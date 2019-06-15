South32: Printing Cash

Introduction

Commodity producers usually are price takers and the only way to make more money is by either hoping for higher commodity prices (an external factor) or just producing more. In the first half of its financial year 2019, South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) (OTCPK:SHTLF) reported a sharp production increase of some of its commodities and this helped the company continue to establish itself as a cash machine.

South32 was created as a spinoff from BHP Billiton (BHP) and originally contained BHP’s second-tier and third-tier assets but has been generating exceptional amounts of free cash flow in the past few years. The company has several listings, but for the sake of this article I will refer to the ASX listing. South32 is listed in Australia with S32 as its ticker symbol and considering the average daily volume Down Under is 17M shares, I would strongly recommend to use the facilities of the ASX to trade in South32 stock.

Strong met coal and zinc production results provide a nice revenue and profit boost

In the first half of the year, South32 increased its metallurgical coal production by 140% to 3.08 million tonnes, while the payable zinc production also increased by 30% to 26,300 tonnes (almost 60 million pounds).

Especially the higher metallurgical coal production is an important element for South32, as this allowed the company to take advantage of the strong coal prices on the international markets. South32 received an average price of $207 per tonne of met coal, which is almost 10% higher than the $189/t received in the first half of its financial year 2018. But while the metallurgical coal prices were increasing, the thermal coal prices fell by 5% compared to the first semester of last year, and by an even more substantial 17% compared to the $81/t in the second half of fiscal year 2018.

The stronger production results and prices allowed South32 to report a total revenue of US$3.81B in the first half of the financial year, and while this is an increase of less than 10%, the EBIT increased from $673M to $908M, which represents a 35% increase. Additionally, as South32’s net finance expenses fell from $70M to $38M, but this was mainly due to a shift from FX changes as the remainder of the finance expenses remained pretty much unchanged. If we would just look at the "pure" net interest expenses, they actually decreased from $24M to $22M.

The net income attributable to the shareholders of South32 increased to $635M or US$0.125 per share in the first half of the current financial year. That’s approximately 20% higher than the net profit in the same period in the previous financial year, despite an increase in the average tax rate from 10% to in excess of 25%.

Despite having spent billions on acquisitions and earn-ins in the past few years, South32’s balance sheet still contains US$1.57B in cash while the gross debt remains limited to just $887M, for a net cash position of almost US$680M.

Strong free cash flows allow South32 to aggressively buy back stock

In the first half of the financial year, South32 reported an operating cash flow of US$1.04B which included a $280M dividend income from equity accounted investments but also included a $93M investment in the working capital position while it also paid $28M less taxes than it’s supposed to. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was almost exactly $1.1B.

The total amount of capex was just $296M, and even if we would add the $10M in net capitalized exploration expenses, the adjusted free cash flow result in the first half of the financial result could still be estimated at around US$800M (or in excess of A$1B which isn’t bad at all for its current AUD-denominated market capitalization of A$16B based on the 5.02B shares outstanding after the most recent cancellation notice).

A part of the free cash flow was used to pay the dividend (US$316M), but South32 also spent US$167M on buying back its own stock, and I have the impression the buyback rate has accelerated. S32 provides buyback updates pretty much on a daily basis, and the decreasing net share count will have a positive effect on the EPS and free cash flow per share.

And looking at South32’s multi-year outlook, it looks like the strong trend will continue. In 2020, metallurgical coal production is expected to increase from 5.2Mt to 5.8Mt, while the production costs are anticipated to decrease from US$102/t to $97/t. Using a metallurgical coal price of $200/t, this means the met coal operations will see their contribution to the net operating cash flow increase from $510M to almost $600M in 2020.

It’s also interesting to see how South32 refuses to pin themselves down on its manganese production as the company will let its production rates depend on the demand for both its Australian and South African manganese ore product.

Investment thesis

Finding debt-free mining companies is a tough task, and finding debt-free companies that give you plenty of exposure to coal, zinc, aluminum and manganese could prove to be a very interesting option to have a dog in the fight on the commodity markets.

South32 is aggressively repurchasing its own shares and I think this is the smartest thing to do instead of pursuing acquisitions that wouldn’t add much value to the current project mix. South32 already took a huge bet after buying Arizona Mining last year, and is currently spending tens of millions on earn-in arrangements with smaller companies, and that should keep S32 quite busy in the next few years.

