Micron: Taking A Caution Lap Ahead Of Earnings

But it does not have me putting out the red flag as the incident is not as bad as it seems - there's a sign we'll go racing again shortly.

There have been a few direct and indirect impacts to Micron's business since last earnings - one has continued further than expected.

I've been bullish on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) over the last two years, starting in September of 2017 when I wrote it as my idea of the month for my service Tech Cache. Since then, I've continued to keep up with Micron while updating my subscribers as well as followers like you. I haven't dropped off the bull train much if at all over the last 21 months, but I have gotten cautious using a combination of business fundamentals, market sentiment, and technical chart analysis as recent as six months ago.

Heading into this article, I protected my long position with puts and alerted my subscribers and then my real-time followers to the recent plunge in share price both here and here - yes, the one just in the last month from $42 to $32. This further solidifies my stance on being bullish on the company while being smart on the stock.

(Source: Shane Walters)

Why The Yellow Flag Is Displayed?

As you can sense from the title of this article, I'm hesitant going into Micron's earnings in two weeks. What exactly is my level of hesitancy and for how long?

In car racing, there can be up to - and sometimes more than - nine different flags displayed to a driver depending on the racing style. One of which is the yellow flag, which indicates there is some reason to pause racing and be alert for an incident, either through a specific section of the course, called a local caution, or the entire course, appropriately named a full course caution. Right now, there is enough to throw out a local caution in one of the turns and, depending on if the incident can sort itself out, move to a full course caution.

There is no denying over the last several weeks - and really since last earnings - there have been several direct and indirect events in which Micron's investment thesis has reason for this caution. Those events include the unresolved trade dispute between the US and China, the ban on US exports to Huawei, and the broader, indirect global economic impacts from either one or both of those.

Huawei Export Ban

Starting with the Huawei ban, as it appears to be the most direct to Micron, the company shows in its 10-Q as well as a recent statement that Huawei has been a 13% contributor to sales in the first six months of the fiscal year. The question is, what is (was) the expectation of revenue from Huawei for the last six months of Micron's fiscal year so we can get an idea of how much this changes revenue estimates. Could it be less than 13% because, as some suspect, Huawei was stockpiling ahead of any US action against China? Could it have been more because it would need additional inventory for Q4 seasonality? It all depends on what Huawei's intentions were these last six months.

So, then, what's the impact for the earnings report coming up? Likely zero or very close to zero. The primary reason is due to the timing of the ban:

On Monday May 20, 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted a temporary license allowing Micron to support its products that are incorporated into Huawei products and were available for consumers to purchase as of May 16, 2019.

This, however, is supporting the products and not selling further products as the statement goes on to say:

Micron has consequently suspended shipments of products to Huawei in compliance with U.S. government restrictions.

Given that the timing is so late in the quarter, it mitigates a dropoff in revenue and goes into my secondary reason, which is the lack of a downward revision pre-announcement. These two factors lead me to figure Micron will be meeting its guidance for the reporting quarter.

But this is not where my caution is. My caution is with guidance for the upcoming quarter. The stock will move on two things: FQ4 guidance and 2H recovery narrative.

If either of these is below the market's expectations, then the stock will revisit the lows it set in December. Having said that, the much lower-than-expected guidance during the last earnings sent the stock upward because it was less than feared. This could happen again; perhaps, the 2H recovery narrative is already baked into the share price.

But I'm not so certain, especially when dealing with a stock we all know can be volatile relative to other large-cap stocks.

No one other than the manufacturers themselves knows the real impact to an export ban like this. The law is more intricate and far-reaching than just selling products directly to a foreign company. It's simple to get the 13% revenue number, but it's not so easy to understand the indirect impact. If any of Micron's technology is sold to other OEMs or partners who sell to Huawei who may not even be a US entity, they are also banned from selling to Huawei.

Considering Huawei brought in $107B in revenue for 2018, it stacks up as one of the major smartphone manufacturers in the world. In fact, it's the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world with 14.7% global market share, behind only Apple (AAPL) with 14.9% and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) with 20.9%, as of January.

Why do I bring this up?

To show any US company or US-related entity vis-à-vis US embedded technology will no longer be selling to a $107B a year company. This is not a small impact on the global tech industry or the demand for products such as DRAM and NAND.

The bottom line is, we don't know the full extent of this ban, but what we do know is it doesn't stop at the 10-Q direct revenue number. This ban may weaken the overall smartphone environment, which may undermine the demand for DRAM and NAND.

China-US Trade Tensions Continue

What the market was expecting just a few months ago was a resolution to the China-US trade battle in May. That deadline came and went. Along with it was the certainty this would be behind us. The uncertainty about future investments and where they would be best suited now drags on.

This ongoing tension impacts data center and OEM investments. If the global economy slows, end demand slows, and when end demand slows, OEM demand slows, and finally, manufacturing demand slows.

It would be more productive for technology companies if particular Chinese entities are targeted as Huawei, ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) or Fujian Jinhua were rather than putting a broad blanket of tariffs, which hurts not just the Chinese economy but the US economy - putting the two largest economies at risk at the same time.

This would be where the full course caution comes out and brings the field out of the pace of racing. This slow demand death would not bode well not just for Micron but any of the semis and those who utilize their products like Apple, Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), or AMD (AMD).

Why Not A Red Flag?

In our culture, we hear the phrase, "that raises a red flag," and the sentiment isn't too much different in racing where a red flag halts the race while the incident or wreck which caused an atypical amount of debris is cleaned up. With all of this uncertainty, why would I not be calling for a stop to the race, and in this case, the investment thesis - with the red flag?

For one, technology will continue to advance and improve. Unless an all-out depression were to happen, companies will continue to put money toward R&D and advance what we have today to be faster, better, smaller, and smarter. The need for memory will remain, albeit at a slower clip.

However, as we head into the second half of the year where companies like Micron expect to see a pick-up in demand and a slimming of OEM inventories, certain events are unfolding. The primary one I see happening, which has a direct impact, is the quarter-over-quarter change in DRAM pricing.

A lot of contributors here on SA and elsewhere wrongfully say a drop in pricing of DRAM each quarter is bad and shows there is no recovery. That is not how DRAM economics work. The pricing of DRAM is also working alongside the lowering of the cost to manufacture that same bit.

TrendForce is reporting something which is rather bullish, and that's the slowing of DRAM drops in pricing. This is important to note and is a sign of a bottom in the market. Below is a table outlining the declines each quarter along with the expected drops in the coming quarters.

TrendForce Q1 Q2 Q3E Q4E DRAM Pricing -30% -25% -12.5% -10%

(TrendForce data, here, here, and here)

So, how does this help Micron? Remember what I posted in March about pricing and cost of a bit - the gap can be closed with slower pricing drops each quarter. This gap is, in essence, a read on how profitable or unprofitable it is to sell a particular module of DRAM. Keep in mind, however, this is a simplistic look at the model of pricing and cost; there are many other factors at play, including the mix of products and bit shipments (volume). Additionally, the below chart is an illustration and not necessarily where the true crossover in profitable bits are for Micron.

(Source: TrendForce price estimates and author's estimates on cost declines)

The point still stands; pricing which does not drop as quickly and is decelerating in nature is allowing cost improvements to catch up and become more profitable. Do not be sucked into thinking declining DRAM pricing does not mean recovery; it can decline and still provide a recovery to the industry. All technology is down and to the right in terms of price. It's a matter of how fast the decline is.

What this also shows is a firming of the market. The price of DRAM does not slow its downward march unless there is a firming of the supply and demand balance, and this is what TrendForce expects.

Keeping The Yellow Flag Out

There are a few things which are causing me concern with the medium-term outlook on Micron. It's clear the China-US trade dispute has gone on longer than anyone expected, and this is inhibiting an explosive recovery in the memory industry. On top of this death by a thousand cuts, a particular customer has now been cut off and is unable to do business with Micron - a business which was contributing a meaningful amount of revenue.

This is enough to take the field from green flag racing to a full course caution. One or the other would have kept the incident contained to a section of the course only requiring a local caution, but because these happened so close in time, a full yellow is needed.

What's preventing me from putting out the red flag and stop the field altogether is the bullish nature of DRAM pricing and how it's still expected to recover even with the caution in mind.

Now, the US embargo on Huawei has been fingered as hitting peak-season demand still further: The forecast for the latter half of the year has been increased to a 10-15 percent decline in pricing for the third quarter and another 10 percent for the fourth...

All of this considered, I'm taking a caution lap to assess the real impact to the investment. Long term, things will recover; it's just a matter of when. Medium term is less clear, but it's possible things still maintain a decent footing even with memory pricing taking some of the sharpest declines in the last decade. Now could be a good time to pit without losing position on the track.

I look forward to what the "pit crew" has to tell me in two weeks.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my tech sector analysis by clicking the follow button at the top of this page next to my name. Get further insight on Micron by joining my Seeking Alpha service Tech Cache. You also get real-time, chatroom access to ask me followup questions and hear ideas of other Tech Cache subscribers. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, INTC, MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.