Rule S&P Credit Rating ROIC % ADM 44 3.65 12 9.9 48.11 2.91 10 9.1 -8.8 21,490 0.52 0.23 15.7 A 6.27 BG 18 3.82 11 10.3 113.64 1.76 2.95 9.2 10.1 7,530 1.1 0.29 14.8 BBB 4.69 CL 56 2.47 4.5 7.8 62.09 2.77 11.51 3.6 2.19 60,230 5 0.52 7 AA- 46.85 CLX 42 2.85 6.6 8 69.51 6.1 6.41 5.5 3.8 19,110 3.34 0.51 9.5 A- 29.02 GIS 15 3.96 6.7 9 78.09 2.51 3.68 -0.3 5.36 29,950 2.17 0.5 10.6 BBB 11.23 HRL 53 2.13 17.1 15 48.55 1.73 3.57 12.1 6.4 20,550 0.11 0.03 19.3 A 16.89 K 15 4.26 4.1 5.4 66.87 3.35 20.91 -5.1 0.75 18,060 3.67 0.5 8.4 BBB 11.21 KMB 47 3.22 5.5 6.2 79.38 5.19 7.57 -2.7 3.26 44,060 5 0.52 8.7 A 28.12 KO 57 3.26 6.9 7.5 100.63 1.59 6.03 -3.9 5.11 210,610 2.5 0.5 10.1 A+ 17.37 KR 13 2.46 11.5 11.9 15.14 3.7 0.99 21 6.23 18,250 1.93 0.4 14 BBB 9.28 MO 49 6.52 9.7 9.5 94.96 3.37 2.03 10.8 7.18 92,510 2.07 0.49 16.2 BBB 21.62 PEP 47 2.98 9.4 8 43.31 8.82 2.95 15.2 4.92 180,080 2.24 0.42 12.4 A+ 39.17 PG 63 2.9 3.7 6.2 71.55 4.17 3.97 1.5 6.22 258,300 0.56 0.25 6.6 AA- 15.14 PM 11 5.91 4.8 16 91.75 4.97 2.73 -0.6 5.68 122,270 5 0.8 10.8 A 53.52 SJM 21 2.8 8.2 10 61.37 5.54 6.47 0 3.39 13,880 0.76 0.36 11 BBB 6.69 SYY 49 2.27 5.2 5 54.55 2.86 2.18 9 11.02 35,390 3.67 0.48 7.4 BBB+ 18.26 WBA 43 3.57 7.3 15 35.2 5 1.93 13 5.12 44,970 0.73 0.26 10.9 BBB 12.31 WMT 46 2.09 2.7 8.3 68.83 3.08 8.51 -13 3.87 288,550 0.75 0.25 4.8 AA- 11.32

Below is the above table with the same raw data after calculating "total weight", sorted by total weight, followed by another table with scores and "total weight":

Symbol No of Div Yrs Div. Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr Payout Ratio TTM EPS PEG Ratio Past 5yr Growth Future 5yr Growth Market Cap ($Mil) Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Rule S&P Credit Rating ROIC % (HRL) 53 2.13 17.1 15.0 48.55 1.73 3.57 12.10 6.40 20,550 0.11 0.03 19.3 A 16.89 (PEP) 47 2.98 9.4 8.0 43.31 8.82 2.95 15.20 4.92 180,080 2.24 0.42 12.4 A+ 39.17 (WBA) 43 3.57 7.3 15.0 35.20 5.00 1.93 13.00 5.12 44,970 0.73 0.26 10.9 BBB 12.31 (KR) 13 2.46 11.5 11.9 15.14 3.70 0.99 21.00 6.23 18,250 1.93 0.40 14.0 BBB 9.28 (MO) 49 6.52 9.7 9.5 94.96 3.37 2.03 10.80 7.18 92,510 2.07 0.49 16.2 BBB 21.62 (SYY) 49 2.27 5.2 5.0 54.55 2.86 2.18 9.00 11.02 35,390 3.67 0.48 7.4 BBB+ 18.26 (PM) 11 5.91 4.8 16.0 91.75 4.97 2.73 -0.60 5.68 122,270 5.00 0.80 10.8 A 53.52 (ADM) 44 3.65 12.0 9.9 48.11 2.91 10.00 9.10 -8.80 21,490 0.52 0.23 15.7 A 6.27 (PG) 63 2.90 3.7 6.2 71.55 4.17 3.97 1.50 6.22 258,300 0.56 0.25 6.6 AA- 15.14 (CLX) 42 2.85 6.6 8.0 69.51 6.10 6.41 5.50 3.80 19,110 3.34 0.51 9.5 A- 29.02 (KO) 57 3.26 6.9 7.5 100.63 1.59 6.03 -3.90 5.11 210,610 2.50 0.50 10.1 A+ 17.37 (BG) 18 3.82 11.0 10.3 113.64 1.76 2.95 9.20 10.10 7,530 1.10 0.29 14.8 BBB 4.69 (GIS) 15 3.96 6.7 9.0 78.09 2.51 3.68 -0.30 5.36 29,950 2.17 0.50 10.6 BBB 11.23 (KMB) 47 3.22 5.5 6.2 79.38 5.19 7.57 -2.70 3.26 44,060 5.00 0.52 8.7 A 28.12 (CL) 56 2.47 4.5 7.8 62.09 2.77 11.51 3.60 2.19 60,230 5.00 0.52 7.0 AA- 46.85 (SJM) 21 2.80 8.2 10.0 61.37 5.54 6.47 0.00 3.39 13,880 0.76 0.36 11.0 BBB 6.69 (WMT) 46 2.09 2.7 8.3 68.83 3.08 8.51 -13.00 3.87 288,550 0.75 0.25 4.8 AA- 11.32 (K) 15 4.26 4.1 5.4 66.87 3.35 20.91 -5.10 0.75 18,060 3.67 0.50 8.4 BBB 11.21

Below, we present the calculated weights for each criterion and the "Total Weight," sorted in order of total-weight, highest at the top:

Symbol WT. Div Yield WT. Div History WT. Payout Ratio WT. Div Grth WT. Grth WT. Chowder No WT. Debt/ Equity, Asset WT. S&P Credit Rating WT. PEG Ratio WT. ROIC TOTAL Weight (HRL) 2.13 7.57 6.43 10.00 4.63 9.64 4.93 9.00 3.43 4.50 62.25 (PEP) 2.98 6.71 7.09 8.72 5.03 6.20 3.67 10.00 4.05 5.50 59.96 (WBA) 3.57 6.14 8.10 10.00 4.53 5.44 4.51 5.00 5.07 4.00 56.36 (KR) 2.46 1.86 10.00 10.00 6.81 6.98 3.84 5.00 6.01 3.00 55.94 (MO) 6.52 7.00 0.63 9.58 4.50 8.11 3.72 5.00 4.97 5.00 55.03 (SYY) 2.27 7.00 5.68 5.10 5.01 3.71 2.93 6.50 4.82 4.50 47.51 (PM) 5.91 1.57 1.03 10.00 1.27 5.38 2.10 9.00 4.27 6.50 47.03 (ADM) 3.65 6.29 6.49 10.00 0.08 7.83 4.63 9.00 -3.00 2.00 46.96 (PG) 2.90 9.00 3.56 4.99 1.93 3.31 4.60 8.00 3.03 4.50 45.81 (CLX) 2.85 6.00 3.81 7.32 2.33 4.73 3.08 7.50 0.59 5.00 43.20 (KO) 3.26 8.14 -0.08 7.15 0.30 5.05 3.50 10.00 0.97 4.50 42.80 (BG) 3.82 2.57 -1.70 10.00 4.83 7.41 4.31 5.00 4.05 1.00 41.28 (GIS) 3.96 2.14 2.74 7.85 1.27 5.31 3.67 5.00 3.32 4.00 39.26 (KMB) 3.22 6.71 2.58 5.85 0.14 4.36 2.24 9.00 -0.57 5.00 38.53 (CL) 2.47 8.00 4.74 6.19 1.45 3.50 2.24 8.00 -4.51 6.00 38.08 (SJM) 2.80 3.00 4.83 9.08 0.85 5.49 4.44 5.00 0.53 2.00 38.01 (WMT) 2.09 6.57 3.90 5.53 -2.28 2.42 4.50 8.00 -1.51 4.00 33.21 (K) 4.26 2.14 4.14 4.75 -1.09 4.18 2.92 5.00 -13.91 4.00 16.39

From the above table, the five companies at the top stand out.

Symbol Company Name Industry-segment Total Weight HRL Hormel Foods Corp. Food Products 62.25 PEP PepsiCo Inc. Beverages 59.96 WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Food & Staples, Pharmaceutical Retailing 56.36 KR Kroger Company Food & Staples Retailing 55.94 MO Altria Group Inc. Tobacco 55.03

For the purpose of this article, we will select the top two from our list, Hormel Foods and PepsiCo.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL):

Hormel Foods is a branded food company that's focused on protein-based food. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Applegate, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes domestically from the US. Its revenue comes from three categories: 63% U.S. retail, 28% U.S. food service, and rest from International. The revenue by product type: 19% from shelf-stable foods, 19% from poultry, 56% is other perishable food, and 6% from other nutritional products.

The company maintains number one or two positions in several food categories, supported by a strong portfolio of brands with demonstrated pricing power and deep retail relationships.

Pros:

HRL is a dividend aristocrat and dividend king. It has paid and increased dividends consistently for 53 years.

The company has a pristine balance sheet with very little debt. HRL has been careful not to pile on debt as most other companies in this sector have done for various reasons.

HRL has been able to grow the average revenue per share, albeit modestly, during the last three, five, and 10 years. Many companies in the packaged-food industry have struggled in recent years. However, Hormel is bucking the industry trend and is certainly a positive.

HRL also has been able to grow the earnings on a year-to-year basis. Its adjusted earnings grew by 7% last year. Revenue growth over the last five years has been only about 1%. However, the company has grown its earnings per share by a rate of 13% over the last five years.

The majority of Hormel sales come from branded and niche products, which let it earn higher profit margins and insulate the company from any short-term commodity hits.

The Hormel Foundation, which has the primary ownership of the company, keeps the management focused on the long-term goals rather than quarter-to-quarter earnings.

Hormel is a defensive stock. We have a bull run that's getting old in its tooth. If we were to have a recession in the next couple of years, Hormel would be able to weather the storm in much better shape.

Cons:

The impact of the outbreak of African swine fever "ASF" in China is still unknown. If it gets worse, it can have a significant impact on the company's earnings. Though the impact should be short term.

The company has a very limited international exposure, just about 7% of its total sales. So, in a way, it is solely dependent on the US market.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP):

PepsiCo needs no introduction, but here is the brief profile. The company manufactures, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, grain-based foods, and a variety of snacks. Its key brands include Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos, and Cheetos. Pepsi's Frito-Lay division contributes nearly 40% of the profits, with 25% of the sales. Pepsi generates 57% of its revenue in the United States and the rest from international markets.

According to Morningstar, PepsiCo's leading portfolio of beverage and snack brands has allowed it to carve out a wide moat, ensuring robust returns on invested capital over the long run. PepsiCo (along with Coca-Cola) will continue dominating the nonalcoholic beverage market.

Pros:

The company is considered to have a "wide moat," supported by globally recognized and leading brands in the beverage and snacks.

The company has paid and increased dividends for 47 years. It's already a dividend aristocrat and only three years away from the dividend king status. It demonstrates the company's commitment to growing dividends.

Unlike Coca-Cola, the company is not just a beverage company, but it is well diversified into food and snacks products. This makes it somewhat immune to the declining consumption trends of sugary soda products.

Even though the future dividend growth may not be as aggressive as it has been in the past, but the dividend payment at PepsiCo is sacrosanct and as safe as it can be. It yields nearly 3% at current levels.

The company has an excellent credit rating of 'A+' from S&P. Even though it has a considerable debt load of about $28 Billion, but the company can cover its interest payment 7x based on its operating earnings.

If we were to believe that the current bull market was to end sometime in the next couple of years, PepsiCo makes an excellent defensive stock. The company is large, pays a good and safe dividend, and likely to hold relatively well during recessionary times.

Cons:

Even though PepsiCo's dividend growth rates over the last three-year, five-year and 10-year periods have been excellent, the most recent increase was a disappointment at only 3%. This indicates slower growth going forward. This was necessitated due to the fact that dividend payout ratio with "free cash flow" is at 95% the highest level in several years. Please note that the dividend payout ratio with EPS is still at a respectable level of 48%.

The revenue and top-line growth in recent years have been a challenge. The compounded revenue growth in the last three years has been only about 1%. In fact, over the last five years, it has been slightly negative.

The shares are not cheap. After we exclude the one time benefits of the 2018 tax cut, its adjusted P/E is in the range of 22-24, which is in line with its historical average. However, if we were to account for slower growth going forward, the P/E range of 20-25 makes it quite expensive. So, if you are a value investor, it may not be a good time to buy. But for long-term buy-and-hold investors who are looking for reliable dividend payments, it may not matter much.

Conclusion

As stated in the introduction, this is the third article from a multi-part series that will try to highlight the top DGI stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the US economy and the stock market. We will aim to select a total of 20 stocks by the time we are finished. So, please stay tuned.

In this article, we have covered the "Consumer Staples" sector. Based on our filtering and weighting criteria, we highlighted five stocks that came at the top with rather close rankings. However, we finally selected and highlight two stocks, Hormel Foods and PepsiCo. These two stocks got high marks due to their excellent dividend growth rate, long dividend history, sustainable dividends, low or manageable levels of debt, high ROIC, and their excellent credit ratings. Please note that they are not the cheapest stocks since we did not use too many valuation metrics in our comparison.

However, finally, what you choose should be based on your personal goals and needs.



