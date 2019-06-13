CatchMark Is A Good Value, But A JV Overhang Clouds The Outlook

CTT uses contracted supply agreements, which stabilize their earnings and lock in demand for their product.

CatchMark Timber (CTT) has strong operations and trades at a deep discount to NAV. It represents a targeted play on the timber space with the majority of its revenues derived from the southeastern U.S. Let us begin with the aspects of their business that differentiate them from other timber players.

3 operational strengths

Contracted supply arrangements High yield land Asset management fees

Contracted supply agreements serve the primary purpose of securing smooth revenues which protects CTT from the bumpiness of stumpage pricing. I think this is often misunderstood by the market and makes it look like CTT is outperforming or underperforming when neither is necessarily the case. CTT got hit a bit on their 1Q19 report as it appeared that their realizations were below market.

Brian Davis, CFO of CTT, said on the 1Q19 earnings call:

Realized sawtimber pricing of $24 per ton, a 6% increase over first quarter 2018; and pulpwood pricing of $15 per ton, a 5% increase year over year.

Anyone following CTT knows that they operate primarily in the Southeast and stumpage prices are readily available on public websites. Thus, people compared CTT's 1Q19 realizations with the following figure.

Source: Timbermart South

$24 per ton looks rather bad when compared to the stumpage pricing of $25.08 for pine and $31.74 for hardwood. So what happened? Did CTT charge too little?

It has to do with timing. CTT's supply agreements have pricing that is set a quarter in arrears. Thus, CTT's 1Q19 realizations were based on the weak timber pricing of 4Q18.

Source: Businessinsider

Lumber prices spiked briefly in 1Q19 only to drop all the way back down by June.

CTT will be on the beneficial side for their 2Q19 report as they will have realizations similar to the relatively high prices of Q1 while the other timber REITs are selling at the lower 2Q19 stumpage.

Over time, the quarterly under and overperformance balances out, but the primary benefit of the contractual sales remains: security.

With these agreements already in place, CTT has a timber sale pipeline through any market. During times of low timber demand, it may be challenging to offload inventory, thereby forcing timber REITs without supply agreements to leave the trees standing beyond optimal harvest time. CTT, however, can sell at a continuous and known pace which affords better planning for harvesting patterns.

High Yield Land

CTT's timberlands are some of the most productive in the country with higher annual timber production per acre. This results from a combination of location, soil quality and strong silvicultural practices. CTT's yield per acre is about 4.5 tons compared to peers at ~4 tons.

Source: CTT filing

The harvest volume can be cheated a bit by over-harvesting or clear cutting, but CTT has not been doing this. In fact, average stocking per acre for CTT has climbed from 38 tons in 2014 to 43 tons at the end of 2018. This indicates that the growth yield per acre is actually a bit higher than the harvested 4.5 tons.

Asset management fees

CTT collects asset management fees for managing timberlands that they don't wholly own. In 2018 these revenues amounted to $5.6mm or just over $0.11 a share. We view this as bonus returns as there is minimal cost to shareholders in providing these services.

It is also indicative of the expertise at CTT as it is usually the strongest operators in a given REIT sector that get asset management contracts.

Overall, we like CatchMark's business. They are more of a pure-play on timber than other timber REITs as CTT does not own mills or other processing, instead having almost all of their revenues directly from timber sales. This makes it more of a land play, which has more stable value over time compared to mills which can depreciate with age.

Valuation

Lumber prices got into the $550 range in mid 2018 and dropped materially heading up to 2019. As lumber prices fell, so did CatchMark's price.

Source: SNL Financial

We view this price drop as unwarranted since CTT is not in the lumber business. Timber prices do not always move with lumber prices and in fact, timber prices in CTT's region are up year over year. CTTs FFO/share is up as well both this year and projected going forward.

Source: SNL Financial

Thus, we view the price drop as incorrect and it has left CTT quite undervalued. Consensus NAV per share is $12.75 indicating a roughly 20% discount with CTT trading around $10.10

Source: SNL Financial

The combination of cheap valuation and operational strength makes CTT an interesting opportunity. So why are we not loading up on shares?

Triple T risk

Roughly a year ago, CatchMark invested $200mm in a massive joint venture, called Triple T, that purchased over 1mm acres of timberland. This dwarfs CTT's wholly owned acreage, making CTT's fate heavily tied to the performance of the JV.

There are interesting aspects of the joint venture that give it the potential to be a home run. Importantly, the land was purchased at just over $1250 an acre which is exceptionally cheap for the region where timberland typically sells for ~$2K per acre.

This land was cheap for two primary reasons:

It had previously been clear-cut, leaving the standing inventory depleted and too young to harvest. The land came with supply arrangements with Georgia Pacific that are well under market, thereby reducing the near-term cashflow of the timberlands.

Both of these problems are fixable. The mere passage of time combined with some silvicultural TLC from CTT will restore the timberlands to normal stocking and age distribution.

Source: CTT presentation

At the 2019 REITWEEK conference, CatchMark discussed a solution to the supply arrangement in which they renegotiate the terms. It will come with an upfront cost, but it will reset the earnings potential of the land.

Once the land is fully stocked with a healthy age mix and the timber can be sold at market prices, we believe the land will fetch a price tag closer to $2,000 per acre. If successfully executed, CTT's $200mm investment could generate substantial NAV accretion. However, the unique structure of this deal makes it highly sensitive to small changes, so this could be great or very bad for CTT depending on how it shakes out.

CTT is essentially the equity tranche in the highly levered JV which means they are lowest on the waterfall. If things go poorly, CTT would be the first to sustain losses. We also do not like a particular provision in the structure which gives the preferred JV partners the ability to sell the land, even without CTT's consent.

Source: 8K

When this provision is combined with the structure of the waterfall, there is the potential for the JV partners to force a sale at the 4.5 year mark at a price that would allow them to collect their healthy preferred return while essentially cutting CTT out of the money.

Whether or not this will happen is unknowable at this point and the potential creates an unfortunate overhang clouding CTT's return outlook. For this reason, I prefer to invest in Weyerhaeuser (WY) within the timber REIT space.

Quick WY pitch

Weyerhaeuser's market price has fallen just as hard and it is just as discounted (22% below NAV). While WY is susceptible to lumber price swings, they are the lowest cost and most efficient at an operational level which has afforded WY strong profitability even in the reduced lumber price environment. WY has a fully covered 5.4% dividend yield which is unusually high for a timber REIT as the sector historically trades closer to 4%. Eventually the panic over trade deals will subside and WY can return to a normal trading range which we see as about 20% above today's price.

CatchMark may turn out to be a great investment if they can successfully execute on the Triple T venture, but I would rather invest in Weyerhaeuser which presents a similar opportunity without the overhang.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long WY and CTT. I am personally long WY. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients' interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.