3 Reasons CVS Health's Future Looks Bright Despite Current Challenges

CVS is working on expanding its physical store base, which seems strange in light of online competition. The good news is the pharmacy business is different than other retail industries.

The last few months may be a preview for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) investors, at least for the short term. The company took a big risk acquiring Aetna, and so far, the market seems unconvinced about this tie-up. With the stock down more than 15% so far this year, some may be wondering if the shares are dead money. Truthfully, the shares are probably going to struggle over the next year, but after that, the future looks bright.

More stores?

In an age where it seems more and more sales occur online, it seems strange that a company would focus on physical stores. However, CVS knows the pharmacy business is a rare situation where physical stores can be a huge competitive advantage.

First, when it comes to prescriptions to treat a sudden illness, the advantage of online options all but disappears. When a prescription is called for, from the time the prescription is sent from a doctor's office, many times it is ready within 15 to 30 minutes. Same-day delivery gets a lot of press, but patients can't beat the speed of a prescription being filled before they even arrive at the pharmacy.

Second, CVS has nearly 10,000 locations and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has thousands more. Patients who need a prescription refill could hardly ask for a faster option than driving a few miles to the local pharmacy. Whether you are sick and want your cure quickly or you just need to fill a recurring prescription, the physical pharmacy business seems well insulated from online competition.

With this as a backdrop, it makes sense to see how CVS's pharmacy business is faring relative to its peer. In the most recent quarter, CVS's pharmacy same-store sales increased by just under 5% annually. By point of comparison, Walgreens pharmacy same-store sales increased less than 2%. If we compare retail sales, CVS looks like it's doing even better. Walgreens' retail sales comps declined by almost 4%, while CVS's same-store sales actually increased by 0.4%.

It's not surprising given Walgreens' performance that the company is focusing on the quality of its stores. In the U.S., Walgreens CFO James Kehoe put the stores on notice saying, "we are undertaking a comprehensive review of Walgreens store networks to address specific under-performing stores." In talking about remodeling Rite Aid locations, the CFO said, "we took on 1,900 stores - we are raising the store closures to 750." To put this another way, Walgreens paid for 1,900 stores and plans to close nearly 40%. The bottom line is Walgreens pharmacy business isn't performing well and the company is looking for answers.

(Source: CVS Investor Day presentation)

While Walgreens plans on closing stores, CVS plans on rolling out a relatively new concept called a HealthHUB. The company describes its design as a health care destination. The HUBs will offer a, "broader range of health care services, new product categories, digital tools and on-demand health kiosks," along with, "trusted advice and personalized care." The stores will have wellness rooms for classes as well as an in-store licensed dietitian. CVS plans to open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by 2021. Given the strength of CVS's existing store base, adding additional locations with expanded capabilities is a solid reason the company's future looks bright.

Call it modernization or cost-cutting, it's all the same thing

It has become commonplace for companies to suggest they will "modernize" their operations. In fact, it's hard to read an earnings report without a suggestion of improved operations, better profit margins, or projections of faster growth in the future. In this way, both CVS and Walgreens are making promises of significant cost savings over the next few years. However, there is a key difference between how these two companies plan to execute their plans.

Walgreens is focused on two obvious opportunities. First, the company expects to cut its IT spending with the help of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). By enlisting the tech giant's assistance, the company's claims about IT savings gain credibility. James Kehoe CEO of Walgreens said, "We see opportunity to reduce our annual IT cash spend by $500 million to $600 million, almost equally split between OpEx and CapEx." Walgreens expects to reinvest as much as half of this savings into future technology upgrades. Second, the company plans to cut costs by closing under-performing stores. Between more efficient spending, closing stores, and technology cost-cutting, Walgreens' target is to generate annual cost savings of as much as $1.5 billion by 2022.

Where CVS is concerned, the company's cost saving efforts are centered around more transformational actions. With the acquisition of Aetna, CVS became a vertically integrated operator. Normally, a drug is produced by a manufacturer, then purchased by a wholesaler and sold to a pharmacy. Pharmacy benefit managers reimburse the pharmacy, while insurance companies reimburse the pharmacy benefit manager. With this many levels of complexity, it's easy to see where costs could be eliminated for a vertical operator.

CVS's current operations cover much of the chain just listed. Theoretically, CVS can operate more efficiently than if each division was an independent company. The company can afford smaller markups between the segments and generate solid profits because it isn't negotiating with a third party. Specifically, CVS expects "enterprise modernization" to generate $400 million to $600 million in savings by next year. By 2022, the company is targeting a run rate of $1.5 billion to as much as $2 billion.

CVS's ability to cut costs, while growing its three main business segments, is a solid second reason the company's future looks bright. In the short term, CVS's profits and cash flow may be somewhat lumpy. Long term, CVS's vertical integration should be a strong catalyst for improved profits. Walgreens plans to close stores and improve its IT operations. Improving IT provides a clear benefit, but closing stores will end up cutting revenues as well.

When "normal" gets exciting

At present, CVS stock seems anything but exciting. The shares have traded in a tight range for months. The company has suspended dividend increases and stock buybacks as the company digests the Aetna acquisition. That being said, Walgreens shareholders are looking at a decline of more than 20% this year, and no easy answers.

Walgreens would seem to have the upper hand, as the company isn't trying to integrate a multi-billion-dollar acquisition. The company's yield sits at about 3.3% and the company says, "our business model will deliver improved performance in fiscal 2020, positioning us for mid-to-high single-digit growth in adjusted EPS in the following years." If we pair this together, investors might expect a longer-term combined growth of between 8% and 12%. Over the last six months, Walgreens generated $0.04 of core free cash flow per dollar of revenue. In addition, the company's dividend payout ratio was roughly 34%. A low payout ratio, combined with a nice yield, and decent earnings growth, seems to equal a winning combination, yet I believe investors can do better.

Where CVS is concerned, the short-term challenge is the company's leverage ratio. At the close of the Aetna transaction, this ratio was 4.7. By 2021, CVS expects this ratio to drop to the mid-3s, and by 2022, it will improve further to the low-3s. The company essentially said until this "low-3s" ratio was reached that dividend growth and repurchases would be on hold. CVS's yield is 3.7% which is great, but when do investors get the "normal" CVS back?

For each dollar of revenue, CVS generated $0.03 in core free cash flow. Given the company's significant debt burden to generate almost the same amount of core free cash flow as Walgreens is impressive. In addition, the company said it has already repaid about $4 billion in debt since the Aetna acquisition closed. The company does have a challenge over the 2020 and 2021 time frame, as more than $6 billion of debt comes due each year.

(Source: Q1 2019 financials)

The good news for investors is in the most recent quarter, CVS generated just over $1 billion in core free cash flow beyond dividends. This level of free cash flow seems to be consistent with what CVS management is calling for in its 2019 outlook. The company said it expects, "cash available for debt repayment (of) $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion." In the short-term, it seems like CVS will have just enough to pay off or refinance its debt.

In the long-term, the picture is very different. Much like Walgreens, CVS expects earnings growth to normalize over the next few years. While Walgreens expects mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth, CVS is a bit more optimistic. The company said it expects, "mid-single digit percent adjusted EPS growth in 2021, and low double-digit percent adjusted EPS growth in 2022 and beyond." Even with today's yield of 3.7%, the company's growth assumptions point to a combined return of about 14% to as much as 17%.

In addition, investors can look at CVS's history of dividend increases to get a sense of what might be possible in the future. In 2015, the company increased its annual dividend by more than 27%. The most recent dividend increase in 2017 was more than 17%. We already saw that CVS expects to have more than $4 billion beyond dividends for debt repayment in 2019. After 2022, CVS says it, "expect(S) $10 billion to $12 billion cash available annually for enhancing shareholder value." This prediction suggests CVS's core free cash flow would more than double over the next four years.

Even if "only" $7 billion was available by 2023, with 1.3 billion outstanding shares, the company could spend over $5 per share on "enhancing shareholder value." Given that CVS's annual dividend sits at $2, even using $3 per share by 2023 would represent a present-day effective yield of 5.6%. If CVS can accomplish its earnings growth goal, this effective yield plus expected EPS growth would give investors a total return approaching 20%. Needless to say, a significant total return is the third reason that CVS's future looks bright.

Investors must be patient to see if CVS's promises equal reality. The good news is even falling short of some of these goals would equal a strong return. CVS is investing in its store base, cutting costs, and attempting to get back to normal earnings growth. Patient investors who are willing to ride out some short-term challenges should be well rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.