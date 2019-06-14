Elastic: Gung Ho At Lower Prices

Embedded as a search function within other applications, Elastic is a perfect example of a difficult-to-uproot software platform that has an incredibly sticky revenue base.

Elastic is one of the fastest-growing companies in the SaaS sector, with revenue growth clocking in at 63% y/y.

Shares of Elastic have been clobbered ever since February, likely due to the stock's lockup expiration in April. The stock is down 25% from all-time highs.

Much ado has been made about Alphabet's (GOOG) steep fall from all-time highs due both to weaker search results as well as the perceived threat of increased regulation, but little mention has been made of the other search company that went public late last year: Elastic (ESTC). After an explosive IPO that led to shares almost immediately tripling, investors have cooled on Elastic since February, and the stock has floundered under an April lockup expiration as well as general pessimism on small-cap tech stocks.

In my view, now is a good time to step in and buy Elastic. It's true that despite a 25% haircut from all-time highs, Elastic is still by no means a value stock - but for the incredible growth that this company is capable of, it's a compelling buy at lower prices.

Data by YCharts

As many investors know, Elastic is not a search company in the traditional sense - rather, Elastic powers the search functions within applications. One of the most prominent examples of this is within the Uber (UBER) application, where Elastic's platform is used to search for drivers within a geographic radius, thus allowing the Uber application to pair riders and drivers. This type of embedded function has become incredibly vital in today's application-driven economy, and presents a turnkey search solution to developers instead of building one from scratch. Once installed and part of the engine of an app like Uber, Elastic is incredibly difficult to rip out.

The point here: Elastic's growth is incredibly sticky. As the company continues to add customers, its existing customer base continues to expand through upsells (as evidenced by a 130% net retention rate). The company has also shown a willingness to expand into new categories: in early June, Elastic acquired Endgame (an endpoint security vendor) for $234 million in stock.

In a joint press release announcing the acquisition, Elastic CEO Shay Banon wrote:

The Elastic Stack is used for threat hunting by companies across the world, utilizing our unique ability to search across vast amounts of data in the blink of an eye. We believe that the ability to both bring another layer of data, as well as expanded threat hunting to the endpoint directly, is a unique value proposition of the combined products. Endpoint protection will be a natural feature in our product line [...] Endgame's endpoint agents fit nicely into this paradigm of agents shipping data as part of the Elastic Stack and its architecture"

The addition of Endgame will expand Elastic's capabilities into many use cases including security, broadening its appeal and TAM. Of course, Elastic's tremendous capacity for growth doesn't come cheaply. The stock currently trades at a market cap of $5.61 billion. After netting off $300 million of cash on its balance sheet, Elastic has an enterprise value of $5.31 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against the company's latest guidance targets:

Figure 1. Elastic FY20 guidance Source: Elastic 4Q19 earnings release

Based on the midpoint of Elastic's $397-$403 million revenue range for FY20 (46-48% y/y; also far better than Wall Street's expectations for $365.1 million in revenues, or 34% y/y), Elastic currently trades at 13.3x EV/FY20 revenues.

While I am generally wary of stocks trading at double-digit valuation multiples, I believe Elastic's tremendous growth as well as unique product offering with little serious competition justify its elevated valuation premium. In my view, the stock's ~25% slide since February, accompanied by an FY20 guidance view that's more than ten points of growth stronger than Wall Street consensus, presents a great opportunity to buy.

Q4 download

Let's now parse into the details of Elastic's most recent quarter. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Elastic 4Q19 results Source: Elastic 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 63% y/y to $80.6 million, crushing Wall Street's expectations of $75.8 million (+53% y/y) by a huge ten-point margin. Note that this earnings season has been a quarter in which typical investor darlings of the SaaS sector have beaten Street estimates by a much thinner margin (or in some cases, missed growth targets entirely), so Elastic's huge growth beat should come as a relief to investors - yet the stock has fallen about 7% since reporting earnings.

Billings, too, have kept up with revenue growth. The company notched $115.4 million of billings in the quarter, up 57% y/y; for the full year FY19, Elastic clocked in a billings growth rate of 66% y/y. When we compare Elastic's 57% y/y Q4 billings growth rate to its FY20 revenue guidance of 46-48% y/y, it's easy to see that there's some opportunity on the revenue ranges for next year.

Figure 3. Elastic billings Source: Elastic 4Q19 earnings release

Here's some additional context on the quarter's top-line strength from CFO Janesh Moorjani's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We saw similar strength in new customer additions in Q4 as we have in prior quarters. We also ended the quarter with more than 440 customers with an annual contract value above $100,000 compared to more than 380 such customers at the end of Q3. Our existing customers continue to expand their relationships with us reflecting increasing spend for existing use cases and adoption of new use cases. In Q4, our net expansion rate remained over 130% for the 10th consecutive quarter. Overall, we were very pleased with the pace of customer additions and customer expansion. When viewed collectively, these metrics are indicative of our execution against the enormous market opportunity ahead of us."

The >130% net retention rate metric, in my view, is another key indicator that Elastic is truly a "land and expand" software company that is both incredibly sticky and has huge potential to grow within an existing install base. With Elastic's tendency for quick innovation (the company, for example, has focused efforts on maps over the past year), the potential for upsells is very high.

Amid Elastic's aggressive growth, the company hasn't ignored margin expansion either. Pro forma operating margins this quarter hit -21.7%, seven points better than -28.7% in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by increased sales efficiencies as well as a reduction in general and administrative costs as a percentage of total revenues. In addition, the company has made strides toward breaking even on a cash flow basis, with cash burn roughly flat from FY18 to FY19 and notching five points of FCF margin improvement:

Figure 4. Elastic FCF Source: Elastic Q4 earnings deck

We note that most SaaS companies growing at ~60% y/y are usually in danger of burning through their cash piles. In Elastic's case, however, the company's $300 million of cash against a free cash flow burn in the ~$20-$30 million range suggests that the company has years of runway left without needing to raise additional capital.

Key takeaways

While Elastic is far from being a value stock, I view the company as a great example of "growth at a reasonable value." I like the company's unique product and continuous innovation, as well as its ability to quickly expand sales within its current installed base. There's no doubt that Elastic has plenty of momentum behind it, and the stock's ~25% decline from recent peaks gives us an excellent reason to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.