Trump Might Really Be 'Crazy Like A Fox' On Trade-Fed-Market Nexus

At the risk of overstating the case, this might be the only discussion that matters for the foreseeable future.

Just a few months back, this notion was generally relegated to the realm of "conspiracy theory", but I have to admit, it's becoming more plausible all the time.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg ran an article featuring a handful of soundbites from Chen Zhao, co-founder of Montreal-based Alpine Macro and a former co-director of macro research at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

You can read the piece for yourself, but the gist of it is that Zhao believes Donald Trump is gaming everybody, pushing the tariff envelope as far as he can in an effort to make the Fed so nervous about the prospect of a downturn in global growth, that Jerome Powell has no choice but to cut rates. Zhao says there's a "high probability" that once the Fed eases, Trump will lower the tariffs and hope stocks soar on a combination of looser Fed policy and the end of the trade war.

Bloomberg calls Zhao a "contrarian", the implication being that his take on the trade situation is out of consensus. Let me dispense with that characterization by saying that not only is Zhao's view not a contrarian take, the idea that the president is actively pursuing what I've variously described as a "crazy like a fox" strategy is gathering adherents so quickly, that it may soon become the base case for at least some strategists and investors.

This is a politically-charged debate for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that, if President Trump really is trying to coerce the Fed into rate cuts ahead of an election year by employing superficially "crazy" tactics vis-à-vis America's trade partners, the read-through is that he's holding the global economy hostage in the service of bolstering a reelection bid and also trying to do with tariff threats what he was unable to do with dozens of public statements about Fed policy.

I obviously have my own opinion on that which most readers are likely familiar with via my site, but for our purposes here, I'll skip the editorializing in the interest of making two quick points.

First, everyone should at least consider the possibility that there is, in fact, a method to Trump's madness on trade. While it is unlikely that this is as conspiratorial as some have made it out to be, the president has, on too many occasions to count, explicitly called for Fed cuts and linked Fed policy to the trade war. One way to kill two birds with one stone is to ratchet the trade tensions so high that the Fed decides preemptive rate cuts are a better option than waiting around to see if the administration is serious about, for instance, slapping 25% tariffs on the remainder of Chinese imports and/or making good on threats to tax European and Japanese cars.

The mere threat of further escalations began to manifest itself in global PMIs late last year, and, if ISM manufacturing and May payrolls are any indication, the trade uncertainty that's been weighing on the global economy for the last 12 months might have finally come home.

(Heisenberg)

Crucially, this comes at a time when the Fed is already conducting a broad policy review in part to determine whether a new approach is needed to avoid persistent inflation undershoots. In other words, the Fed is already inclined to be somewhat receptive to the idea that so-called "insurance cuts" are desirable in the face of subdued inflation. Additionally, the Q4 rout in risk assets is still fresh in Powell's mind and he is acutely aware of the extent to which many market participants trace the turmoil directly to his "long way from neutral" communications misstep on October 3.

Remember, falling stock prices and widening credit spreads serve to tighten financial conditions, so the old "the stock market isn't the economy" refrain is only true until weakness in markets starts to spill over. The Fed is, of course, concerned about financial conditions, so when equities (SPY) careened to their third-worst month since 2011 in May and credit spreads started to widen back out, it helped make the case for rate cuts at the margins - especially if you conceive of plunging bond yields as a harbinger of recession rather than an excuse to chase risky assets.

(Heisenberg)

Part and parcel of the "crazy like a fox" thesis is the idea that once the Powell Fed either cuts rates, or explicitly pre-commits (which the FOMC may very well do at the June meeting), the president will start rolling back the tariffs. Some believe we got a preview of that with the Mexico threat.

To be sure, rate cut expectations were already building as tensions with China worsened in May, but they went into hyperdrive following the Mexico escalation. With rate cut bets "psycho-bid" (to quote one trader), Wall Street threw in the towel, as JPMorgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BofA and BNP all changed their Fed calls to reflect rate cuts. In response, stocks rallied for five days in a row. Below is a chart which illustrates the point (what you're looking at is the acceleration in rate cut bets - white bars - in and around the Mexico tariffs and the concurrent rally in stocks).

(Heisenberg)

As stocks bounced, the market removed about half a cut, but easing expectations remain very sticky, even after Trump called off the Mexico tariffs. In other words, rate cut expectations are now cemented, and the Fed is not historically predisposed to disappointing those expectations.

Although the likes of Goldman and UBS still expect no hikes in 2019, the market doesn't agree and neither do the five banks mentioned above. Trump will almost surely get at least one of the rate cuts he's been after, and probably two. After that, he'll have an option of either using those cuts as an excuse to lean even harder into the trade war, or else backing off entirely and hoping for a monster relief rally in stocks. And all just in time for the 2020 campaign to get cranking in earnest. Again, "crazy like a fox".

Here's the thing, though: To the extent the above is accurate and there is, in fact, a strategy, it's fraught with peril. I've covered this from all angles over on my site this week, but for readers here, the most important point is the simplest: Even if Trump does know what he's doing, everyone else might not.

That opens the door to miscalculations and/or bad timing.

If, for instance, Powell decides to wait until September to see if Trump is bluffing and the economy decelerates in the meantime, we could end up in a recession before the Fed has time to step in.

With that in mind, I would point you to the following visual which shows the 5-year/3-month spread has been inverted for a full quarter now (bottom pane).

(Heisenberg)

According to the father of yield curve/recession analysis, that is the "fourth horseman of the recession" (if that's hyperbolic, blame Duke's Cam Harvey, not me).

You can draw your own conclusions from the above and there's certainty a ton to parse and consider. For now, I'll leave you with a quote from the latest note by JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic (more here):

The past 2 years of equity market history can be roughly divided into 2 phases: a rising market in anticipation of fiscal reform (that boosted the economy and corporate earnings), and a value-destroying trade war. The trade war has so far offset all benefits of fiscal stimulus and, if continued, may lead to global recession. If this recession materializes, historians might call it the ‘Trump recession’ given that it would be largely caused by the trade war initiative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.