Rebuttal To A Bearish Article About Amarin

A recent Seeking Alpha Article by the Medical Research Collaborative (MRC) made numerous bearish claims about Amarin (AMRN). Prominent among these was that, by preventing the absorption of medications, the REDUCE-IT (RI) trial’s mineral oil (MO) placebo caused enough cardiac events to very substantially exaggerate the recently reported blockbuster performance of Vascepa, Amarin’s cardiovascular protective drug. I strongly disagree. Before presenting my evidence, I want to prominently disclose up front that I’ve enthusiastically taken Vascepa and invested in Amarin for several years.

I will present compelling evidence that supports the many leading experts who agree that Vascepa is a highly effective breakthrough and the MO impact was minor at most. RI was called a “home run” by a panel of leading experts who were unworried by MO (~8:15). The panel included Deepak Bhatt, the Harvard Med prof who led RI, and Dr. Fuster, global leaders with over 1100 and 900 publications, respectively. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) also recently added Vascepa to its standard of care, after twelve of their experts consulted with two experts from the American College of Cardiology (ACC), who agreed with their decision. Rapidly increasing sales reflect acceptance by many doctors even before FDA approval of the expanded label.

I addressed MO in depth in a prior article, and Amarin has FAQ pages on MO, mechanisms of action, and Hs-CRP, with numerous peer-reviewed references. Professor Bhatt explained why MO criticism is “a flawed line of reasoning” in a video (MO after about 10:00). Many people would require a high burden of proof before believing that a 2 gram (0.071 ounce) placebo would substantially block absorption by a 23 foot long intestine with the surface area of a tennis court. And, Amarin has a special protocol assessment (SPA) with the FDA, who approved the trial design, including the placebo.

The SPA specifies the requirements for approval, which Amarin has far surpassed. I believe the FDA historically has honored about 98% of its SPAs, with exceptions for key scientific developments. I’m unaware of any such development. JELIS, a similar major EPA trial, reduced risk 19% using less than half the Vascepa dose, without MO (Yokoyama et al, Lancet 2007; 369: 1090–98). That's actually a much higher RRR per gram of EPA than RI, on a population with much lower risk. (It is generally harder to lower risk that is already pretty low.) Despite some limitations of the JELIS trial, I find MRC dismissal of the significant 18,000+ subject 5 year JELIS trial unjustified.

An independent data monitoring committee reviewed the unblinded RI data quarterly for safety and specifically checked for MO impact. Each time they reported the trial was safe, with no effect attributable to MO.

The MRC article is only a small preview of the full 226 page report they offered for sale. Fortunately, we can conclusively cut to the chase with about a single page using RI’s Kaplan-Meier (K-M) curves, which are a standard means of concisely presenting trial data. The K-M curves below are from NEJM November 2018. They show the cumulative number of primary cardiovascular events for the placebo (P) and Vascepa (V) arms of the trial over time.

If the placebo caused harm, as MRC contends, that would raise the P curve. Vascepa (V) benefit lowers the V curve. The distance between the two curves is the measured risk reduction. It’s immediately obvious visually that the substantial risk reduction is virtually all from the V curve bending down, independent of the placebo. There is no substantial MO effect.

The K-M curves approximately coincide initially, so at that point there was little effect from either P or V. The first year apparently shows just slight immediate V blood thinning benefit, as expected. If there was a MO effect, it can't have been much initially or the P curve would be raised above the V curve. So, the reference line through the initial part of the P curve is a good approximation of the true placebo rate.

V benefit kicked in nicely after about a year, bending the V curve down, apparently by plaque reduction and stabilization. The end of the P curve almost exactly aligns with the reference line at the initial P rate. A noticeable MO effect would have bent it up, but the P curve shows no significant MO effect. Virtually all the risk reduction (the distance between the ends of the curves) is clearly from Vascepa bending the V curve down, relative to both the initial placebo rate, or the initial V rate, which is not influenced by MO. The measured risk reduction is clearly not from a harmful placebo, which would have bent the P curve up or raised it.

This isn’t opinion, or merely supporting evidence. It’s clear and conclusive from these curves that the MO effect is minor if any and the Vascepa breakthrough is real. By the way, when total events are considered instead of just first events, the relative risk reduction (RRR) goes up about 5% more. And, the delay before benefit fully kicks in suggests that long-term RRR will be even higher still.

The trial results recorded in these curves is backed by the reputations of Harvard Medical School and the New England Journal of Medicine. The FDA approved the trial design, which precludes statistical shenanigans such as p hacking.

With compelling evidence already presented, I see little need to spend much more time delving further into every aspect of the MRC article. I will mention, though, that their complaint that the post-hoc analysis of the LDL-C increase wasn’t pre-specified seems hypocritical, since the lipid changes they cite as problematic do not violate any pre-specified requirement. I also disagree with their rejection of regression to the mean. And, they seemed to neglect the very substantial theoretical arguments for EPA (e.g., related to AA/EPA ratio) which complement the also substantial empirical evidence from multiple independent sources.

The ODDYSSEY and FOURIER trials demonstrated regression to the mean, and in the November 20, 2018 Forbes article by Matthew Herper, Dr. Rory Collins, head of the Nuffield department at Oxford suggested regression to the mean as a likely alternative to MO as the explanation for RI marker increases. He was quoted as saying “An effect of the mineral oil remains a possibility, but my guess would be that it is largely if not wholly an effect of the high-dose EPA through mechanisms beyond merely lowering [triglycerides].”

The Forbes article continued: “He [Collins] poses a provocative question: What if the Vascepa study, called REDUCE-IT, is to EPA what a 1995 study called 4S was to ... statins? The 4S study … was the first study to show that a cholesterol-lowering statin drug prevented heart attacks and, indeed, saved lives … [statins] became one of the most popular classes of drugs the world has ever seen, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in sales and saving countless lives.”

MRC also seemed to neglect the CHERRY study, which found that EPA significantly reduced plaque. (Plaque causes heart attacks.) MRC also said corn oil is a truly inert placebo, which is questionable, although it has been used. Much more could be said, but I think my point has been made.

I remain very bullish on Amarin, and believe it to be extremely undervalued given the immense market and lack of serious competition. I expect the welcome recent addition of a vice president of communications to help address the rampant misinformation about, and underappreciation of, Vascepa and Amarin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an engineer, not a health care or investment professional. I offer my opinions, not investment or health care advice. I provide information from sources I believe to be credible, but I do not guarantee them or this article. Readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence.