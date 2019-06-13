Nymox Pharmaceutical: Assessing The Short And Long Ideas

On weighing everything in the balance, we tend to agree with the bull case, although situations like these call for extreme care.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) has been accused of being an outright serial scam by well-known biopharma short expert Richard Pearson. This was from August 10, 2016, and he had this headline for his article - “Nymox: This Offshore 'Biotech' Promotion Will Go To Zero (Yes, Zero).” In that well-written article, he went on to claim how the company hid details of poor trial data from the public, while senior management continued to dump stock without timely SEC disclosure, how the company’s auditor, legal counsel, bankers are all “closely tied to regulatory violations, stock promotions and/or outright fraud,” and how the author filed an SEC complaint against the company after publishing the article.

That article took the stock down by almost 50%, however, it quickly recovered in the same month to soar back to above where it was before the fall. Couple more short articles followed over the years. Some people, I am sure, made money during that fall and rise.

Then last year, in February, we had another author named Stan Piland publish a bullish article on the same company. His article received an Editor’s Pick from Seeking Alpha. Among other things, the article claimed that Nymox is sitting on a drug with a peak market potential of - $6.5-$9.7 billion.

“I expect approval in five European countries (France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and UK) within the next few months,” - he wrote - “followed by approval in the U.S. and the rest of the EU in mid-late 2019. Once approved, Fexapotide can be a blockbuster drug….This analysis shows that when approved in Europe and the U.S., just 10%-15% market penetration at $3,000 per dose yields $6.5-$9.7 billion in peak revenues, likely achievable within 5 years.”

That did not happen. Fexapotide was not approved in those countries within the next few months. Nor is there any sign of near term approval in the US today. We haven’t noted any other $100mn company’s drug being touted as a potential $10bn blockbuster in the recent past either.

What's the ordinary lay investor, or even investors like us with general medical experience, to do? Unlike Mr Pearson, we haven’t worked in the Street and don’t have real-life experience of looking at a horse’s mouth and diagnosing its syndromes. Unlike Mr Piland, we don’t have the luxury of dreaming about $10bn in potential revenue for a $100mn company. We have a small amount of money - our life’s savings - and we want to invest it in a way that gives us decent profits, without undue risks. We also don’t want to go all the way along the dividend route - we still think we have some game left. So, do we invest in this company, or do we avoid it? One guy says “zero,” another says “$10 billion.” Who is right?

The key to biopharma investment - data

Being far from the center of all the action, being perhaps the only India-based small fund focusing on the US biopharma sector, we at Avisol Capital have a unique advantage. Our advantage is this - we don’t have one. We have no axe to grind. We have no machine to oil. We have no inside information. We have no Street view. We have no agenda. We have no access to the CEO. We have no access to American KOLs. We have no special access to people with an agenda. We have to do everything ourselves, and we depend on one thing - and one thing only - to arrive at conclusions. And this is called data.

In a scientific trial, data is everything. There can be insinuations, and allegations, and financial frauds, and pumps and dumps - but data speaks the truth.

We do have to ensure the authenticity of trial data. Data must be published in peer-reviewed journals or otherwise verified sources. The US regulators must ensure that even if they forgive all other sorts of questionable behavior, publishing false scientific data should be a criminally punishable offense in the same scale as an armed robber, or other violent criminals. That’s because just like a violent crime shakes the very foundation of our trust in a non-violent society, false scientific data shakes our foundational belief in the overall honesty of the academic world. So, we should ensure availability of good data in that way.

Once we have the data, though, the rest is science - anyone anywhere can do it.

The currently available data

We will come to the trial data shortly. Before that, there’s an article that was recently published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Urology which is a recognized journal in the field. It has a Google Scholar h-5 index of 22, which is a decent achievement. This article’s authors were

Neal Shore Carolina Urologic Research Center, 823 82nd PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, USA Ronald Tutrone Chesapeake Urology Research Associates, Baltimore, MD, USA Claus G. Roehrborn University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA

And their disclosure was

Funding Funded by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, Nassau, Bahamas. Conflict of interest statement Authors Shore and Tutrone are consultants/speakers for NeoTract. Shore is a consultant for NxThera. Shore, Tutrone and Roehrborn are consultants for Nymox. Tutrone owns stock in Nymox. Roehrborn has a financial interest or other relationship with NxThera, NeoTract, Procept, ZenFlow and Meditate.

I mention the disclosure specifically because Mr Pearson has said the following about Dr Tutrone - “One of these doctors who has regularly touted Nyomx is Dr. Ronald Tutrone….Dr. Tutrone is the one who was responsible for the comment stating, "These results are astonishingly good”....In the press release, there is no disclosure of stock ownership or funding by Nymox to Tutrone.” (emphasis original author's)

Here’s a biography of Dr Tutrone from an organisation he is a member of:

Ronald F. Tutrone, Jr. M.D., F.A.C.S., C.P.I. Chief, Division of Urology, Greater Baltimore Medical Center Medical Director, Chesapeake Urology Research Associates Medical Director, Chesapeake Urology Infusion Therapy Center Background Dr. Tutrone’s clinical interests include treatment of urologic malignancies including kidney, bladder, and prostate; laparoscopic treatment of renal and adrenal tumors; kidney stone treatment; urinary incontinence in men and women; and prostate disorders. He also performs the UroLift procedure for the treatment of BPH/enlarged prostate. He has been voted a “Top Doctor” by Baltimore magazine numerous times, and a “Super Doctor” for Urology in the Washington Post Magazine Washington, DC, Northern Virginia and Baltimore. Dr. Tutrone has authored numerous articles in the urology literature. He has been the principal investigator in more than 200 clinical research trials. He is Chairman of the William E. Kalhert Endowment for Urological Research and Medical Director of Chesapeake Urology Research Associates.

Dr Tutrone has innumerable research articles to his credit, and nothing negative anywhere that we could find. So, this isn’t just another doctor, this is a well-known and well-regarded urologist whose support has been very beneficial for Nymox.

It is true, also, that Dr Tutrone has been something of an unofficial spokesperson for Fexapotide and Nymox. Last year, he was in Colorado doing another eulogizing presentation for the drug - see here. However, Mr Pearson’s article clearly contains an insinuation, and this is, if spelled out properly, amounting to saying that Dr Tutrone’s positive statements about Nymox and its drug Fexapotide are false statements.

Considering all the background discussed above, it's difficult to agree to that assessment. All doctors are not angels, and many bad things do go on in the medical fraternity. However, sooner or later, these become known, and the fraternity shuns those doctors. If a doctor is making false positive statements about a company from which it has received compensation, I don’t believe that doctor can hide this for long.

We focused on this one doctor alone because he is the one among the authors of the report the cited Pearson article talks about, and this co-authored article has helped Fexapotide in the recent past. Given what we just discussed, it stands to reason that we can take the article in question in good faith.

The Shore-Tutrone-Roehrborn article

This article, referred to above, was published in Jan. 14 of this year. It's titled “Efficacy and safety of fexapotide triflutate in outpatient medical treatment of male lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.” Its abstract is as follows:

Male lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) is an increasingly important problem for the majority of late middle aged and elderly men. Fexapotide triflutate (NYSE:FT) is a first in-class compound given by local injection via the transrectal intraprostatic route under ultrasound guidance. Data from >1700 FT and control injections in prospective randomized blinded controlled multicenter trials are reviewed and discussed in relation to current developments in the field of treatments for LUTS associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Long-term studies of FT in the United States have shown statistically-significant improvement in BPH symptoms and objective outcomes including significant reduction in both spontaneous acute urinary retention as well as the subsequent incidence of BPH surgery. FT has been shown to be well tolerated with an excellent safety profile, and is an efficacious clinic-based treatment for BPH involving an intraprostatic injection that requires only a few minutes to administer, with no catheter nor anesthesia requirements.

In the article, after discussing FT’s mode of action - “FT selectively causes loss of cell membrane integrity, mitochondrial metabolic arrest, depletion of RNA, DNA lysis and aggregation, and cell fragmentation and cell loss with subsequent decompression of the urethral lumen” - the authors discuss its observed efficacy in animal models. FT is able to cause selective apoptosis in prostate glandular cells in these animal models, sparing other tissues (rectum, bladder, periprostatic tissues and urethra) and also the nerve structure. The article demonstrates this with a number of microscopic images of the relevant LNCAP cell lines. Animal model pk/pd is then discussed, establishing the lack of plasma presence of FT at any time after injection, showing the drug’s high selectivity and therefore safety.

The article then proceeds to discuss clinical experience with FT. “Overall, eight multi-center US BPH studies have been completed, including two phase I–II studies, two phase II studies and four phase III studies with long-term follow up in all studies.” This is a long discussion under the following subheadings, and we will quickly try to capture the main points.

Side effects and safety of FT

As seen in animal models, “FT is highly selective for prostate glandular epithelium when it is injected into prostate.” It leaves the nerve and vasculature unaffected, and does not circulate outside of prostate. The side effect profile was comparable to placebo. There was no serious infection despite its risks normally associated with transrectal injections. However, the authors do state that patients were selected to exclude those with low immunity to infection.

Laboratory data in FT-treated patients

Laboratory results were similar in FT and placebo groups. The study notes that PV or prostate volume and PSA or Prostatic Specific Antigen values were not expected to be reduced with any statistical significance in BPH patients compared to placebo. PSA, which strongly correlates to PV, is a biomarker for prostate diseases, and even for age-related BPH. The prostate gland shrinkage due to FT would be countered by the age-specific annual growth of the gland, and would not produce any determined reduction in PSA. However, “the PV in FT single administration treated patients was statistically reduced from baseline in the phase III studies after 1 year (−2.06% p = 0.0003), which was not found in placebo controls.”

Prostate cancer incidence in FT-treated patients

At four years follow up, we see the following:

Source- cited article

There's a statistically significant reduction in newly diagnosed PCa or prostate cancer compared to placebo. This data is not biopsy driven, but rather follow ups at urology clinics, and is therefore speculative. Actual incidence could be higher if biopsy protocols are followed. The authors only point to the difference from placebo, but this is an area of concern for us because it lacks adequate rigor.

Similar data was observed for AUR, which is very commonly incidental to BPH. We see the stat sig in AUR reduction from the image above.

IPSS scores after FT treatment

IPSS score or the International Prostate Symptom Score is a screening tool used to diagnose BPH. In the following graphs, we have the time-weighted mean values of IPSS improvement (reduction) from baseline plotted versus time in (a) bar graph; and (b) time curve showing mean of time-weighted IPSS improvement from baseline vs. time.

The overall IPSS improvement achieved statistical significance compared to placebo. Long-term IPSS improvement was more pronounced in treatment naive patients, but previously treated patients also showed improvement, although study authors do not state whether the latter was statistically significant. We assume it was not, or they would have said it.

Incidence of surgical treatments for BPH after FT treatment

FT-treated patients had significantly-reduced incidence of prostate surgery at two and three years after treatment compared to placebo patients (5.22% vs. 16.44%, p=0.0048). The difference was larger in placebo-treated patients who received subsequent oral BPH medications (30.3%, p<0.0001). We assume this was because those placebo-treated patients who went for other BPH treatments probably had progressive disease that required intervention. The author cites another statistic - improvement in IPSS scores in FT-patients vs. placebo-patients who took follow up other BP medication or surgery - and while this showed much better scores (−8.28 versus −4.74, p < 0.0094), we don’t find this rigorous without a comparison of the follow up treatment methods, subsequent patient characteristics and so on.

From the detailed report above, it seems that fexapotide is a new, convenient, and safer treatment for elderly BPH patients who are otherwise forced to take medication that causes side effects including ejaculation and overall sexual function.

The company plans to file an NDA by the end of this year. This is the nearest catalyst.

Execution

The company has a cash balance of $8.03M as of the December quarter, and burn is -7.8M. Thus, there's imminent risk of dilution.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

From the company’s Annual Report, we see:

There are nine drugs approved for treatment of BPH: five proprietary drugs (dutasteride (Avodart®), tamsulosin (Flomax®), alfusozin (Uroxatral®), silodosin (Rapaflo®), and tadalafil (Cialis®)) a combination of two drugs (dutasteride and tamsulosin) (Jalyn™), and four generics (finasteride, terazozin, doxazozin, and prazosin). There are a number of thermal treatments on the market designed to shrink the enlarged prostate by heating its tissue with a device inserted through the urethra (the passage leading from the bladder through the penis through which men urinate). The devices on the market use microwave energy (Prostatron®, Targis Therapy® or TherMatrx®), low level radiowaves (TUNA System®), lasers (Indigo LaserOptic Treatment System® or Laserscope GreenLight PVP™), direct heat or hot water to heat or burn away prostate tissue. A variety of surgical procedures exist to surgically reduce or remove the prostate or to widen the urethra. These include procedures to cut away prostate tissue such as TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate) and using a resectoscope with an electrical loop inserted through the penis to cut the prostate tissue. A small device used to widen the constricted urethra called a prostatic stent can also be inserted. In 2013, the FDA approved the Urolift™ system, a permanent surgical implant designed to pull back prostate tissue to improve urination in men with BPH.

The alpha blockers - alfuzosin, doxazosin, tamsulosin and silodosin - work well with smaller prostates, and the side effect includes a harmless condition called retrograde ejaculation. The 5-alpha reductase inhibitors or 5ARIs include finasteride (Proscar) and dutasteride (Avodart) - take up to six months to be effective and are relatively harmless. Surgery can be disruptive and involve “pain, anesthesia, catheterization, recovery, risks, and frequent sexual sequelae.” According to Shore, et al, the approved medications are not always effective, and fexapotide represents a novel office-based noninvasive molecular intervention to the disease. Competing pipeline drugs include Sophiris Bio’s (SPHS) NDA-ready drug PRX302, which demonstrated somewhat poorer IPSS improvement compared to fexapotide (7.60 vs. 6.58 point overall improvement; p = 0.043).

From Stan Piland’s article:

“BPH affects as many as 38 million men in the US, and one study estimated that 210 million are affected worldwide. ...These numbers suggest a total U.S. treatment population of almost 8 million men annually.”

Risks and Conclusion

Fexapotide failed a 12-month trial in 2014 “due to an unexpectedly high placebo response.” The Shore, et al, article, in its concluding section, discusses a possible reason. The authors say that 10ml saline injection into the prostate, used as a placebo, can be termed as active vehicle. They say that “the strongest evidence for that is the peak flow data which are considered by most scholars to be objective: Vehicle-only injected patients had a mean improvement in peak flow rate of 1.9 ml/sec up to one year post injection. That level of improvement is comparable to α-blocker treatments and exceeds 5ARI improvement levels. Considering also that the 1 year persistence of IPSS improvements in vehicle-only injected patients also is above α-blocker and 5ARI levels, it's fair to suggest that vehicle-only injection of 10 ml into the prostate is active. Longer term the effect diminishes, and the benefit of FT comes into clearer view. The published literature indicates that one-year outcomes in BPH studies are less valid than previously assumed, insofar as strong placebo responses and effects are constantly encountered up to one year and perhaps longer.” From the above it appears that fexapotide failed the trial because the difference between placebo and FT becomes prominent only in the three-year time period, as it did in the trials here, and until then saline placebo acts as active but short term intervention. The company continued the same trial at the same site for an extended period, and the results published were positive.

After weighing both the Pearson and Piland articles in the balance, we tend to agree with Stan Piland’s stand, although with a more moderate value assessment. We also worry about the precarious cash situation of the company. It seems likely that there will be dilution. Although the stock price is quite attractive, we do prefer not to invest much in this scrip, and perhaps double down in case of a pullback post dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.