Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of May. You can read the April report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations.

Orders in May

Figure 1: Orders Boeing May 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received no orders.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 737-800.

The 71 Boeing 737 MAX 8 that Boeing Capital Corporation had on order on behalf of Jet Airways have been officially cancelled.

While ASC 606 adjustments decreased due to the contractual cancellation of the 71, there were six other orders added to the ASC606 adjustment cancellation tally. We don’t know for certain which customers these six aircraft belong too, but possibly they belong to Nok Air which ordered six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft but is facing significant financial distress.

Volga-Dnepr UK Ltd was revealed as the customer for nine Boeing 777F aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 777-300ER.

Air Niugini cancelled the sole Boeing 787-8 it had on order. The cancellation was previously listed as an ASC606 adjustment.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 787-9.

During the month, we saw some customers being revealed, but the most noteworthy items were that ASC606 adjustments for 71 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 787-8 aircraft did indeed translate into cancellations, while the order of another airline, possibly Nok Air, has been added to the ASC606 tally.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 43 units to zero units. The three- and five-year averages for May are 60 and 54 net sales, respectively. For May, the net order inflow was -72 orders. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented, because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority, and for airlines, there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations including ASC606 adjustments increased by six units. Orders from Air Niugini (one Boeing 787-8) and Boeing Capital Corporation (71 Boeing 737 MAX) previously under the ASC606 tally have been formally cancelled. This does not change anything to the total number as the ASC606 adjustment tally goes down each time a cancellation from that category translates into contract termination. Six orders for the Boeing 737 have been added to the ASC606 adjustment tally, hence the increase in cancellations of six units.

If we look at the data for the first 5 months of 2019 and compare it to the previous year, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -125 units, indicating that were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 306 net orders. This significant decline in order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Deliveries in May

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing May 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In May, the company delivered 30 aircraft, an increase of seven units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered 8 Boeing 737 aircraft. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 42 aircraft per month impacted by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747-8F aircraft during the month, which is in line with expectations.

Boeing delivered six Boeing 767 aircraft, which includes 2 Boeing 767-300 Freighters and four intra-company deliveries of the base aircraft for the KC-46A.

Boeing delivered five Boeing 777-300ERs, exceeding the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month after it fell short last month.

Boeing 777-300ERs, exceeding the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month after it fell short last month. Boeing delivered 11 Boeing 787 aircraft, falling short of the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

Deliveries in May were up by seven units but that's about all “positive” that one could say. The delivery numbers are bad, there's no other way to describe it. Obviously, this is caused by the lack of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries, but also 787 deliveries are not where they should be. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that is facing incredibly big pressures at the moment.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In May, Boeing booked 0 gross orders while delivering 30 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0. In terms of value, this ratio was also 0. Incorporating cancellations, things look worse with -72 orders for the month and 30 deliveries, which gives a net book-to-bill of -2.4 and -1.04 in terms of value.

For the first five months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.5 and .7 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.6 when looking at the units and -0.6 when looking at the value this indicates that the negative order inflow was around 60% of the number of aircraft delivered. The same holds for the value.

Conclusion

May was a bad month for Boeing. For good reason, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this has been visible in the delivery profile since March.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority. You could say that May tends to be a slow month with order announcements being saved up for the Paris Airshow in June, but with Boeing’s current crisis reality is that even without an air show in June we could have expected order inflow to flatline

We’re expecting that this type of order overviews with a low order inflow and delivery profile will continue as long as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded. With that in mind, we can already conclude that even Boeing starts deliveries later this year, 2019 will be a bad year for Boeing… a self-inflicted bad year.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.