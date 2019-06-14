Blackstone Group: Get Your Piece Of This Global Real Estate Powerhouse

As most of my readers know, I spend most of my time writing on REITs, yet today, I’m writing on one of the largest U.S. public companies, Blackstone Group.

Do you know how many famous people throughout history – some of them fabulously wealthy and some of them “only” very comfortable – have talked about real estate as the ultimate investment?

Here’s a smattering of quotes, including from a Rockefeller. As in THE Rockefeller. The one who started it all.

“The major fortunes in America have been made in land.” – John D. Rockefeller

And trust me when I say that the lists goes on from there, with plenty of powerful and influential individuals candidly weighing in on the subject.

Land has long since been something worth investing in. Through the ages, it’s been the reason why kings and queens went to war… why adventurers set off to distant lands… and why countless unknowns put everything they had into obtaining and then maintaining property as their own.

It’s just that valuable.

Photo Source

What Everyone Wants a Piece of and Why

Why exactly is land so valuable?

It’s because everyone needs it. It’s rather hard to exist, much less thrive, without a piece of land to operate out of during the day and to rest easy at night, knowing you, your loved ones and your possessions are safe and sound inside.

Sure, there are houseboats. But even those have to dock someplace. And their owners still have to get off and purchase necessities, such as food, water, and clothing (probably sunscreen too) from land-based grocers and retailers who either own the property their establishments sit on or rent from someone who does.

I don’t want to be repetitive, but this fact cannot be stressed enough: Land is valuable.

Very much so.

That’s why you have individuals who own two houses. Or three. Or four.

They might reside the vast majority of the time in just one of those homes. Maybe so much so that they could just rent when they stay elsewhere. But, as Realtor.com puts it, there are still “tons of benefits that come with owning a second home,” from “novelty and adventure” to “a place to escape and unwind” … to a number of very tempting tax breaks.

Plus, on top of those deductions, you can potentially rent out the space, collecting even more money in the process.

One more reason to be a multi-house owner.

Real Estate Helped Make This Man a Billionaire

We sincerely doubt that newly crowned Forbes-list billionaire Jay-Z and his not-exactly-impoverished wife, Beyonce, rely on that last-mentioned revenue stream with the extra houses they own. Nonetheless, everyone does acknowledge that real estate is part of their financial status defining holdings.

Here’s how Architectural Digest described the intensely wealthy details just this month:

According to Forbes, (Jay-Z’s) net worth today comes from his champagne brand Armand de Brignac (worth an estimated $310 million), cognac brand D’Ussé ($100 million), music streaming service Tidal ($100 million), sports and entertainment management agency Roc Nation ($75 million), ownership of the master recordings of some of his biggest hits, numerous investments, (including a large stake in Uber (NYSE:UBER)), and, of course, an impressive collection of homes and valuable art to decorate them with.

Now, I can’t promise you can live like Jay-Z – or Rockefeller or Carnegie – with my real estate recommendation today. Then again, Jay-Z’s own fortune isn’t based on just real estate. It isn’t based on just anything, as shown by the breakdown above.

Not a single one of his individual holdings comes close to cracking a billion on its own.

The same applies to Rockefeller and Carnegie, no matter the statements they made – and truly believed – about owning land.

With that said, you can get a distinct taste of what it’s like to add additional pieces of property to your portfolio as one of those incredibly well-off private equity investors… through a publicly-traded company.

For once, we’re not talking about real estate investment trusts. REITs are solid, sturdy companies offering reliable gains that I'm more than happy to recommend on most days.

Today though, we’re dealing with the Blackstone Group L.P. (BX), a $48.694-billion company that’s one of the largest real estate owners in the world.

Better yet, it still has room to grow.

The Big, the Beautiful, the One and Only Blackstone Group

As most of my readers know, I spend most of my time writing on REITs. Yet today, I’m writing on one of the largest U.S. public companies based on a number of key metrics:

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Keep in mind that Blackstone is a private equity company. And, unlike a REIT, it has higher leverage to foster hefty remunerations paid out to managers and partners. There's a strong incentive for private equity firms to generate outsized returns rather than focus on earnings and dividend growth.

However, despite Blackstone’s market-leading position, its partnership structure has been archaic, offering a limited market for shares.

Source: BX Investor Presentation

That began to change the day it decided to remove certain ownership restrictions to expand its global investor universe. Here are the details on what it did and is doing (since these changes are still technically in the works):

Remove restrictions for a long-only market. Eliminate the K-1, allowing shareholders to receive 1099s. Eliminate ECI, UBTI, and non-resident state-sourced income. Remove restrictions for substantial portions of index/ETF market. Make its stock eligible for inclusion on CRSP, MSCI, and Total Market indices.

By converting to a corporation – effective July 1, 2019 – Blackstone believes it can double in size to $9 trillion by unhampering long-only and index/ETF investors as viewed below:

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Simpler Tax Structure, but Still a Complex Business Model

Although Blackstone's tax structure will be simpler this way, its business model remains wide ranging and complex.

Unless you're well versed in the technical aspects of law and finance, Blackstone’s exact setup may seem like Latin. So we won’t go too far into the weeds in this regard.

However, as viewed below, its primary segments include private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, and credit.

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Of course one of the primary differentiators for Blackstone is how it generates economies of scale. And that means taking some of the best people and putting them in some of the best in class opportunities. As of Q1 2019, its total assets under management (AUM) was $511.8 billion, up 14% year over year.

Also in Q1-19, Blackstone’s fee-earning AUM was $353.0 billion, up 2% year-over-year – and $71.6 billion of inflows outpaced $66.7 billion of realizations and outflows.

Source: BX Investor Presentation

Key Q1-19 across the platforms include:

Real Estate Total AUM: Increased 17% to a record $140.3 billion, with inflows of $5 billion in the quarter and $32.9 billion for the last 12 months (LTM).

Private Equity Total AUM: Increased 43% to a record $159.0 billion, with quarterly inflows of $28.5 billion and $51.6 billion for the LTM.

Hedge Fund Solutions Total AUM: Increased 2% to a record $80.2 billion with inflows of $2.6 billion in the quarter and inflows of $11.9 billion for the LTM.

Credit Total AUM: $132.3 billion at quarter’s end, with quarterly inflows of $6.8 billion and $29.3 billion for the LTM.

Blackstone’s management fee revenue in Q1-19 increased 11% year-over-year to $814 million, a record for the firm. Its distributable earnings were $538 million – or $0.44 per unit – in the quarter, up 7% year over year.

Its forward pipeline for fundraising remains very healthy, as evidenced by the war chest of dry capital. The company has substantial dry powder of $132.6 billion (up 8% quarter over quarter) driven by fundraising activities.

This simply means it can wait patiently for any opportunities that arise from volatility. And, when they do pop up, Blackstone can move quickly to take advantage of them.

Get a Piece of This Private Equity Player

On the latest (Q1-19) earnings call, Blackstone co-founder, chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman explained:

Morgan Stanley recently named Blackstone as one of the 30 best stocks for a long-term investment, based on its review of business quality and competitive positioning. We were the only asset manager on a list that includes highly recognized companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Costco, Visa, and a lot of other household names, if you will, in finance. Like these firms, we have a real moat around our franchise, by delivering differentiated investment performance to our customers over decades, with minimal loss of capital. We've created a deep bond of trust, resulting in a very significant percentage of repeat business.

He then added,

On the list of 30 top companies that I referenced, we’ve (got) the highest dividend yields, but the third-lowest earnings multiple. Why does this discount persist? In analyzing this disconnect, we've spent considerable time speaking with our investors around the world. [A] consistent theme has been that our publicly traded partnerships structure simply makes the stock too difficult to own.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As viewed above, Blackstone’s dividend history has not been as stellar as the majority of REITs you could otherwise choose. In 2016 and 2019, it reduced its dividend – a fairly common practice when sources of revenue are less predictable and lumpier in nature.

However, based on the consensus forecast, Blackstone should grow earnings per share by 32% in 2020.

And of course the dividend should certainly follow suit.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As viewed above, Blackstone has returned more than 45% year to date, from 13.7x to 19.1x. Clearly, the tax structure change provides strong momentum for the company.

As Schwarzman described, “We're enthusiastically making this change because we think it will unlock substantial value for all of our current and future shareholders.”

Although shares have risen substantially year to date, we believe Blackstone remains a reasonable buy. The company is executing on all cylinders. And the shift to corporate taxation should provide it with the new investor base it needs to deliver exceptional performance.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and its only purposes are to assist with research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.