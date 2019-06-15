Airbus Delivery Profile Looks Exemplary

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of May. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested to read Airbus's monthly overview for April, you can check it out here.

Orders in May

Figure 1: Orders Airbus May 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 67 orders in the four months, of which 58 were in March, May saw an order inflow of just 1 aircraft:

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A320neo.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Huaxia Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320ceo

30 Airbus A320neo aircraft previously posted under the name of Virgin America, are now listed under the customer name of Alaska Airlines

British Airways and Vueling converted orders for three and six Airbus A320neo aircraft to orders for the A321neo.

Air China and China Eastern Airlines have both been revealed as customers for 1 Airbus A320neo each.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for two Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Last year, Airbus booked 25 orders in May, indicating a 24-unit decrease in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous three years, Airbus received 167 orders combined in May or 62 orders on average. So, Airbus had a below-average month.

During the month, cancellations remained stable at 125 units.

Looking at the five-month figures, gross orders decreased by 93 units and net orders decreased by 158 units. During the first five months, Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book driven by the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. The order book declined because net order inflow was negative, and there was the typical outflow as units are being delivered.

Deliveries in May

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus May 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In May, the company delivered 81 aircraft:

Four Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 57 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, 10 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 47 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries exceeded the production rate by a couple of units.

Airbus delivered five Airbus A330-900s, in line with the production rate of 50 aircraft per year.

10 Airbus A350-900s and three Airbus A350-1000 were higher than the production rate of 10 aircraft per month.

Two A380 deliveries occurred.

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 30 primarily driven by higher A320 deliveries (+16) and to a minor extent helped by the Airbus A220 (+4), Airbus A350 (+6), Airbus A330 (+2) and Airbus A380 deliveries (+2).

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first five months improve as it now accounts for 36% of the full year delivery target, whereas it was around 27% last year.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This is also the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For May, the gross ratio is <0.1 in terms of gross units and <0.1 in terms of value. For the first five months, these numbers are .23 and .4, indicating that booked orders and value are lower than delivered units and delivery value.

If you go to a net-basis for the orders year-to-date, it would be -0.33 on unit basis, indicating that there were less net negative orders than there were deliveries and -0.20 on value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net negative order value was lower than the delivery value. What we observed is that Airbus still has a negative order tally for the year and, also in terms of value, we have seen cancellations value exceeding the order inflow.

Conclusion

In May, we saw yet another month with a sharp increase in deliveries year over year, reflecting higher deliveries on all programs but primarily driven by the single-aisle programs and the. Order inflow remained soft with just one order during the month.

In the first five months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries, reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries. Gross order inflow was significantly lower during the first five months, with 68 orders compared to 161 orders last year. Additional pressures were caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first five months are OK. Many of the cancellations already were anticipated. Airbus' sales machine is not buttery smooth yet… far from that, and it might take a while for that to be the case, but we are seeing a desirable delivery profile at this stage, which should only strengthen going forward.

