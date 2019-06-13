Hecla Mining: Tough Decisions Ahead

I believe buying and accumulating around $1.50 could pay off generously if gold and silver continue their positive momentum, fueled by a potential weakness of the USD.

The company's attempt to diversify to gold has not worked out well. Troubles at Fire Creek are troubling.

Sale revenue was $152.62 million in 1Q'19, up 9.2% from a year ago and up 11.8% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a first-quarter loss of $25.5 million.

Source: Hecla Mining - Greens Creek polymetallic mine, Alaska, USA

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is viewed as a "silver" stock theoretically, and like many other miners in this category, the stock price dropped from $4 a year ago to just above $1.50 now.

I said theoretically because Hecla Mining is more a "gold" stock than a "silver" stock now. If we look at metal production, gold represents 50% of the output and silver represents only 29%, with lead and zinc representing 21%.

While the price of silver/gold could be partly blamed, it is not the main issue that has affected so negatively the company stock. The main culprit is more attached to the intrinsic quality of the company producing assets or their lack thereof.

I will comment more in detail later, but the troubles at Lucky Friday mine, Casa Berardi mine, and, more importantly, at its three high-grade gold mines in Nevada, especially at Fire Creek ( e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million - constitute a significant matter for the company balance sheet and its shareholders.

The investment thesis is always complicated to highlight when it comes to silver miners like Hecla Mining. The technical issues are too severe here to recommend a long-term investment, whereas the stock price presents an opportunity short term and midterm, in my opinion.

I believe buying and accumulating around $1.50 could pay off handsomely if gold and silver continue their positive momentum, fueled by a potential slowdown of the economy and a weakening US dollar.

The caveat emptor, however, is that nothing is a free ride in this world, and with significant potential future profit comes certain inherent risks.

The CEO, Phil Baker, said in the conference call:

A year ago, when doing the due diligence, we recognized certain problems with Fire Creek dealing with the tough material, managing water equipment availability, getting enough development to have consistent production, lack of characterization of all types. And while we made progress in dealing with the issues we saw, the short answers is it's not been enough.

HL - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Sale Revenue in $ million 134.28 140.84 160.11 139.71 147.26 143.65 136.52 152.62 Net Income in $ Million -25.09 1.27 -27.89 8.10 11.94 -23.32 -23.83 -25.67 EBITDA $ Million 29.94 34.25 52.66 48.29 55.94 30.25 14.11 18.18 EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 0.00 -0.07 0.02 0.03 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 7.5 74.1 41.8 16.4 30.6 28.2 19.0 20.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 133.8 70.2 27.7 17.6 25.7 40.0 53.6 33.1 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -16.8 3.9 14.1 -1.3 5.0 -11.8 -34.6 -13.0 Total Cash $ Million 201.9 215.9 186.1 246.9 245.3 60.9 27.4 11.8 LT Debt in $ Million 501.6 501.9 502.2 533.6 533.2 534.1 532.8 533.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 396.2 401.3 401.6 401.9 403.6 452.6 481.1 482.8 Silver and Gold Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Silver Production K Au Oz 2807 3323 2985 2534 2596 2524 2715 2923 Gold production K Ag Oz 52.6 63.0 61.0 57.8 60.3 73.0 71.0 60.0 Silver realized $/oz 17.14 17.01 16.87 16.84 16.61 14.68 14.58 15.70 AISC by-product 8.61 10.71 7.86 5.66 11.40 15.68 11.44 9.34

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Silver and Gold Production Details For The First Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Below is the production detail per mine.

Phil Baker alleged a year ago that the acquisition would immediately raise production and generate cash flow with potential for improvement in productivity. However, a year later, Hecla Mining is posting $13.8 million in loss from the Nevada assets (AISC for gold came at $1,760 per ounce), mainly due to huge costs at Fire Creeks that forced the company to conduct a review to determine the best way forward. A decision is expected to be released in the second quarter of this year.

Phil Baker said in the conference call:

We still believe in the potential of Fire Creek that given the ongoing challenges were evaluating if there's a better way to afford since our original plan is not making enough progress fast enough. So over the next few weeks or months where we are reviewing the Nevada operations to determine how we can improve the economics in both the short and the long-term. This process is really maintaining our discipline and allocation. We're really just asking the question are we going to get the return for the investment we're making. Since we don't know the outcome of the review, we're suspending guidance until we do.

2 - Silver and AISC by-product in $/Ag Oz.

Also, in the first quarter, at Casa Berardi, the company had lower mill throughput and more modest recovery than expected.

Hecla Mining: Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Sale Revenue was $152.62 million in 1Q'19

Sale revenue was $152.62 million in 1Q'19, up 9.2% from a year ago and up 11.8% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a first-quarter loss of $25.5 million compared to a profit of $8.10 million in the same period a year earlier or a loss of $0.05 per share.

Hecla Mining delivered reliable results due mainly to higher-than-expected gold and silver grades and recoveries at the Greens Creek mine. However, as I have said earlier, the Nevada mines delivered poorly, and management suspended its annual estimates for production and costs for the three-mines complex. Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

In Nevada, our operations cost of sales and other direct production cost of $23 million plus depreciation expense of $8.3 million exceeded sales revenue of $17.6 million amounted to a gross loss of $13.8 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $13.0 million in 1Q'19

Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $54.4 million with a loss of $13.0 million this quarter. The company is paying a dividend of $0.01 per share annually or 0.6% yield, which is not large but still too high based on free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt and liquidity. Net debt is

The company indicated $11.8 million remaining in total cash, but the revolver was still undrawn and available with some change in the covenants for Q2 and Q3. Net debt is now about $522 million with a net debt to EBITDA at 4.4x. (using the EBITDA ttm of $118.48 million).

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

we obtained from the credit revolver banking syndicate some additional headroom under our covenants for the second and third quarters to ensure we have flexibility, while we address the needs of our Nevada operations.

Furthermore, Phil Baker said:

I think it's in the financial statements Cosmos, but I think it's second quarter goes -- and its debt interest that -- debt-to-EBITDA that has been relaxed primarily and it moves from -- moves to 5 in the second quarter to 4.5 in the third quarter, then back down before in the 2020.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The company's attempt to diversify to gold has not been the "game changer" that the company was promoting to its shareholders a year ago and turned out to be more of a nightmare that may develop to a full-blown crisis the next few quarters. We can feel it in the air with all these numerous lawyers eager to get a piece of the pie.

The issue is that Hecla Mining may need to impair a part of its Nevada mines which may trigger further sell-off. However, it would take another negative surprise to push the stock price further down, and I believe the actual HL value has factored in already a severe disappointment of the next quarters.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

HL is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $1.70 (I recommend selling about 10-15% depending on the price of gold) and line support at $1.20 (I recommend buying at this level unless the price of gold retraces below $1,275 per ounce.)

Descending wedge pattern is considered bullish short term which means HL could eventually cross the $1.70 resistance and re-test its long-term resistance at $2.20 (at which point it would be wise to take some profit off again.)

