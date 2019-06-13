Mohawk Group - Failed IPO

Rapid growth slowdown, huge cash burn, and lack of financial resources following the IPO, mean that I am not surprised to see this action.

Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MWK) has gone public in an offering which has been anything but a success. While the idea of having technology-enabled consumer goods sounds nice, the market is way too diversified and dominated by much more resourceful competitors. While the company has been able to grow sales nicely in recent years, losses are very steep, and the cash burn is a very real risk with net cash holdings being almost non-existing. This makes it almost impossible to invest, as I am not inclined to buy any dip at this point.

Consumer Products Business

Mohawk describes itself as a technology-enabled consumer products company. The company believes that integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be applied to consumer goods. A brand which is leading in this could become a real winner in the marketplace.

The company was founded in 2014 on the back of this idea. To date, some $73 million in equity has been raised to develop smart products which include home ice makers, kitchen sets, hair straighteners and dehumidifiers.

Mohawk has developed a proprietary technology platform called AIMEE, which, among others, allows real-time visibility to automate and manage products in an effort to create a recurring and profitable revenue stream on top of upfront sales of such goods.

The Offering

Initially, Mohawk aimed to sell 3.33 million shares at a price between $14 and $16 per share. Demand for the shares was quite low, however, as final pricing was set at just $10 per share as underwriters apparently have stabilised the shares at that level on the opening day. This means that gross proceeds come in at just $33 million versus the planned $50 million at the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

With 17.2 million shares outstanding, investors award just a $172 million valuation to the firm. Given the gross proceeds and existing net debt position of $20 million ahead of the IPO, this valuation approximates the enterprise valuation of the firm as well.

In all fairness, the company has seen solid growth although it has gone hand in hand with steep losses. For the year 2016, sales hit $18.1 million on which the company reported an operating loss of $10.6 million. Sales doubled to $36.5 million in 2017, yet operating losses more than doubled as well towards $22.6 million. Sales again doubled last year to $73.3 million as operating losses continued to rise in absolute dollar terms to $29.4 million, although they are coming down a bit on a relative basis.

The problem is that gross proceeds of $33 million realistically work down to $26 million in net proceeds and thus leave just net cash of $6 million. At the midpoint of the offering range, net cash holdings would have come in around $24 million, which would have given the company a lot more breathing room.

Another concern is the violent slowdown in the first quarter momentum, with sales up just 25% to $17.8 million. While 25% growth certainly looks good, it is not that impressive if your business was still doubling quite recently. The only bright spot in the Q1 results is that operating losses narrowed from $8.7 million to $7.1 million, but at this pace, the current net cash position is gone within the quarter.

Needless to say, with revenues trending at perhaps $100 million this year, a 1.7 times sales multiple is anything but very cheap for a typical low margin business, as the real issue is, of course, the cash burn. This means that the company will start its life as a publicly traded business with a net debt load.

Avoid

For me, this is an easy avoid, not because of the slower revenue growth or the concept but, clearly, the current pace of losses and limited financial means, following the IPO with no quick road to profitability in sight. In fact, the auditor has issued a going concern warning as well, as further capital is needed. This is not easy with a depressed share price and rapid growth deceleration, as the company is competing in a huge marketplace with many much more resourceful competitors.

Given that I fail to see the unique assets of the business, a take-out, even on a depressed level, is far from a given. Another concern is the reliance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a sale channel as changes in the relationship or algorithms could have huge consequences for the business. I simply do not need any more reasons than already mentioned above to pass on this offering and stay away as this could easily become a painful investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.