Boeing And Airbus Record Underwhelming May Month

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during May for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for May

Airbus and Boeing together received one gross order in May, compared to 68 orders in the same month last year. May showed a significant slowdown in order activity driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and possibly a slowdown in order announcements before the Paris Airshow while political unease also doesn’t brighten the prospects for jet makers. Looking at the division of the orders in May, we'd mark Airbus as the “winner,” though it sold just one copy of an Airbus A320neo aircraft to a private customer.

During the month of May, Boeing received no orders.

During the month of May, Airbus received one order valued at $0.1B after discounts:

A private customer ordered one Airbus A320neo

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic May 2019

The orders in May were low, so low that it makes the infographic look silly, but for the sake of consistency and "no news or better said no order is also news," we still look at the numbers. Airbus received one order and zero cancellations in May, leaving the jet maker with negative 57 net orders for the year. Boeing received no orders and six cancellations, bringing its net orders to negative 125. What we see is that the lead that Boeing had during the first two months of the year is completely gone. The company is ahead in gross sales, but cancellations have completely turned things around and it seems that Boeing has no focus on finalizing sales at the moment.

Conclusion

While we thought April already was disappointing, May was even worse with just one order. Boeing had some bookkeeping mutations in its order book and did not add orders, while Airbus added one order from a private customer and saw several airlines covert their order from the A320neo to the A321neo.

Compared to last year order inflows have fallen significantly. It's starting to look more and more like we might be witnessing some cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely is also not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

In a few days, the Paris Airshow will take place and that should give some clear indication on whether the lower order activity witnessed so far is just to “save up order announcements” or whether we are really seeing a decline in order activity this year.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and, especially, the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.